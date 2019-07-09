A monthly look at what’s new and exciting on the Connecticut dining scene.
Pomona Pete’s, Unionville
This new restaurant next to the Farmington River features what it calls “comfort food done right.” The wide-ranging menu includes appetizers such as poutine, smoked pulled pork and smoked wings, soups like chicken noodle, and a variety of grinders. There are also happy hour drink and meal discounts from 3-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
55 Mill St., 860-321-7821, pomonapetes.com
High George, New Haven
Tyler Anderson, chef and co-owner of the acclaimed Millwright’s in Simsbury and Porrón & Piña in Hartford, and his team have opened this rooftop bar and restaurant at The Blake Hotel. The small-plates menu features New England-inspired cuisine including lobster rolls, whole-belly fried clams, and meat and vegetable skewers made in the restaurant’s coal oven. Anderson and company have also taken over operations of the hotel’s Hamilton Park restaurant. Early reviews are enthusiastic.
9 High St., 203-390-5192, hamiltonparknh.com
Tavern on State, New Haven
New Haven also recently saw the arrival of this new restaurant from chef and owner Emily Mingrone, who has an impressive resume. She started her career at Zinc Restaurant in New Haven a decade ago before working as an apprentice at Saugatuck Craft Butchery in Westport and later serving as chef de cuisine at Jesup Hall in Westport. At her new place, she is offering ingredient-driven dishes in a variety of styles that we are eager to try.
969 State St., 475-202-6883, facebook.com/tavernonstate
Forza Ristorante, Bridgeport
The Black Rock neighborhood has seen the arrival of several new restaurants of late, including this Italian restaurant. The menu features classics of Italian cuisine such as cold and hot antipasto, ravioli, gnocchi, lamb bolognese, risotto, rigatoni and chicken parmesan. Desserts include amaretto crème brûlée, gelato and chocolate mousse cake.
3171 Fairfield Ave., 203-572-0555, forzaristorante.com
Know of a new Connecticut restaurant? Email Erik Ofgang at eofgang@connecticutmag.com.