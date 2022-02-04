If you want to impress someone this Valentine’s Day, or any time of year, pink champagne sweetheart cake is your ticket. “Pairing the cake with a fresh raspberry whipped cream cheese filling piped with decadent chocolate ganache swirls sends this dessert over the top, making it the perfect ending to a special dinner,” says Kim Terrill, owner of Kim’s Cottage Confections in Middlefield. “These ingredients define Valentine’s Day — champagne and chocolate with a hint of raspberry — to create the ultimate romantic dessert.”
Terrill follows the newest color and flavor profiles but enjoys experimenting with different textures, as represented in the simple champagne-infused white cake with a rich cream cheese filling. “Swirled with raspberries for a burst of flavor and color make this different from any others,” says Terrill, a baker for over 30 years who started as a home cook, creating cookies and specialty candies for family and friends. She then began making specially decorated cakes and cupcakes for weddings and special events. “I use the style details selected for a specific event — romantic, rustic or elegant — but the most important result is that our cake or dessert represents the client’s vision. Baking is all about the excitement. You’re creating something beautiful and special.”
Despite its complexity, Terrill says that home cooks can easily make this dessert. “You can use a boxed cake mix. Simply replace the water with the pink champagne,” she explains, reminding home cooks to break the recipe into simple steps. “Just enjoy it. After all, if the cake fails to look as you envisioned, scoop it into a wine glass, drizzle with chocolate ganache, add some whipped cream and a cherry — a reimagined dessert for date night, or just because. Life is short — eat the cake!”
Pink champagne layer cake
Serves: 4–6 people
Prep and cook time: 2–3 hours
Ingredients
(Note: All ingredients should be room temperature. Start with ganache so it has time to chill.)
For the chocolate ganache
- 10 ounces semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, chopped small
- 1¼ cup heavy cream, whipping cream, or double cream
- Large pinch of salt (optional)
For the champagne cake
- 2 cups cake flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- ¾ cup unsalted butter
- 1½ cups granulated sugar
- 3 egg whites
- 1 large egg
- 1½ teaspoons vanilla
- 1 cup pink champagne
- 2 tablespoons sour cream
- Pink color gel
For the raspberry whipped cream cheese filling
- 1½ cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup white sugar
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 6 fresh raspberries
For the vanilla buttercream
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
- 4½ cups confectioners’ sugar (plus up to ½ cup more if needed to thicken the frosting)
- ¼ cup whole milk, at room temperature
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- Salt, to taste
For the sugared raspberries
- ½ cup water
- ½ cup sugar
- 6–8 fresh raspberries
DIRECTIONS
For the chocolate ganache
Place chocolate in a bowl.
Pour cream in a saucepan and place over medium heat. Heat until simmering, almost boiling. Alternatively, you can heat the cream in the microwave.
Pour hot cream over chopped chocolate and let it stand for about 3 minutes. Add salt into the bowl, if using.
Put the whisk into the center of the chocolate-cream mixture and begin whisking in small circles, going in one direction and slowly moving outward in bigger circles until mixture is smooth.
Put the ganache in the refrigerator for about 1 hour to firm up.
Put ganache in a bowl of the stand mixer with a whisk attachment or use a hand mixer. Whip ganache on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.
For the champagne cake
(Note: Cake can be made up to 48 hours ahead of serving. Wrap tightly in plastic and store at room temperature until ready to assemble.)
Place parchment paper at bottom of two heart-shaped cake pans; set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
In a separate bowl, beat butter and sugar together until fluffy. Add egg whites, one at a time, fully incorporating them. Add egg and vanilla, mix to combine.
Add dry ingredients and champagne, alternating, until ingredients are combined.
Add sour cream and 1–2 drops of pink color gel for desired color.
Divide batter between two pans, filling to two-thirds. Smooth tops with spatula.
In an oven preheated to 340 degrees, bake approximately 30–35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Transfer to a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes; turn cakes out onto rack to cool completely.
For the raspberry whipped cream cheese filling
In a small bowl, beat whipping cream until stiff peaks form; set aside.
In a large bowl combine softened cream cheese until there are no lumps. Turn the mixer off and scrape the bowl often to ensure no lumps.
Add sugar, salt and vanilla. Beat until smooth.
Fold in whipped cream and fresh raspberries.
For the vanilla buttercream
With a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium speed until creamy, about 2 minutes.
Add 4½ cups confectioners’ sugar, milk and vanilla extract. Beat on low speed for 30 seconds; increase to medium-high speed and beat for 2 full minutes. Taste, adding a pinch of salt if too sweet (Terrill adds ⅛ teaspoon).
Note: You can control the consistency at this point. Add up to a half-cup more confectioners’ sugar if frosting is too thin or more milk if frosting is too thick (add a tablespoon at a time, beat together, then taste and add more if desired).
Use immediately or cover tightly and store for up to one week in the refrigerator.
To assemble the cake
Begin by placing one cake layer on an 8-inch cardboard cake circle. Use some buttercream to secure.
Spread a generous layer of raspberry whipped cream cheese filling over the cake.
Top off with the final cake layer over filling.
Using an offset spatula, spread a thin layer of vanilla buttercream on the outside of the cake to secure layers together. You can leave the cake as is, showing some crumbs through icing to achieve a rustic, elegant look. For a neater finish, add a second coating of buttercream.
For the sugared raspberries
Start by making a simple syrup, then dipping the raspberries in, and rolling in coarse sugar. Combine a half-cup of water and a half-cup of sugar in a saucepan and bring the water to a boil until the sugar dissolves. Let cool. Dip 6–8 raspberries in syrup then sprinkle with coarse sugar.
To decorate the cake
Using stiff chocolate ganache, pipe tall swirls of ganache in a decorative pattern over the top of the cake.
Add sugared raspberries.
Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar.