Just a few years ago, Connecticut lagged behind larger cities and metropolitan areas when it came to food halls — eclectic collections of restaurants and food and drink vendors in one building, offering tastes of multiple cultures. But thanks to forward-thinking real estate developers, three Nutmeg State cities now have unique dining destinations in renovated factories and former industrial spaces.
Hartford’s Parkville Market was the first to debut in May 2020, and now boasts more than 20 different vendors, spanning the globe with Asian, Caribbean, South American and Latin American flavors alongside vegan fare, pizza, barbecue and its newest addition, New Orleans-style “sno-balls” (think of a finer, fluffier snow cone).
The end of 2021 saw two more small food halls emerge — East Rock Market, in New Haven’s East Rock neighborhood, opened in mid-October, and The Assembly Room in New Britain followed in November. Each hall has at least five eateries, with a full bar.
Here’s a look at the newest spots, offering everything from green juices to trendy Nashville hot chicken and fusion-style sushi.
East Rock Market
Developer Rishi Narang’s family has owned the Nicoll Street building for more than 30 years, where current tenants include East Rock Brewing Co. and the mActivity fitness center. He’s always wanted to have a food business become part of the development, but hadn’t found the right fit for a restaurant tenant.
Instead, he thought about bringing in several. “I lived in Boston for a number of years, I go to New York often, and always enjoyed meeting friends at food halls,” Narang says. “We never had to have that discussion about, ‘What’s everyone in the mood for?’ ”
East Rock Market currently features five concepts. Three vendors were part of the initial opening: Rockfish, a sushi restaurant; Panicale, with fresh pastas, thin-crust Neapolitan pizzas and gelato; and Raw Bowls & Juice, a plant-based smoothie bowl, salad and juice company. Next came The Grazing Goat, by the founders of the New Haven-based Whole G Bakery, with cheese and charcuterie boards, breads and sandwiches. Rick’s Bar, named for Narang’s father, opened after the holidays with wine, beer, sake, a full selection of spirits and a menu of craft cocktails.
Sushi fans will recognize the chef behind Rockfish: Jason Tay, who brings a wealth of experience (and loyal followers) to the new spot from his days at Miso Japanese restaurant in New Haven. His expertise was ideal for the sushi experience Narang calls “very traditional — no tempura, no crazy sauces, no rainbow rolls or anything.”
Instead, Rockfish focuses on the best possible ingredients: deftly sliced fresh fish and rice prepared to the perfect temperature and consistency, lightly enhanced with ponzu, scallion, toasted sesame and citrus salt. Hand rolls with tuna, crab, salmon and sea scallop are served only on site, because the crispness of the nori paper is paramount, Tay says.
Sashimi, nigiri and hand rolls are served a la carte, but many guests choose from assorted omakase experiences, Tay says, or guided tours of the sushi bar’s best offerings. To accommodate takeout and delivery needs, Rockfish packages sushi orders in specially crafted flat boxes, with dining instructions presented in graphic visual format.
At Panicale, attorney Stanton Lesser partnered with Marty Levine of Martel Restaurant in Fairfield, designing a menu with antipasti, assorted fresh pastas and pizzas. All are cooked to order, with pasta options like fettuccine with lamb ragu and fresh mozzarella, squid-ink spaghetti with rock shrimp, sausage and hot pepper, and tortellini with roasted mushrooms and black truffles. Wood-fired, thin-crust pizzas range from classic margherita to more gourmet pies, like butternut squash, sausage and sage and roasted mushroom with truffle and Purple Haze goat cheese. Kids also love the Nutella dessert pizza with marshmallows, Lesser says.
Amy Allen’s juice bar offers fruit smoothies, acai bowls, cold-pressed juice, detox shots and cleanses. Creative toasts on sourdough or nine-grain “fitness bread” are topped with avocado and cherry tomatoes, smoked salmon and crème fraîche, blackberries and Brie, and beet with feta.
Naturally, bread is the star at The Grazing Goat, with housemade spreads like roasted eggplant with tahini, artichoke with cream cheese and horseradish, black bean and red pepper chèvre. Grazing boards in two sizes feed one to four people, with a choice of spreads and “mains” like prosciutto and salami, various cheeses and seasonal vegetable carpaccio. Sandwiches are served on Whole G’s Roman-style bread, including Caprese, turkey and roast beef options.
East Rock is expanding, as Panicale chef Carlos Rojas will head up a new Mexican spot next to the pizza and pasta stall called Taqueria de Rojas, with tacos, ceviche and other Mexican street food. Narang also wants to add two more restaurants in a second phase of development, potentially featuring ramen and Middle Eastern food.
285 Nicoll St., New Haven. 203-823-9148, eastrockmarket.com, @eastrockmarket on Instagram. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner Wed.–Sun. Wheelchair accessible.
The Assembly Room
Developer Dan Czyzewski says he wanted to create a “one of a kind” living experience in the five-story New Britain building at 222 Main St., a historic warehouse that was converted into 44 apartment units with ground-level retail space. “The idea was to create a trendy destination spot while offering the residents in the building an amenity,” he says.
Assembly Room debuted in November, including Fowl Play, with Nashville-style hot chicken; Burrito Loko, with burritos, rice bowls, quesadillas and tacos, and Las Tortas MX, with Mexican-style sandwiches. Parkville Market fans will recognize these brands, as owners Enrique and Julie Rodriguez also operate those three restaurants at the Hartford food hall.
Nikko, a sushi and ceviche concept, celebrates Nikkei-style cuisine, which fuses Japanese and South American flavors and cooking styles. The menu features sushi rolls with Peruvian lomo saltado, octopus, rocoto pepper aioli and passion fruit sauce, along with traditional fish, shrimp and seafood ceviches with onion, potato and Peruvian corn.
Brothers Andres and Marlon Soriano are also no stranger to food halls, having opened Que Chivo at Parkville in 2020 with Salvadoran pupusas, tamales and empanadas. At The Assembly Room, they’ve opened The Industrial bar, with craft cocktails, wine, beer and cheese and charcuterie. The Sorianos are also opening Industrial Kitchen, with panini sandwiches, soups and grab-and-go options, Czyzewski says. The Assembly Room also welcomed Miel Cafe, a coffee spot, in early February.
Industrial Kitchen replaces Creole BBQ, one of the food hall’s original restaurants. The Louisiana-style barbecue concept came courtesy of Vincent Placeres of MofonGo, a Puerto Rican eatery with three Hartford County restaurants. Placeres says he is now offering Creole BBQ’s food through a ghost-kitchen setup at MofonGo’s New Britain location.
222 Main St., New Britain. 860-348-5563, theassemblyroomct.com, @theassemblyroom.nb on Instagram. Open daily 11 a.m.–9 p.m. (bar open later). Wheelchair accessible.
Parkville Market
In Hartford, Parkville Market isn’t done growing. Developer Carlos Mouta is launching a second phase of expansion, with plans to renovate a building next to the current food hall space in the Parkville neighborhood. “The Hall at Parkville Market” will have a 12,000-square-foot, multi-use space for events, Mouta says, and another 5,000 square feet where he’s thinking of building a catering kitchen. The new building may also feature a new bar, and larger kiosks for food vendors that need more space than the food hall’s 200-to-400-square-foot stalls.
Across the street, Hog River Brewing Co. has outgrown its current location and will relocate to a space next door to the market, part of its “campus,” Mouta says. He envisions introducing a new point-of-sale system that will allow brewery visitors to order food from the diverse lineup of vendors.
In the current building, the upper floor features semi-private dining rooms, but Mouta always envisioned that floor as space for retail opportunities. He’d like to bring in a candy store or amenities like shoe repair.
A new addition to the market’s main hall is The Lettuce Bar, with a menu of salads and soups, part of an effort to offer more health-conscious options, Mouta says. He is also considering some higher-end concepts and full-service dining.
1400 Park St., Hartford. 860-470-4511, parkvillemarket.com. Open daily for lunch and dinner. Wheelchair accessible.