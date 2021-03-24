Greenhouses offer a bit of warmth in the colder months

No matter the weather outside, you can find a taste of spring in my basement. Open the door that leads to the house’s underbelly and the strong, aromatic scent of fresh mint hits before you even make it down the old, creaky wooden stairs. The mint grows prolific in the windowed greenhouse attached to the basement, overtaking everything else in the garden bed if I forget to tend it.
“In the old days they were called a cold frame, and they’re being used now to start seeds so that when the weather breaks you have plants ready to go right out into the ground,” says Tom Shafer, the store manager at Holdridge True Value Hardware & Home & Garden Show in Ledyard.
We’re living in a golden age of gardening. Stuck at home during the early days of the pandemic, people across the country bought so many seeds they became hard to find, filled Instagram feeds with snaps of edible gardens, and some even added greenhouses to their homes or started using their old cold frames. “We started to notice a large uptick in greenhouses and growing supply sales on our GrowersSupply.com site around April 2020 that have remained strong into 2021,” says Tania Tomoroga, director of marketing for South Windsor-based Engineering Services & Products Company (Esapco).
GrowersSupply.com is one of several companies that sell both pre-designed and custom-made greenhouses for backyards. A number of contractors also specialize in adding on attached structures like the one-off in my basement, and there are DIY instructions for anyone adept at home projects.
At first, my small attached greenhouse was a curiosity. I speculated about the previous owners who installed it and waited to see what, if anything, would grow — mint and lots of it as it turned out. In addition to starting seedlings, greenhouses can be used year-round. During the gray, cold days of winter and early spring, greenhouses offer brightness, allow herb gardens to thrive, provide a safe space for plants that need a cozy, sunny spot to survive winter, and extend the growing season for edible gardens.