Recipe courtesy of Sanctuary Kitchen
Servings: 6
- 2 pounds fine bulgur
- 5 red bell peppers
- 1 onion
- 1 pound walnuts
- 1 hot pepper
- 2 tomatoes
- 5 crackers
- 1 cup tahini
- 1 cup pomegranate molasses/syrup
- 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 4 lemons
- Fresh mint or parsley for garnish
Wash and drain the bulgur.
Roast the peppers and onion in the oven until the edges are charred.
Put some walnuts aside for garnish, then blend the rest with the bulgur, peppers, tomatoes, onions and crackers in a food processor/grinder.
In a separate bowl, mix tahini, pomegranate molasses, olive oil, salt and juice from two lemons. Add to bulgur mixture.
Transfer to serving bowl/platter and garnish with leftover walnuts, mint or parsley, and lemon slices. Drizzle with olive oil and pomegranate molasses.