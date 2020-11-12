The story
Joe Attonito, a restaurant industry veteran and owner of the former Tigers’ Den sports bar and restaurant in Ridgefield, opened this elevated classic Americana-style burger, shakes and more roadside establishment this summer with his friend Joe Acocella. The specialty is their “stacked” sandwiches — three-bun, triple-deck monster burgers and other sandwiches designed to give McDonald’s Big Mac a run for its money. The ice cream is sourced from the acclaimed Rich Farm and there’s even a minigolf course out back.
The visit
There’s a large deck and big grassy area that will be perfect for car shows and other events. Though we didn’t play a round of mini golf, we’ll make time for the game next time. The food is equally impressive. Casual and quick, it still packed a wallop of flavor. The two-patty, three-bun stack burger is addictively good and reminded us of Shake Shack’s famous burgers. The Gobble Stack is a housemade turkey burger with shiitake mushrooms that’s equally good. Chicken tenders and house-cut fries and a vanilla shake were also winners.
Eat in or take out?
JJ’s wraparound deck sits 72 even with social distancing. There are also 14 socially distanced indoor seats. The restaurant also offers curbside pickup and works with all the local apps for delivery to Brookfield and surrounding towns.
JJ Stacks
537 Federal Road, Brookfield
203-885-0074, jjstacks.com
Open daily Tue.-Sun. Closed Mon.
Wheelchair accessible