This colorful cake from Gena Golas, baker at Heirloom Market in Wethersfield, is a simple, sweet and sunny way to cap off your holiday meal. "My cake looks beautiful either whole or sliced, however you choose to serve it," she says. "It’s easier to make than it looks, and can be made a day ahead. Give it one last glaze of simple syrup for a nice sheen before setting out, and you’re good to go."
Winter citrus and honey cake
Makes: One 10-inch cake
Serves: 10–12
Prep time: 1 hour, 45 minutes
INGREDIENTS
Simple syrup
- ¼ cup water
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
Cake
- 1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter, soft
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup honey
- 2 citrus zested, can use any kind
- 2 eggs
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ cup citrus juice
- ⅓ cup buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
DIRECTIONS
1. To make the syrup, put the water and sugar in a small saucepan, and give a stir. Heat over medium-high heat until boiling. The sugar will dissolve and the water will look clear. Remove from the heat and let cool while the cake is made.
2. In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together butter, sugar, honey and zest. Scrape the bowl and add eggs and mix to combine. In a small bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In another bowl, combine juice, buttermilk and vanilla. Alternately add the dry ingredients and wet ingredients into the mixing bowl in three additions, starting and ending with the dry ingredients. Mix between additions just enough to incorporate ingredients; do not over mix. Scrape the bowl as needed. Set mixture aside to assemble the cake.
Tip: Zest the citrus for the batter, then slice it to use as the topping for the cake. Any combination of navel oranges, blood orange, tangelos, Cara Cara, grapefruit, etc., can be used.
3. Grease well a 10-inch cake pan, line the bottom with a parchment paper circle, then grease the paper.
4. Cut the zested citrus into rounds with a sharp knife, approximately eighth-inch to quarter-inch thick. Place the citrus rounds in the bottom of the cake pan, on top of the parchment. Fill in any gaps with cut pieces of citrus.
5. Pour the reserved simple syrup over the citrus. Pour the cake batter over the citrus and gently level the batter with a spatula so as to not disturb the citrus underneath.
6. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour, until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool completely in the pan, then invert onto a platter when ready to serve. Remove the parchment paper circle, and brush the citrus on top of the cake with additional simple syrup before serving.
Q&A with Gena Golas
How did you first get into cooking?
I was always interested in baking. A middle school friend and I used to, after school, pick a challenging recipe from a cookbook and attempt it. I remember the satisfaction in pulling off a checkerboard cake. Years later, when I decided to make a career change, I chose pastry school.
What’s your fondest memory of a holiday meal?
Thanksgiving at my grandparents’ house was always special. We filled the living room end to end, since it was the only room big enough to fit everyone around the table. My grandfather used to say it didn’t feel like Thanksgiving unless my grandmother cooked; I felt the same way.
Tips on using local ingredients in holiday meals?
Ingredients like eggs, dairy and honey can be sourced year round from local farms, which of course are all essential for baking. Additionally, many of our farms make fantastic jams from summer produce, which are perfect in holiday baking.
When preparing a holiday feast, is it better to be a traditionalist or an innovator?
Traditional foods are the ones memories are made of. If I were hosting the holidays, I would go traditional. If I’m a guest at your house, then innovate, surprise me! It just may be your family’s traditional recipe that I find groundbreaking.
Gena Golas on Instagram: @heirloommarket