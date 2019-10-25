“This pumpkin spice bundt cake is moist and perfectly spiced and it presents itself beautifully,” says Carla Bartolucci, who developed the recipe herself. “If you don’t tell your guests it’s not made with regular wheat flour, they’ll never know the difference!”
Makes one 12-cup bundt cake
The cake
8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
1 cup pumpkin purée
¼ cup Jovial Reserve Blend extra virgin olive oil *
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground ginger
Pinch of ground nutmeg
Pinch of ground clove
Pinch of ground cardamom
Your choice of Jovial einkorn flour: 1¾ cups Jovial all-purpose einkorn flour, 2 cups Jovial whole grain einkorn flour or 2¼ cups Jovial sprouted einkorn flour *
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon fine sea salt
4 large eggs
1 cup sugar
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour a 12-cup bundt pan.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the butter, pumpkin, oil, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, clove and cardamom.
- In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- Add eggs and sugar to the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with a wire whip attachment. Beat on high for three minutes until thick and pale yellow.
- With a rubber spatula, fold a third of the flour into the egg mixture until almost completely absorbed, then fold in a third of the pumpkin mixture. Repeat this step two more times until all of the flour has been incorporated, being careful to scrape the bottom of the bowl.
- Pour the cake batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the cake.
- Let the cake cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then invert the cake onto a wire rack and allow to cool completely.
The glaze
1 cup powdered sugar
⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon
⅛ teaspoon ground ginger
2 tablespoons water
- In a small bowl, combine the sugar, cinnamon, ginger and water.
- Place a piece of parchment under the wire rack. Drizzle the glaze over the cake. Transfer the cake to a serving platter and serve.
- As an alternative, you could dust the cake with ¼ cup of powdered sugar combined with a pinch of cinnamon and ginger. The cake can be stored in an airtight container for up to three days.
*Jovial Reserve Blend extra virgin olive oil and Jovial sprouted einkorn flour are exclusive to the company’s online store (jovialfoods.com/shop). Jovial einkorn flour can be found online and in Connecticut at Fiddleheads Food Cooperative, New London; Willimantic Food Co-op, Willimantic; New Morning Market, Woodbury; Nature’s Temptations, Ridgefield; Chamomille Natural Foods, Danbury; The Fresh Market, Guilford, and at Whole Foods Markets statewide.