This time of year, sugar plum fairies may dance in your head, but these chocolate-dipped coconut macaroons will entertain your sweet tooth for the holidays and all year long. “They’re moist, chewy, and gooey all in one bite,” says Sue Schowerer, the owner of Sweet Cupcasions in Milford who received national attention in 2013 for winning the “Ace of Cupcakes” episode of Food Network’s Cupcake Wars. “The flavors of the macaroon are very vibrant, so you absolutely know what you’re eating.”
Home bakers will appreciate the ease of making the macaroons, Schowerer says. “The holidays are such a crazy, busy time, so our macaroons are perfect for a cookie swap or dessert at home because they’re quick and simple, not to mention ridiculously delicious!” says Schowerer, who collaborated with Bobby Weimer, her fellow baker, to create the recipe. “We were looking for a new menu item that would be super delicious, be a great complement to our cupcakes, and something we could make fairly quickly.”
Schowerer considers the macaroonsto be more of a small pastry than a cookie. “The added plus is that they’re gluten-free and we offer them every day in the bakery,” says Schowerer, who learned to bake and cook from her grandmother. “I loved hanging out with her. Everything she showed and taught me was great, from how to measure properly to being able to tell when something was done baking or cooking by the smell. Now I love being able to express my creativity using custom cakes and cupcakes as my canvas!”
The words on the Sweet Cupcasions storefront sum up Schowerer’s feelings about what she does: The best things in life are sweet!
Chocolate-dipped coconut macaroons
Servings: 12-16 • Prep time: 25 minutes
INGREDIENTS
- 4 ounces sweetened condensed milk
- 7 ounces sweetened flaked coconut
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- Dash of salt
- 1 egg white
- Semi-sweet chocolate chips or candy melts for dipping
DIRECTIONS
Mix milk with coconut. Add vanilla extract and salt.
In a separate mixing bowl, use a hand mixer to whip egg white to medium peak.
Fold whipped egg white into the coconut mixture.
Using a small cookie scoop, form mixture into small balls and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Bake in a 325-degree oven for about 10 minutes, turning every 3-5 minutes. When done, the macaroons will be a toasted golden color.
Let cool completely before removing from the sheet.
Melt chocolate or candy melts according to directions and dip the bottom of each macaroon into chocolate. Turn cookies on their side and place on a parchment-lined sheet to dry. Turn over and finish each macaroon with a little chocolate drizzle.
Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.