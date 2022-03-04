Chef Colt Taylor, seemingly on the move his whole life, may have found a permanent home. The Connecticut native began work as a teen at seafood spots around Old Saybrook before going pre-med in molecular genetics at the University of Vermont, stopping in Hyde Park, New York, to get another degree from the Culinary Institute of America, crisscrossing the country to work from Los Angeles to Miami, and with Éric Ripert at Le Bernardin in New York, before returning to Connecticut and opening The Essex in 2017. That The Essex — which was in Essex, although not named for it — is not this The Essex, which is in Old Saybrook, and is still the same The Essex. Got it? Good.
All of the above reduces to one point: this is some of the finest food I’ve had in Connecticut.
The original Essex was the whaleship famously sunk by a sperm whale in 1820, providing the inspiration for Moby-Dick. The present-day Essex takes its name from the ship, and a gorgeous abyssal view of sea life and moonlit shores, painted by Taylor’s mother, Melissa Barbieri, sprawls behind the current restaurant’s bar, just as it did in the eatery’s former location.
South of the 7,000-square-foot Centerbrook hall where it first opened, in which Taylor’s Los Charros Cantina still resides, the current location is on Old Saybrook’s Main Street, across from the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center. The new space has room for 40 in two seatings between 4 and 9 p.m.
What would you like to know about the food? How about everything? This everything may be best experienced at the six-seat tasting counter, facing The Essex’s kitchen, or offered as a tasting menu to full tables in five or seven courses, for $85 to $105.
You may want to begin with a raw plate of Niantic Bay oysters, chosen both for their proximity, and what the chef says are their blend of Eastern oysters’ depth of flavor, combined with the fresh, cold brine of Pacific varieties. The oysters taste like sunlit water filtered through green ribbons of kelp, and pop in the mouth like berries in summer. You’ll be offered Veuve Clicquot Champagne as a pairing.
A small plate of line-caught tuna, slightly aged (“Fresh tuna has great mouthfeel, but less flavor,” Taylor says) is served in a soy-egg yolk tartare, perfect over sweet, housemade milk bread. The raw tuna is punched up with crunchy gratings of bottarga: smoked and freeze-dried tuna roe.
Taylor’s ownership of technique shines through with a dish of sustainably farmed yellowtail kingfish, hiramasa in Japanese, which comes to The Essex from Denmark. The fish is cured in Meyer lemon and nori salt, and drizzled in smoked and dried skipjack dashi broth with Seacoast Mushrooms stems simmered in passion fruit juice instead of water. A brunoise of Granny Smith apple, fresh ginger and celery ring the dish, adding crunch and sweetness alongside reserved passion fruit seeds.
The hiramasa, in petite filets, is mild and yielding yet tart and spiced with the fresh ginger. Passion fruit flavors, now often associated with hazy IPAs, come across light and fresh. A tart and dry rosé brut pairing with a bit of cherry spark to further lift the dish.
It’s not all raw here. Essex’s Maine halibut au poivre was inspired by treating a denser fish like a steak, the chef tells us. The fish is prepared with a reduced stock, Dijon, cream and chives, and sits on a bed of mushroom caramel made to balance the brininess of the sauce. The dish is completed with roasted sunchokes and a mixture of yellow and blue oyster mushrooms and maiitake from Seacoast Mushrooms of Stonington.
Hearty and seasonally appropriate, Taylor describes the dish as “winter in a bowl.”
“What people don’t know is The Essex is rooted entirely in French technique,” Taylor says. “The ways we prepare, the charcuterie, the forcemeats, the pâté: everything comes from this base.”
The philosophy may not be immediately apparent from certain looks at the menu, which reads like a cornucopia of the Connecticut River Valley, with lobster, fluke, short rib and New England clam chowder, but that last dish is the key to understanding the chef’s vision.
An incredibly technical French bisque combined with inspiration from a Japanese white clam soup, Essex’s mainstay chowder eliminates the classic salt pork, and runs rings of umami through the dish with dried kombu seaweed, and a red seaweed from Maine called dulse, which has a pork-like flavor when fried. More traditional elements of half & half and potatoes, plus miso paste, round out the base, with fresh lemon and thyme, and what the chef calls “a ton of Rhode Island clams.”
A braided overlay of golden puff-pastry crust drapes the soup terrine as it arrives, playing the role of oyster crackers. This, then, is chowder with a passport.
You don’t need to know any of that to know it’s special. Slightly thinner than common New Englands, the bisque hits every high point of chowder with an updated level of interest, oceanic character, and texture.
Danish hiramasa, king salmon from New Zealand, Spanish branzino ... not everything at The Essex is local, but Taylor orders in partnership with Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program. Spain’s Veta la Palma farm’s open-water nets allow some of the fish to be eaten by birds, and has become a large migratory stopover between Europe and Africa. Similar open nets from a source in Hawaii have restored coral by effectively fencing off large swaths of degraded reef.
“I love all living things and I respect them,” Taylor says, calling back to his days as a pre-med. “It’s a celebration of the merging of cultures here.”
Spanish influence is further centered in the octopus a la plancha. “It’s the mark of a great chef,” he says. “To get it right, keep it charred, celebrating that bitterness that is the fifth flavor profile.”
Served over a foundation of pimenton braised beans, the octopus’ char is surrounded by sweet blood orange, salty bacon umami, and a Calabrian pepper emulsion. “It’s such a kick. I love it,” Taylor says of the pepper.
I drink in the deep berry flavors of a Château Saint-Julien bordeaux and think. Few places in Connecticut are doing this dish on this level. Viron Rondo Osteria in Cheshire does a very good version. Residents of Fairfield County, myself included, love the octopus at The Whelk in Westport. Taylor’s reaches the high-water mark set by any I’ve had.
Though Taylor’s methods are rooted in tradition, one dish that shows his willingness to break free is the coq au vin. “The classic French recipe calls for an old rooster for that depth of game and flavor, but it’s kind of hard to say to our suppliers ‘give me an old bird,’ so to get that profile, we use duck.”
Colt’s vision for The Essex shines clearly here, making a classic French dish that’s old as time, but an adaptation you can only have from this kitchen.
Served two ways, the sous vide fowl falls away from the edge of a butter knife under cassoulet beans and crunchy croutons with a functional, fresh dash of herbaceous parsley. I’m excitable by nature, and sometimes try to dial myself back in these reviews. Not here. The Essex duck au vin is magnificent. Stand up to it with a robust G.D. Vajra Langhe Nebbiolo to experience the same.
Try the chestnut praline or the chocolate mille-feuille for dessert. If you’re seeking sweetness in an earlier course, go with a dish regulars at the original Essex demanded of the new location — the lobster and beet fusilli. Reduced pickled beet juice creates a brilliantly colorful butter which coats housemade fusilli tossed with chunked lobster. With a sweet, diaphanous vegetal flavor, and crimson as sin, it’s as decadent as any chocolate course.
Taylor has described The Essex’s previous location as an experiment to see what locals wanted from a restaurant. That knowledge and his dream are fully realized at the current location. Step out into the night along Old Saybrook’s Hallmark-movie Main Street, and glow against the cold.
The Essex
247 Main St., Old Saybrook
860-237-4189, theessex.com, @theessexrestaurant on Instagram
Open Tue.–Sat. for dinner. Closed Sun. & Mon.
Wheelchair accessible