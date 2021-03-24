Give your home a budget-friendly facelift

Living with that tired linoleum flooring or those dark cherry cabinets you swore you were going to replace as soon as you moved in may have worked when you regularly left the house for hours at a time. But in the new normal, those kinds of annoyances can really start to grate.
Not everyone has the checkbook to do a complete kitchen renovation, though. (A complete kitchen redo can cost anywhere from $50,000-$75,000.) With that in mind, we talked to experts about what you can do to get the most bang for the bucks you have. First stop is the kitchen.
$5,000 to spend
You can’t get new cabinets for $5,000, but you can certainly give them a new look. “You can paint the upper cabinets white,” says interior designer Marily MacKinnon of MacKinnon Interiors in Essex. “That opens up the whole space and you’re making them look more fresh.” Another option is refacing cabinets that are in good shape but the wrong color. Refacing basically gives the cabinets a new covering. “It’s a fairly easy fix,” she says.
Adding open shelves is an affordable way to change a kitchen’s look and feel. “We’re seeing more people who want no wall cabinets and want open shelves instead,” says Kate Yurgelun, kitchen and bath designer at Litchfield Hills Kitchen and Bath in New Preston. The key is to make sure you still have base cabinets where you can “organize” all those items you don’t want on display.
Changing the knobs and hardware on existing cabinetry is another budget-friendly upgrade. “It’s the jewelry in the room,” Yurgelun says. “And it’s easy to change down the road if you get sick of it.” Brushed gold finishes and matte black finishes are on trend now. Add a black faucet for your sink and you’ve made a statement for not a lot of cash.
Other economical upgrade options? New lighting fixtures, updating your appliances, and painting your floors.
$10,000 to spend
Want to take your lighting update to the next level? Add a window. “It makes the space feel open and airy,” Yurgelun says.
Knocking down a wall or part of a wall if the kitchen abuts a dining room is another option if you’ve got more cash to spend. “Suddenly you have a more social, more open-feeling space for entertaining,” Yurgulen says. “Opening a wall or creating a half-wall can transform a kitchen’s layout and flow.”
With $10,000 you can take a serious look at your countertops and cabinets. Granite is on the way out, says designer Jennifer Napolitano, co-owner of Design House Interiors in Wallingford. “It’s already a bit dated, especially if it’s dark,” she says, noting a countertop upgrade costs between $5,000 to $7,000, depending on the size. “People want quartz with veining.”
Napolitano suggests focusing on a section of the kitchen where you can make a big difference. “Think of all those kitchens built in the ’90s with a built-in desk. It’s a clutter collector,” she says. Instead, why not make a wine or coffee bar that will be more functional? Add some color there and then coordinate it with another part of the kitchen such as the backsplash.
Another option? Swap out tired or outdated flooring with real tile or luxury vinyl. “It’s an upgrade without breaking the bank,” Yurgulen says. If your kitchen floor is wood and hasn’t seen any TLC in a while, now’s the time to consider having it sanded and restained.
Even if your budget won’t allow a wholesale kitchen makeover, this project might provide some ideas: “The homeowners wanted color in their new kitchen,” says Stacy Millman, AIA, principal of SKM Design, an architectural and interior design firm based in West Hartford. “No white paint was allowed. So instead of painting the cabinets, we used a unique gray/blue stain to allow the grain of the natural walnut to come through. And by breaking down the wall between the kitchen and dining room and adding a new wall of windows with no upper cabinets, the space is filled with an abundance of natural light.”
Backsplashes
Think patterns. “When people want to add personality to a space, they will do it here,” says Kate Yurgelun, of Litchfield Hills Kitchen and Bath, noting she’s seeing a lot of green, jewel tones and blues in the kitchen remodels she’s working on.
Think color, especially if you have a large space behind your cooktop. “It’s a statement piece. For me it’s the jewelry,” says Debbie Schroen, owner of Tile Designs of New England in Canton. “It’s an area where you can put your own personality.” Note: longer, more rectangular tiles are in rather than 3-inch-by-6-inch tiles of yesteryear.
Think geometry. Adding a geometric pattern as well as some color can give your kitchen that something extra. Elongated hexagons and pickets are trending, as well as colorful glass as the backsplash material, Schroen says.
Splash it around the kitchen. Tying your backsplash to other parts of the room can help bring everything together, says Lori Spaccarelli, store manager at The Tile Shop in Brookfield. “This mosaic combines a geometric design with clean, classic colors,” she says. “It adds pattern and warmth to a room without being too busy.”
Countertops
Wood isn’t just for kitchen islands anymore, although it can work well there too. “Wood can add a warm feel to a kitchen,” Yurgelun says. Be sure to consider type of wood and general use when considering adding wood to your kitchen. Proper sealing is critical, Yurgelun adds.
Countertops aren’t just for counters or tops. Interior designer Jennifer Napolitano of Design House Interiors in Wallingford changed the look of her kitchen by doing a waterfall top on her kitchen island, so called because the stonework goes down the side of the island too. Napolitano says it’s a terrific way to make an island stand out. “If there’s a beautiful vein in the stone, they can trickle it down the side.”
Don’t dismiss manmade materials. Manmade quartz, says designer Mariel Robertson of New England Tile in Fairfield, continues to reign supreme. “It’s a surface they don’t have to worry about,” she says. What is changing, though, is color trends. “For a long time it was whites and grays. Now there’s a trend toward warmer colors.” Greige anyone?
Level up the living room
When advising people on how to refresh their living or family room, MacKinnon starts with asking clients what they like about the room as it is. “Is there a piece of furniture you can’t live withoutThen make a new slipcover for it.”
If there’s a fireplace, consider adding a pop of color to the mantle, MacKinnon says. “Take that color and you can use it around the room in a new rug, new pillows or that slipcover. The rug can change the whole room without doing much else.”
New wallpaper or just adding wallpaper as an accent can change a room’s look. “One wall of fabulous wallpaper can really make a room pop,” Napolitano says. “Put a mirror there and let your new light fixture be highlighted.”
Adding board and batten can also change a wall from boring to wow, Napolitano says. Adding the molding creates visual interest. “It’s always a gorgeous focal point and very low cost,” she says.
“If you were part of the gray movement and you’re so tired of it,” MacKinnon says, “it’s easy to slipcover your furniture, maybe change out a rug to a color and maybe have an accent wall or paint the back of bookshelves a color [to refresh a room].”
Mind the mechanicals!
While it’s more fun to write checks updating a room, sometimes you have to be an adult and take care of the more mundane parts of your home when you have extra cash. With that in mind, we spoke to Traci Wood, marketing manager at Total Mechanical Systems in Plainville about when you should think about replacing the parts of your house that make living there bearable. If you want to ensure your system lasts as long as possible, she recommends following the annual maintenance requirements.
Whether it’s your furnace, hot water heater or central air conditioning, the magic numbers to consider for replacing are 8-10 years. “We always use the 8-10-year mark as a sign to start looking at a system,” she says. If your oil furnace is no longer operating at its original efficiency level (no system operates at 100 percent), it may be time for a new furnace. “It’s like a car. As soon as you drive it off the lot, it goes down in value.” Want to get more life from your mechanicals? Follow annual maintenance guidelines.