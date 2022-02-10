Charles Smith Wines Kung Fu Girl Riesling, 2020
Columbia Valley, Washington State, $11
Rock band manager-turned-winemaker Charles Smith came onto the vinous scene with a bang, collecting a vanload of prestigious accolades during his first decade in the business, including Winemaker of the Year. He is known for making eminently drinkable wines adorned with delightfully iconic labels.
This light, canary-yellow wine is produced from 100 percent riesling. Aromas of pears, limes and peaches intertwine on the fruity nose. On the palate, tropical fruits play a supporting role to a decidedly peach accent which, combined with the hint of sugar in this slightly off-dry wine, produces a viscous, peach nectar note. A lick of lime peel provides a lifting effect on the mineral finish. Create a romantic duet between this wine and a spice-driven Asian meal for your Valentine.
Pair it with:Tikka masala, dan dan noodles, or tom yum goong.
Patrick Bottex Bugey-Cerdon La Cueille NV
Bugey, France, $24
Patrick and Catherine Bottex, along with their son Carl, create one of the most intriguing and whimsical sparkling wines from the high-altitude vineyards of a hamlet located in the best-kept secret of Bugey. Bottex uses the traditional méthode ancestrale to create low alcohol, semi-sweet sparkling rosé wine.
Produced from gamay with a cameo from local grape poulsard, this bubbly is light on alcohol but big on “wow” factor. The pour begins with delicate bubbles and a peppy mousse that leads to the dazzling, fresh strawberry juice-hued wine. The nose effuses cranberries and Kiku apples. Strawberries abound in the mouth, tempered only by a hint of red apple skin. This sparkler tastes drier than its sugar content portends. Dress this versatile vino up or down for an intimate dinner.
Pair it with: Fondue Savoyarde, cheeseburger pizza, and flourless chocolate cake.
Hopkins Vineyard Ice Wine, 2020
Western Connecticut Highlands, Connecticut, $46
The Hopkins family farm has a history dating back more than 225 years. Converted from a dairy farm to a vineyard in 1979, Hopkins Vineyard overlooks picturesque Lake Waramaug in New Preston. Their highly acclaimed ice wine is one of only a few made in Connecticut and is arguably the most popular.
Crafted from estate-grown vidal blanc grapes that hang on the vine well into freezing temperatures, this ice wine is rich, golden yellow. Exploring the nose is not an experience to be hurried. Intense tropical fruit aromas, led by passion fruit, mingle with honeysuckle. The mouthfeel is luscious with notes of honey nectar and lychee. The enduring finish leaves a lingering hint of fresh apricot. Although a delicious dessert wine, this would also make a decadent aperitif to a Valentine’s Day meal.
Pair it with: blue cheeses, terrines and pâtés, or salted caramel crème brûlée.