La Rioja Alta, S.A. Viña Ardanza Reserva, 2015
Rioja, Spain, $43
With a history dating back to 1890 and an unwavering commitment to the long-term aging upon which Rioja has built its reputation, La Rioja Alta is considered one of the leading quality producers in this area. Breaking ranks with local tradition, the Viña Ardanza includes approximately 25 percent garnacha in its tempranillo-dominant blend.
This winter-into-spring wine pours translucent ruby. On the nose, a core of concentrated dark fruits, steered by black cherry and plum, is cloaked in cedar and baking spices. Vietnamese cinnamon warms the mouth, commingling with tobacco and dried blackberries. Leathery and dusty with tightly knit tannins and a hint of cacao nib on the long, smooth finish, this classic-style Rioja comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb, easily transitioning from winter stews to spring barbecues.
Pair it with: Moroccan lamb stew, grilled mejillones a la marinera, and roasted eggplant salad with balsamic dressing.
Broadside Chardonnay, 2019
Central Coast, California, $16
Dedicated to sustainable wine-growing practices, Broadside predominantly partners with certified sustainable vineyards in Paso Robles to provide the grapes for their range of wines. Their chardonnay is a blend of grapes from Paso Robles and Edna Valley, which have undergone different wine-making techniques to produce a balanced finished product.
The first sniff effuses a symphony of smells, including dried mango, caramel and the delicate powdery aroma of oncidium orchids. Lightly creamy and lively, this medium-yellow wine displays Meyer lemon and fresh yellow apple on the palate. The suggestion of salinity that peppers the midpalate comes to fruition on the finish. The winemaker’s cautious use of oak provides complexity without being obtrusive, making this an ideal chardonnay for shifting to spring fare.
Pair it with: spring vegetable risotto, seared steelhead trout with herb butter, and roasted chicken with lemon and garlic.
Greywacke Sauvignon Blanc, 2020
Marlborough, New Zealand, $25
Established in 2009, the Judd family named their winery after the abundant gray river stones that form New Zealand’s most prolific bedrock. Although their wine lineup includes a small handful of supporting grape varieties, Greywacke’s leading roles are played by pinot noir and sauvignon blanc, with two distinct styles of the latter offered.
The nose on this platinum-gold sauvignon blanc is brimming with lime curd and stewed pears, accompanied by notes of green melon in the background. Initially herbaceous, it is trailed by a medley of pear, kiwi and lime that unfold on the midpalate, then slowly fade to a grassy finish accented by a hot-pepper note. Fresh, fruity and vegetal, this crisp and delicately aromatic variety is the perfect wine to usher in springtime.
Pair it with: grilled chicken with green gazpacho sauce, basil and butter shrimp, or focaccia with escarole, tomatoes and anchovies.