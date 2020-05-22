Craving a high-end cheese experience? The Cheesemonger Box might be for you.
Laura Downey and Chris Polumbo opened Fairfield Cheese Co. in 2009. Five years later they added Greenwich Cheese Co. to the fold. In 2017 Cheesemonger Box started a subscription service to bring the high-end Fairfield County cheese shop experience directly to customers around the country.
Downey says part of the job for a traditional cheesemonger is to talk about the origin and process of creating fine cheeses, to be the link between the producer and consumer. Everything shipped in a Cheesemonger Box is cut to order from large wheels and wrapped in fancy paper just like in a cheese shop. The box will arrive with information cards for each cheese contained within: who made it, what kind of milk was used, the process, the history of the farm, pairing suggestions, and even the size of the herd of cows or goats.
“Cheesemonger Box is more about supporting the smaller family-type farms and smaller-production artisan cheese,” Downey says. She points out that what some consumers may consider high-quality cheese is simply mass-produced European factory cheese. While still very good, it’s not made in the true farmstead style.
The types of available cheese can vary, but there are roughly 15 to choose from. Monthly subscription options include the classic box (3 half-pound cuts, $75) and signature box (3 half-pound cuts, crackers and a jam, spread or charcuterie, $95), but one-time purchases are also available.