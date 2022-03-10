If you’re looking for some luck of the Irish, start with Kerry’s filet mignon, a soul-satisfying entrée prepared with Celtic care. “It’s a very hearty, stick-to-your-ribs dish,” says Christopher Ethier, executive chef at The Hare & The Hound in Putnam, who found inspiration for the dish in owner Michael DiCenzo, Ethier’s childhood friend. “He loves filets and we wanted this item to stand out at our Irish pub. The name originated because Kerry, Ireland, has beautiful views and we use Kerrygold Irish butter.”
Don’t worry; you won’t need to brave the cold and fire up the backyard grill. “We sear and butter-baste our filets rather than grill them,” says Ethier, who fell in love with cooking at a young age by watching cooking shows and from his father and grandmother.
A combination of toppings, plus a bit of Guinness, to take the meat to a new level. “The blue cheese crumbles, bacon onion jam, and demi-glace pair so well together,” he says.
The dish is an example of Ethier’s appreciation of traditional dishes and new twists. “I love homestyle comfort food that won’t leave you hungry. I love bold flavors, and that’s what we do here,” he says. “There’s nothing better than taking ingredients in their natural form and transforming them into something amazing and having people really love what you’ve made.”
Kerry’s filet mignon
Serves: 4
Prep and cook time: 45 minutes-plus (depending on preferred steak doneness)
Note: Ethier recommends making the bacon jam first, then preparing the potatoes. Make the demi-glace while the potatoes are cooking. When the potatoes are half-done, start the filets.
INGREDIENTS
Bacon jam
- 2 pounds cooked bacon
- 1 large yellow onion, diced
- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
- ½ cup balsamic vinegar
- ½ cup apple juice
- 2 cups brown sugar
Potatoes
- 2–3 pounds fingerling potatoes
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon fresh garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped
Demi-glace
- 8 cups rich beef broth
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped
- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
- ½ cup Guinness beer
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
Roux
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 4 tablespoons flour
Filet mignon
- 4 (8-ounce) filets
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 8 ounces blue cheese crumbles
DIRECTIONS
Bacon jam
Place bacon, onion and garlic in a small saucepan on medium heat for 5 minutes.
Add balsamic vinegar and apple juice. Reduce heat to low; heat for 5–7 minutes.
Add brown sugar and cook for an additional 5 minutes or until desired jam consistency.
Set aside. (Note: Leftover bacon jam can be refrigerated for up to a week.)
Potatoes
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Cut potatoes into halves.
In a small bowl, add potatoes, olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic and thyme; mix well.
Place mixture on a baking sheet and bake for 20–25 minutes, or desired crispness.
Demi-glace and roux
Combine all ingredients for the demi-glace in a pot and bring to a boil. Boil for 15 minutes. (Note: Leftover
demi-glace can be refrigerated for up to a week.)
To make the roux, melt butter in a saucepan, then add flour, stirring gently over very low heat for about 5 minutes until it’s a smooth paste.
Add roux to the demi-glace to thicken; boil for another 15 minutes.
Once desired thickness is reached, remove from heat. Strain through a fine-mesh wire strainer for a smooth consistency. Set aside.
Filet mignon
In two cast-iron pans, add 1 tablespoon of oil to each. Set heat to medium-high.
Season filets with salt and pepper.
Carefully place filets in pansand sear on one side for 5 minutes; flip to sear the opposite side.
Add butter to each pan. Tilt the pan, and with a metal spoon, baste each filet with butter for an additional 3–5 minutes.
After removing the potatoes, turn the oven up to 425 degrees and place the pans inside for 5 minutes.
Remove the pans and top the filets with 2 ounces of bacon jam on each, then 2 ounces of blue cheese crumbles.
Place back in the oven for 3 minutes to warm and melt the toppings.
To serve, spoon demi-glace on the bottom of four plates, and place filet on top. Serve with a side of the fingerling potatoes.
Chef’s tip: Ethier cautions home cooks against searing the steak on high, emphasizing leaving it on medium-high heat. “I typically turn the heat down a tad when you add the butter, and constantly spoon the butter over the steak.”