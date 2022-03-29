When brothers Chris and Rich Ruggiero began talking about opening a Connecticut brewery, they knew they wanted to do things differently. “[We wanted] to make beers that we like to drink, which are not really being produced that much in the area — lighter beers, lagers, classic European styles of beers — in contrast to the IPAs,” says Rich, a video producer, who had fallen in love with these beer styles on his visits to his wife’s native Czech Republic.
Chris, a film and television composer who has also been designing and manufacturing custom sound equipment for decades, had the idea to pair these light, clean and easy-drinking beers with a record store and brewery taproom that would double as a hi-fi listening room. The idea was inspired by Chris’ travels to Japan. “In Japan, drinking establishments tend to be very small, and usually just staffed by the owner,” he says. “You walk into one of these places and the owner’s personality and interests are just exploding all over the walls.”
Frequently these interests include music and records. “They are these tiny bars with these incredibly elaborate and really interesting sound systems and huge record collections,” Chris says. However, at these places, the music didn’t drown out the conversation and they were free of the din we frequently find at restaurants and bars here. “I really liked it because I don’t like to go into a place to hang out where it’s really loud,” Chris says.
The brothers combined their passion for easy-drinking and easy-listening in a space that prioritized conversation, and Berlinetta Brewing Co. was born last June in a renovated building in Bridgeport’s Downtown North section. The bright and open brewery has a laid-back vibe and is centered around a custom sound system featuring handmade vacuum tube amplifiers and preamps, classic Klipsch speakers, vintage broadcast turntables and quarter-inch analog tape machines.
On a recent afternoon, a world music mix previously recorded by a DJ at the brewery was playing as I sampled Berlinetta’s beers and hard seltzer. Fresh, clean and light, these beers are a welcome change of pace from the hop-forward beers you find at most breweries, even for someone like myself who enjoys IPAs.
One of the brewery’s signature beers is the Velvet pilsner, a crisp traditional pilsner with a dry finish. The quality of ingredients is particularly important for pilsners, Rich says. “It’s a very simple beer. And it’s a nuanced beer,” he says. “You’re not getting blasted in the face with hops, you want to have a good balance, so all the ingredient choices are important and you need to have expensive malt. I use imported European malt for my pilsner.”
Another beer Rich is proud of is the Gold Coast lager. “It’s an amber lager, but it’s dry hopped — kind of like you would dry hop an IPA — with Citra hops. So if you are an IPA fan, and you smell this beer, you’re gonna love it.”
As I sampled beers, I noticed the warmth of the music pumping from the sound system powered by custom amplifiers modeled on the commercial amps used in movie theaters showing the first films with sound. While the style of music varies, conversation is always emphasized. “We tend toward a lot of instrumental stuff, a lot of jazz, soul jazz, classic R&B. I like playing instrumental stuff because the vocals can get distracting,” says Chris, who also frequently plays music in non-English languages.
Records for sale show a similar mix of music. “We work hard to have new, vintage stock in the bins every week, priced very reasonably,” Chris says. “I pride myself on working harder and digging deeper in order to keep the inventory very affordable to customers. I have a monthly radio show on WPKN 89.5 FM called Preservation Sound and our record selection is similar to what I program there.”
This emphasis on conversation and gathering with friends is at the heart of the atmosphere at Berlinetta. This too was inspired by Rich’s experiences in the Czech Republic where beer is well-crafted and a part of daily life but not the main focus of a get-together. “We wanted to match that in the vibe of our place,” he says. “The beer is definitely very high quality, but the experience of being here is about who you’re with, and the music that’s on, and the books we have lying around, not just the beer.”
Berlinetta Brewing Co.
90 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport
203-549-8203, berlinettabrewing.com, @berlinettabrewing on Instagram
Open Wed.–Sun.
Wheelchair accessible