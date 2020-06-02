Best Doctors 2020: Search for a Doctor

  • 1 min to read
2019 BD logo_1.jpg
Cover FINAL-June20.indd

Follow the links below to see where all the Best Doctors® in Connecticut in each specialty are located. You can adjust the search based on your zip code in order to find which physicians selected by Best Doctors are located nearest to you.

The doctors are not ranked; however, some physicians on the Best Doctors list have provided Connecticut Magazine with their photo and biographical information, and will appear at the top of their relevant search results. This placement is a paid promotional consideration, and it does not constitute an additional endorsement by either Connecticut Magazine or Best Doctors, Inc. Physicians do not and cannot pay to be included in the list. (The selection criteria is described in more detail here.)

CREDIT: Gallup® has audited and certified Best Doctors, Inc.’s database of physicians, and its companion The Best Doctors in America® List, as using the highest industry standards survey methodology and processes. 

These lists are excerpted from The Best Doctors in America® 2019-2020 database, which includes close to 40,000 U.S. doctors in more than 40 medical specialties and 450 subspecialties. The Best Doctors in America® database is compiled and maintained by Best Doctors, Inc. For more information, visit www.bestdoctors.com or contact Best Doctors by telephone at 800-675-1199 or by e-mail at research@bestdoctors.com. Please note that lists of doctors are not available on the Best Doctors Web site.

Browse a list of all doctors on the Best Doctors list here.

Search for a doctor by specialty:

Addiction Medicine

Allergy and Immunology

Anesthesiology

Cardiovascular Disease

Colon and Rectal Surgery

Critical Care Medicine

Dermatology

Emergency Medicine

Endocrinology and Metabolism

Family Medicine

Gastroenterology

Geriatric Medicine

Geriatric Medicine/Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Hand Surgery

Hepatology

Infectious Disease

Internal Medicine

Internal Medicine/Hospital Medicine

Medical Oncology and Hematology

Nephrology

Neurological Surgery

Neurology

Nuclear Medicine

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Occupational Medicine

Ophthalmology

Orthopaedic Surgery

Otolaryngology

Pathology

Pediatric Allergy and Immunology

Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology

Pediatric Anesthesiology

Pediatric Cardiology

Pediatric Critical Care

Pediatric Dermatology

Pediatric Developmental and Behavioral Problems

Pediatric Emergency Medicine

Pediatric Endocrinology

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Pediatric General Hepatology

Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Pediatric Infectious Disease

Pediatric Nephrology

Pediatric Nutrition

Pediatric Obesity

Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery

Pediatric Otolaryngology

Pediatric Pain Management

Pediatric Plastic Surgery

Pediatric Pulmonology

Pediatric Radiology

Pediatric Rheumatology

Pediatric Specialist/Abused Children

Pediatric Specialist/Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine

Pediatric Specialist/Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Pediatric Specialist/Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, Clinical Neurophysiology

Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, Epilepsy

Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, General

Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, Neonatal Neurology

Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, Neuromuscular Disease

Pediatric Surgery

Pediatric Thoracic Surgery

Pediatrics/General

Pediatrics/Hospital Medicine

Plastic Surgery

Psychiatry

Pulmonary Medicine

Radiation Oncology

Radiology

Rheumatology

Sleep Medicine

Surgery

Surgical Oncology

Thoracic Surgery

Urology

Vascular Surgery