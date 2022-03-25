The story
A native of Trinidad and Tobago, Naima Craft came to Connecticut to pursue a doctorate in physical therapy at the University of Hartford. She earned her degree in 2010 and developed a career in health care over the next decade, thinking it was her life’s work.
But her love of food and baking, cultivated and nurtured by her family, never left her. When she was a tween, her grandmother bought her a hand mixer, which elevated her hobby into an entrepreneurial pursuit. She began baking cakes, slicing and packaging them for her mother to sell at her office job.
That thoughtful gift from her grandmother eventually led to Craft’s eponymous new business, The Craft in East Granby. She opened the bakery and cafe in the town’s East Street Shops in mid-December, offering pastries and confections like croissants, cookies, cinnamon rolls, bagels and specialty breads on weekends.
“I feel like good food touches your soul in such a way that’s unique [from] anything else,” she says. “It’s definitely a mood enhancer; it creates memorable, lasting experiences.”
The food
Everything at The Craft is handmade in small batches by Craft and her head baker — the signature chocolate and almond croissants with dozens of flaky layers, the hand-rolled bagels, a once-a-week sourdough that takes three days to produce. Cookies are available in vegan chocolate chip, sugar and oatmeal raisin varieties, and other treats include muffins, brownies and turnovers.
Craft has also introduced her clientele to a beloved treat from her home country: currant rolls, a sweet, flaky rolled dough featuring the dried fruit. The pastry is sold everywhere in Trinidad and Tobago, she says, including bakeries, on the street and at sporting events.
Craft has a particular passion for breads, and she’s looking to ramp up the bakery’s offerings. On weekends, the menu features limited varieties of Italian and croissant loaves, country boules, baguettes and challah. She’s hoping to add staff to meet increased demand.
A full beverage menu includes several varieties of tea, drip coffee and espresso beverages.
Craft is also waiting on a kitchen hood, which will allow her to fry fresh doughnuts and make breakfast sandwiches. And she’s hoping to eventually add salads and sandwiches for a lunch menu.
Eat in or take out?
If you have the time, The Craft is a place designed to sit and stay awhile. The cafe is decorated in a rustic yet polished wood motif, and offers plenty of space for dining, lounging and socializing, including a comfortable couch and rocking chairs.
The Craft
10 East St., Unit E, East Granby
860-413-3553, thecraftexperience.store, facebook.com/thecraftbaking, @thecraftbaking
Open for breakfast and lunch Wed.–Sun.
Wheelchair accessible