Founded in 1989 by Harvard Medical School physicians, Best Doctors is a global benefits provider and medical information services company that connects individuals facing difficult medical treatment decisions with the best doctors, selected by impartial peer review in over 450 medical specialty/subspecialty combinations, to review their diagnosis and treatment plans.

Best Doctors’ team of researchers conducts a biennial poll using the methodology that mimics the informal peer-to-peer process doctors themselves use to identify the right specialists for their patients. Using a polling method and proprietary balloting software, they gather the insight and experience of tens of thousands of leading specialists all over the country, while confirming their credentials and specific areas of expertise.

The result is the Best Doctors in America® List, which includes the nation’s most respected specialists and outstanding primary care physicians in the nation. These are the doctors that other doctors recognize as the best in their fields. They cannot pay a fee and are not paid to be listed and cannot nominate or vote for themselves. It is a list which is truly unbiased and respected by the medical profession and patients alike as the source of top-quality medical information.

Best Doctors is a part of Teladoc Health, Inc., the global leader in virtual care successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare. Teladoc Health partners with the world’s leading employers, health plans, and health systems to offer patients across the globe access to care for a broad spectrum of needs.

As part of Teladoc Health, Best Doctors focuses on improving health outcomes for the most complex, critical and costly medical issues. More than a traditional second opinion, Best Doctors delivers a comprehensive evaluation of a patient’s medical condition — providing value to both patients and treating physicians. By utilizing Best Doctors, members have access to the brightest minds in medicine to ensure the right diagnosis and treatment plan.

Through its global network of Best Doctors and other critical services, Teladoc Health is expanding access to high-quality healthcare, lowering costs and improving outcomes around the world. The company’s award-winning services are inclusive of telehealth services, expert medical services, mental health services, integrated clinical solutions, and platform and program services.

Addiction Medicine

David A. Fiellin, Yale New Haven Hospital, Primary Care Center, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-688-5555

Allergy and Immunology

Jasmine M. Abbosh, Connecticut Asthma and Allergy Center, 836 Farmington Ave, Ste 207, West Hartford, CT 860-232-9911

Jonathan B. Bell, Advanced Allergy and Asthma Care, 107 Newtown Rd, Ste 1B, Danbury, CT 203-748-7433

Jeffrey M. Factor, Connecticut Asthma and Allergy Center, 836 Farmington Ave, Ste 207, West Hartford, CT 860-232-9911

Marshall P. Grodofsky, Connecticut Asthma and Allergy Center, 836 Farmington Ave, Ste 207, West Hartford, CT 860-232-9911

Jason O. Lee, Connecticut Asthma and Allergy Center, 836 Farmington Ave, Ste 207, West Hartford, CT 860-232-9911

Christopher C. Randolph, Center for Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, Tower 1, Ste 205, 1389 W Main St, Waterbury, CT 203-755-7080

Dominic Roca, Stamford Hospital, Connecticut Center for Sleep Medicine, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-276-2300

Joseph Sproviero, Fairfield County Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Associates, 148 East Ave, Ste 3G, Norwalk, CT 203-838-4034

Anesthesiology

Manuel Fontes, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Anesthesiology, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2802

Susan Garwood, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Anesthesiology, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2802

Marbelia Gonzalez, Hartford Hospital, Integrated Anesthesia Associates, 80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 860-972-2117

Thomas Joseph Martin, Hartford Hospital, Integrated Anesthesia Associates, 80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 860-972-2117

William H. Rosenblatt, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Anesthesiology, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2802

Jeffrey J. Schwartz, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Anesthesiology, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2802

John F. Tiernan, Hartford Hospital, Integrated Anesthesia Associates, 80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 860-972-2117

Amir Tulchinsky, UConn Health, Department of Anesthesiology, 263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 860-679-3600

Cardiovascular Disease

Jonathan Alexander, Western Connecticut Medical Group/Nuvance Health Network, 21 South Street, Ridgefiled, CT 203-438-1323

Sabeena Arora, Hartford Hospital, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Backus Hospital Outpatient Care Center, Ste 8, 111 Salem Turnpike, Norwich, CT 860-886-0023

Haris Athar, Central Connecticut Cardiologists, 19 Woodland St, Ste 35, Hartford, CT 860-525-1234

Ellison Berns, Arrhythmia Consultants of Connecticut, 1000 Asylum Ave, Ste 3206, Hartford, CT 860-714-7977

Joseph Brennan, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 84 N Main St, Branford, CT 203-483-8300

Henry S. Cabin, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 84 N Main St, Branford, CT 203-483-8300

James P. Cardon, Cardiology, 100 Retreat Ave, Ste 811, Hartford, CT 860-522-5712

Linda R. Casale, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000

Murali Chiravuri, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000

Jude F. Clancy, Yale Cardiac Electrophysiology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 2nd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4126

Michael W. Cleman, Yale Cardiology, 84 N Main St, Branford, CT 203-483-8300

Steven R. Cohen, Greater Hartford Cardiology Group, 1000 Asylum Ave, Ste 4300, Hartford, CT 860-527-6247

Patrick J. Corcoran, Cottage Grove Cardiology, 711 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 860-242-8756

Joseph Corning, Heritage Medical Center, Middlesex Cardiology Associates, 420 Saybrook Rd, Ste A, Middletown, CT 860-636-2010

Eric M. Crespo, Hartford Hospital, Heart & Vascular Institute, 85 Seymour St, Ste 701, Hartford, CT 860-972-1506

Vincent C. DiCola, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-747-7300

Kevin R. Dougherty, Consulting Cardiologists, 85 Seymour St, Ste 719, Hartford, CT 860-522-0604

Mitchell H. Driesman, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000

W. Lane Duvall, Hartford Hospital, Heart & Vascular Institute, 85 Jefferson St, Ste 704, Hartford, CT 860-972-5517

Julian Esteban, Cottage Grove Cardiology, 711 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 860-242-8756

Susan B. Eysmann, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 500 W Putnam Ave, Greenwich, CT 203-353-1133

Andrew D. Feingold, Consulting Cardiologists, 85 Seymour St, Ste 719, Hartford, CT 860-522-0604

Antonio B. Fernandez, Hartford Hospital, Heart & Vascular Institute, 85 Jefferson St, Ste 704, Hartford, CT 860-972-1695

Melissa Ferraro-Borgida, Cardiology, 100 Retreat Ave, Ste 811, Hartford, CT 860-522-5712

Lawrence I. Fisher, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 25 Germantown Rd, Ste 2B, Danbury, CT 203-794-0090

Robert F. Fishman, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000

Stephen M. Franklin, Heritage Medical Center, Middlesex Cardiology Associates, 420 Saybrook Rd, Ste A, Middletown, CT 860-347-4258

Lisa A. Freed, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-747-7300

David S. Gallo, Heritage Medical Center, Middlesex Cardiology Associates, 420 Saybrook Rd, Ste A, Middletown, CT 860-636-2010

Jaime R. Gerber, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-789-2272

John D. Granquist, Consulting Cardiologists, 85 Seymour St, Ste 719, Hartford, CT 860-522-0604

Jeffrey Green, The Heart Center, 215 Stillwater Ave, Unit B, Stamford, CT 203-674-1810

Eric Grubman, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-747-7300

Jawad Haider, Cottage Grove Cardiology, 711 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 860-242-8756

Felice A. Heller, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Center for Cardiac Care, 282 Washington St, Ste 2B, Hartford, CT 860-545-9400

Glen Arthur Henry, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Heart & Vascular Outpatient Services, 111 Goose Ln, Ste 2400, Guilford, CT 203-453-7050

Jeffrey A. Hirst, Hartford Hospital, Hartford Cardiac Laboratory, 85 Seymour St, Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 860-972-5083

Christopher J.A. Howes, Yale New Haven Heart and Vascular Services of Greenwich, 500 W Putnam Ave, Greenwich, CT 203-863-4210

Steven S. Jacoby, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-747-7300

Gladys Desiree A. Kagaoan, Greater Hartford Cardiology Group, 1000 Asylum Ave, Ste 4300, Hartford, CT 860-527-6247

Kevin G. Kett, Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group, 1320 W Main St, Waterbury, CT 203-709-7300

Francis J. Kiernan, Hartford Hospital, Hartford Cardiac Laboratory, 85 Seymour St, Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 860-972-3570

Jeffrey Kluger, Hartford Hospital, Heart Rhythm Management, High Bldg, Ste 1001, 80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 860-972-2883

Subramanian Krishnan, Heritage Medical Center, Middlesex Cardiology Associates, 420 Saybrook Rd, Ste A, Middletown, CT 860-636-2010

Steven H. Kunkes, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000

Maximilian H. Lee, Consulting Cardiologists, 85 Seymour St, Ste 719, Hartford, CT 860-522-0604

Neal Lippman, Arrhythmia Consultants of Connecticut, 1000 Asylum Ave, Ste 3206, Hartford, CT 860-714-7977

Joseph P. Longhitano, Heritage Medical Center, Middlesex Cardiology Associates, 420 Saybrook Rd, Ste A, Middletown, CT 860-347-4258

Mark A. Marieb, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, Heart & Vascular Institute, 863 N Main St Ext, Ste 101, Wallingford, CT 203-678-1050

Raymond G. McKay, Hartford Hospital, Hartford Cardiac Laboratory, 85 Seymour St, Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 860-972-5083

Craig A. McPherson, Yale New Haven Health, Bridgeport Hospital, Section of Cardiovascular Medicine, 267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 203-384-3442

Jay L. Meizlish, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000

Robert M. Moskowitz, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000

Sandip Mukherjee, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-747-7300

Christopher C. Pickett, UConn Health, Pat and Jim Calhoun Cardiology Center, 300 UConn Health Blvd, Farmington, CT 860-679-3343

Brian D. Pollack, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 25 Germantown Rd, Ste 2B, Danbury, CT 203-794-0090

Stephen Possick, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-747-7300

Daniel T. Price, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-747-7300

Joseph A. Radojevic, Hartford Hospital, Center for Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant, 85 Jefferson St, Ste 208, Hartford, CT 860-972-1212

Michael S. Remetz, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 84 N Main St, Branford, CT 203-483-8300

Lynda E. Rosenfeld, Yale Cardiac Electrophysiology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 2nd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4126

Jason Ryan, UConn Health, Pat and Jim Calhoun Cardiology Center, 300 UConn Health Blvd, Farmington, CT 860-679-3343

Immad Sadiq, Hartford Hospital, Hartford Cardiac Laboratory, 85 Seymour St, Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 860-972-5083

Adam E. Schussheim, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000

Arthur O. Seltzer, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-747-7300

John F. Setaro, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 84 N Main St, Branford, CT 203-483-8300

Eran I. Shani, Heritage Medical Center, Middlesex Cardiology Associates, 420 Saybrook Rd, Ste A, Middletown, CT 860-347-4258

Richard J. Soucier, Yale Cardiology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 2nd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-7191

Richard L. Taikowski, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000

Kevin J. Tally, Consulting Cardiologists, 85 Seymour St, Ste 719, Hartford, CT 860-522-0604

Paul D. Thompson, Hartford Hospital, Heart & Vascular Institute, 85 Jefferson St, Ste 704, Hartford, CT 860-972-1695

Aneesh Tolat, Arrhythmia Consultants of Connecticut, 1000 Asylum Ave, Ste 3206, Hartford, CT 860-714-7977

Edward Robert Tuohy IV, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000

Aseem Vashist, Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Hoffman Heart & Vascular Institute, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-4820

Jeffrey H. Walden, Consulting Cardiologists, 85 Seymour St, Ste 719, Hartford, CT 860-522-0604

Robert Winslow, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000

Lawrence H. Young, Yale Cardiology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 2nd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4102

Stuart W. Zarich, Yale New Haven Health, Bridgeport Hospital, Section of Cardiovascular Medicine, 267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 203-384-3844

Steven L. Zweibel, Hartford Hospital, Heart & Vascular Institute, 85 Jefferson St, Ste 701, Hartford, CT 860-972-1506

Colon and Rectal Surgery

Saumitra R. Banerjee, Colon and Rectal Surgeons of Greater Hartford, Main Office Bldg, Ste 305, 6 Northwestern Dr, Bloomfield, CT 860-242-8591

Christine M. Bartus, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Colon & Rectal Surgery, Medical Arts Bldg, Ste 201, 201 N Mountain Rd, Plainville, CT 860-223-0800

Jeffrey L. Cohen, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Colon & Rectal Surgery, 85 Seymour St, Ste 425, Hartford, CT 860-548-7336

Walter E. Longo, Yale Surgical Specialties, Yale Physicians Bldg, 3rd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2616

Ronald R. Salem, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Gastrointestinal Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 8th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-3577

Paul V. Vignati, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Colon & Rectal Surgery, 85 Seymour St, Ste 425, Hartford, CT 860-548-7336

Critical Care Medicine

Michael A. Bernstein, Stamford Health Medical Group, Pulmonary Associates of Stamford, Medical Office Bldg, Ste 505, 29 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-348-2437

Jonathan M. Fine, Norwalk Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 203-852-2392

Herbert Knight, Yale New Haven Hospital, Winchester Chest Clinic, Fitkin Memorial Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4198

James S. Krinsley, Stamford Health Medical Group, Pulmonary Associates of Stamford, Medical Office Bldg, Ste 505, 29 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-348-2437

Caroline Paula Kurtz, Western Connecticut Medical Group, Norwalk Pulmonary Consultants, 30 Stevens St, Ste C, Norwalk, CT 203-855-3888

Christopher Manfredi, Western Connecticut Medical Group, Norwalk Pulmonary Consultants, 30 Stevens St, Ste C, Norwalk, CT 203-855-3888

Richard A. Matthay, VA Connecticut Healthcare System - West Haven Campus, Division of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine, 950 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 203-932-5711

John McArdle, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 923, Hartford, CT 860-547-1876

Robert McDonald, Waterbury Pulmonary Associates, 170 Grandview Ave, Waterbury, CT 203-759-3666

Leah D. Meisterling, Hartford Hospital, Integrated Anesthesia Associates, 80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 860-972-2117

Dominic Roca, Stamford Hospital, Connecticut Center for Sleep Medicine, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-276-2300

Carolyn Rochester, Yale New Haven Hospital, Winchester Chest Clinic, Fitkin Memorial Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4198

Paul Sachs, Stamford Health Medical Group, Pulmonary Associates of Stamford, Medical Office Bldg, Ste 505, 29 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-348-2437

Kevin N. Sheth, Yale New Haven Hospital, Neurointensive Care Unit & Neurological Emergencies, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-737-8051

Eric Shore, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 923, Hartford, CT 860-547-1876

Mark D. Siegel, Yale New Haven Hospital, Winchester Chest Clinic, Fitkin Memorial Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4198

Richard S. Silverman, Waterbury Pulmonary Associates, 170 Grandview Ave, Waterbury, CT 203-759-3666

Jonathan M. Siner, Yale New Haven Hospital, Winchester Chest Clinic, Fitkin Memorial Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4198

Lynn T. Tanoue, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Thoracic Oncology Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-5864

John F. Tiernan, Hartford Hospital, Integrated Anesthesia Associates, 80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 860-972-2117

Richard L. Zuwallack, Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group, 114 Woodland St, 1st Fl, Hartford, CT 860-714-4055

Dermatology

Richard J. Antaya, Yale Medicine Dermatology - New Haven, 2 Church St S, Ste 305, New Haven, CT 203-789-1249

Jean L. Bolognia, Yale Dermatology Associates, 2 Church St S, Ste 305, New Haven, CT 203-789-1249

Severine Chavel, Dermatology Center of Stamford, 1290 Summer St, Ste 3600, Stamford, CT 203-325-3576

Richard L. Edelson, Yale Dermatology Associates, 2 Church St S, Ste 305, New Haven, CT 203-789-1249

Suguru Imaeda, Yale Dermatology Associates, 2 Church St S, Ste 305, New Haven, CT 203-789-1249

David J. Leffell, Yale Dermatologic Surgery, Temple Medical Center, Ste 5A, 40 Temple St, New Haven, CT 203-785-3466

Seth P. Lerner, Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists, 160 Hawley Ln, Ste 104, Trumbull, CT 203-377-0639

Maritza Perez, Advanced Aesthetics, 39 Pine St, New Canaan, CT 203-972-7546

Marti J. Rothe, UConn Health, Department of Dermatology, 21 South Rd, 2nd Fl, Ste 200, Farmington, CT 860-679-4600

Bruce Strober, Central Connecticut Dermatology, 1 Willowbrook Rd, Ste 2, Cromwell, CT 860-322-2222

Kalman L. Watsky, 330 Orchard St, Ste 103, New Haven, CT 203-691-8765

James D. Whalen, Central Connecticut Dermatology, 1 Willowbrook Rd, Ste 2, Cromwell, CT 860-322-2222

Emergency Medicine

Harry M. Arters, Hartford Hospital, Department of Emergency Medicine, 80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 860-972-0001

Endocrinology and Metabolism

Andrew Arnold, UConn Health, Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Outpatient Pavilion, 2nd Fl E, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-7640

Beatriz R. Esayag-Tendler, UConn Health, The Carole and Ray Neag Comprehensive Cancer Center, Outpatient Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-2100

Karl L. Insogna, Yale Bone Center, Dana Bldg, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-737-1058

Silvio E. Inzucchi, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Endocrine Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-3636

Carl Malchoff, UConn Health, The Carole and Ray Neag Comprehensive Cancer Center, Outpatient Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-2100

Adam Mayerson, Endocrine Associates of Connecticut, 1952 Whitney Ave, Lower Level, Hamden, CT 203-776-4444

Patrick H. McDermott, 1216 Farmington Ave, Ste 101, West Hartford, CT 860-560-7778

Debra Howard Schussheim, Soundview Medical Associates, 761 Main Ave, Ste 201, Norwalk, CT 203-838-4000

Kamal C. Shoukri, Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group, Center for Diabetes and Metabolic Care, 1075 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT 860-714-4402

Pamela Taxel, UConn Health, UConn Musculoskeletal Institute, Center for Osteoporosis, 120 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-2160

Family Medicine

Domenic Casablanca, Middlesex Health Family Medicine - East Hampton, 42 E High St, Ste 205, East Hampton, CT 860-358-3500

Thomas V. Cigno, 10 South St, Ste 201, Ridgefield, CT 203-244-7848

Michael D. Good, Middlesex Family Physicians, 400 Saybrook Rd, Ste 205, Middletown, CT 860-346-7738

Eugene Orientale, The Family Medicine Center at Asylum Hill, 99 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-4212

Gastroenterology

Latha Alaparthi, Gastroenterology Center of Connecticut, 2200 Whitney Ave, Ste 360, Hamden, CT 203-281-4463

Harry Aslanian, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Interventional Endoscopy Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 8th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-5083

Andrew Bedford, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Gastroenterology Associates, 2890 Main St, 2nd Fl, Stratford, CT 203-375-1200

Michael C. Bennick, Connecticut Gastroenterology Consultants, Bldg 2, Ste 201, 800 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 203-777-0304

Sidney T. Bogardus, Connecticut Gastroenterology Consultants, Bldg 2, Ste 201, 800 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 203-777-0304

Myron Howard Brand, Connecticut Gastroenterology Consultants, Bldg 2, Ste 201, 800 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 203-777-0304

Steven L. Brandwein, Western Connecticut Medical Group, Medical Arts Center, Ste 121, 111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 203-739-7038

Alan N. Braverman, New Milford Internal Medicine, 11 Prospect Hill Rd, New Milford, CT 860-354-5511

Michael Butensky, Connecticut Gastroenterology Associates, 1000 Asylum Ave, Ste 3212, Hartford, CT 860-522-1171

David M. Chaletsky, Connecticut GI, 6 Northwestern Dr, Ste 302, Bloomfield, CT 860-243-5600

Dean Chang, Gastroenterology Center of Connecticut, 2200 Whitney Ave, Ste 360, Hamden, CT 203-281-4463

Jack Chuong, Digestive Disease Associates, 687 Main St, Branford, CT 203-481-0315

Murali Dharan, UConn Health, GI Clinic, Outpatient Pavilion, 6th Fl E, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-3238

Joseph J. Fiorito, Western Connecticut Medical Group, Medical Arts Center, Ste 121, 111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 203-739-7038

Joel J. Garsten, Trinity Health of New England Medical Group, Digestive Disease Center of CT, 60 Westwood Ave, Ste 314, Waterbury, CT 203-574-3007

Michael John Golioto, Connecticut GI, 85 Seymour St, Ste 1000, Hartford, CT 860-246-2571

William Hale, Norwalk Hospital, Gastroenterology Consultants, 30 Stevens St, Ste B, Norwalk, CT 203-852-2278

David Hass, Gastroenterology Center of Connecticut, 2200 Whitney Ave, Ste 360, Hamden, CT 203-281-4463

Martin G. Hoffman, Connecticut Gastroenterology Associates, 1000 Asylum Ave, Ste 3212, Hartford, CT 860-522-1171

Christopher D. Illick, Digestive Disease Associates, 687 Main St, Branford, CT 203-481-0315

Priya Jamidar, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Gastrointestinal Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-5083

Sarah A. Kahn, Gastroenterology Hepatology Associates, 32 Strawberry Hill Ct, Ste 41042, Stamford, CT 203-348-5355

Neda Khaghan, Center for Gastrointestinal Medicine of Fairfield and Westchester, 15 Valley Dr, 3rd Fl, Greenwich, CT 203-489-6900

Loren A. Laine, VA Connecticut Healthcare System - West Haven Campus, Section of Digestive Diseases, 950 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 203-932-5711

Robert I. Leventhal, Naugatuck Valley Gastroenterology Consultants, 166 Waterbury Rd, Ste 104, Prospect, CT 203-756-6422

Albert R. Marano, Trinity Health of New England Medical Group, Digestive Disease Center of CT, 60 Westwood Ave, Ste 314, Waterbury, CT 203-574-3007

Wayne T. Panullo, Connecticut Gastroenterology Consultants, Bldg 2, Ste 201, 800 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 203-777-0304

Carol A. Petruff, Prime Healthcare, 44 Dale Rd, Ste 204, Avon, CT 860-674-8830

Deborah Proctor, Yale Digestive Diseases, Temple Medical Center, Ste 1A, 40 Temple St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4138

William J. Ravich, Yale Medicine Gastroenterology, Temple Medical Center, Ste 1A, 40 Temple St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4138

Neal Schamberg, Center for Gastrointestinal Medicine of Fairfield and Westchester, 15 Valley Dr, 3rd Fl, Greenwich, CT 203-489-6900

Michael Schilsky, Yale New Haven Transplant Center, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2565

Michelle V. Smedley, Connecticut GI, 21 South Rd, Ste 100, Farmington, CT 860-409-4567

Gregory N. Soloway, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Gastroenterology Associates, 2890 Main St, 2nd Fl, Stratford, CT 203-375-1200

Julie E. Spivack, Gastroenterology Associates of Fairfield County, 425 Post Rd, 1st Fl, Fairfield, CT 203-292-9000

Mark B. Taylor, Gastroenterology Center of Connecticut, 2200 Whitney Ave, Ste 360, Hamden, CT 203-281-4463

Edward Toffolon, Connecticut GI, 1 Liberty Sq, New Britain, CT 860-229-9688

Renuka Umashanker, Gastroenterology Center of Connecticut, 2200 Whitney Ave, Ste 360, Hamden, CT 203-281-4463

Stuart Waldstreicher, Gastroenterology Consultants, 778 Long Ridge Rd, Ste 101, Stamford, CT 203-967-2100

Anthony Zaldonis, Prime Healthcare, 44 Dale Rd, Ste 204, Avon, CT 860-674-8830

Felice R. Zwas, The Center for Gastrointestinal Medicine of Fairfield and Westchester, 15 Valley Dr, 3rd Fl, Greenwich, CT 203-863-2900

Geriatric Medicine

Nicholas A. Bertini, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 999 Silver Ln, 3rd Fl, Trumbull, CT 203-380-5270

Patrick P. Coll, UConn Health, UConn Center on Aging, Outpatient Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-8400

Leo M. Cooney, Jr., Dorothy Adler Geriatric Assessment Center, 874 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-688-6361

Robert S. Dicks, Hartford Hospital, Geriatric Program, 80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 860-972-5494

Anne M. Kenny, Resilient Living, 1261 S Main St, Plantsville, CT 860-628-9000

Richard Marottoli, Dorothy Adler Geriatric Assessment Center, 874 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-688-6361

Katherine C. McKenzie, Yale New Haven Hospital, Primary Care Center, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-688-5555

Margaret Rathier, VA Connecticut Healthcare System, Division of Geriatric Medicine, 555 Willard Ave, Newington, CT 860-666-6951

Gail M. Sullivan, UConn Health, UConn Center on Aging, Outpatient Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-8400

Mary E. Tinetti, Dorothy Adler Geriatric Assessment Center, 874 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-688-6361

David Weinshel, Western Connecticut Medical Group, Danbury Primary Care, 79 Sandpit Rd, Ste 102, Danbury, CT 203-749-5700

Geriatric Medicine/Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Glendo L. Tangarorang, Prospero Health, 157 Church St, 19th Fl, New Haven, CT 203-340-1523

Hand Surgery

Richard A. Bernstein, The Orthopaedic Group, 9 Washington Ave, Hamden, CT 203-865-6784

Carrie Swigart, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579

James Grant Thomson, Yale Plastic Surgery, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2571

Mark A. Vitale, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145

Hepatology

David N. Assis, Yale Digestive Diseases, Temple Medical Center, Ste 1A, 40 Temple St, New Haven, CT 203-785-5279

James L. Boyer, Yale Digestive Diseases, Temple Medical Center, Ste 1A, 40 Temple St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4138

Guadalupe Garcia-Tsao, VA Connecticut Healthcare System - West Haven Campus, Section of Hepatology, 950 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 203-932-5711

Michael John Golioto, Connecticut GI, 85 Seymour St, Ste 1000, Hartford, CT 860-246-2571

Martin G. Hoffman, Connecticut Gastroenterology Associates, 1000 Asylum Ave, Ste 3212, Hartford, CT 860-522-1171

Michael Schilsky, Yale New Haven Transplant Center, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2565

Mario Strazzabosco, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Liver Cancer Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 8th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-5487

Tamar H. Taddei, VA Connecticut Healthcare System - West Haven Campus, Section of Digestive Diseases, 950 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 203-932-5711

Renuka Umashanker, Gastroenterology Center of Connecticut, 2200 Whitney Ave, Ste 360, Hamden, CT 203-281-4463

Infectious Disease

Michael Cappello, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Speciality Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4730

Michael T. Lawlor, Starling Physicians, 100 Retreat Ave, Ste 903, Hartford, CT 860-246-2351

Gavin X. McLeod, Yale New Haven Health, Greenwich Hospital, Infectious Diseases Consultants of Greenwich, 5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 203-869-8838

Michael F. Parry, Stamford Health Medical Group - Infectious Diseases, 29 Hospital Plaza, Ste 605, Stamford, CT 203-353-1427

Vincent Quagliarello, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Infectious Diseases, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-3561

James R. Sabetta, Yale New Haven Health, Greenwich Hospital, Infectious Diseases Consultants of Greenwich, 5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 203-869-8838

Gary Schleiter, Western Connecticut Medical Group, 33 Germantown Rd, 2nd Fl, Danbury, CT 203-739-8310

Michael F. Simms, St. Mary's Hospital, Division of Infectious Diseases, 56 Franklin St, Waterbury, CT 203-709-6402

Merceditas Villanueva, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Infectious Diseases, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-688-5303

Internal Medicine

Faye F. Ahmadian, St. Vincent's Fairfield Primary Health Care, 111 Beach Rd, 3rd Fl, Fairfield, CT 203-255-2340

Francis Alcedo, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 999 Silver Ln, 3rd Fl, Trumbull, CT 203-380-5270

Robert A. Altbaum, Internal Medicine Associates of Westport, 333 Post Rd W, Westport, CT 203-226-0731

Steven V. Angus, UConn Health, Department of Internal Medicine, Outpatient Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-4477

Elizabeth Appel, UConn Health, Department of Internal Medicine, 65 Kane St, 2nd Fl, West Hartford, CT 860-523-6436

Jill M. Banatoski, Internal Medicine of Clinton, 5 Pequot Park Rd, Ste 301, Westbrook, CT 860-399-6167

David H. Baum, Concierge Physicians of Westport, 333 Post Rd W, Westport, CT 203-571-3000

Nicholas A. Bertini, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 999 Silver Ln, 3rd Fl, Trumbull, CT 203-380-5270

Tamar Braverman, ProHealth Physicians of Hamden, 2560 Dixwell Ave, Ste 2B, Hamden, CT 203-230-2546

Karen E. Brown, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 4A Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-843-9010

Michael J. Connolly, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 2900 Main St, Ste 3C, Stratford, CT 203-378-3080

Holly Craig, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 4A Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-843-9010

Peter J. Ellis, Yale Internal Medicine Associates, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-7411

Serle Epstein, 6 Woodland Rd, Madison, CT 203-245-7959

Eric Fan, Scranton Professional Bldg, Ste 303, 200 Orchard St, New Haven, CT 203-867-5600

David A. Fiellin, Yale New Haven Hospital, Primary Care Center, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-688-5555

Daniel Geisser, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Health Center, 55 Lock St, New Haven, CT 203-432-0038

Stuart S. Genser, ProHealth Physicians of West Hartford, 631 S Quaker Ln, West Hartford, CT 860-233-5133

Cynthia I. Gentes, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 999 Silver Ln, 3rd Fl, Trumbull, CT 203-380-5270

Robert Henry, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 3588 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 203-288-2550

Stephen R. Holt, Yale New Haven Hospital - Saint Raphael Campus, Primary Care Center, 1450 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 203-789-4044

Richard E. Kaufman, Quinnipiac Medical, 960 Main St, Branford, CT 203-488-6358

Walter N. Kernan, Jr., Yale Internal Medicine Associates, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-7411

Lynn Kosowicz, UConn Health, Department of Internal Medicine, Outpatient Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-4477

Ted Listokin, Westchester Health Shoreline Medical, 945 Summer St, 3rd Fl, Stamford, CT 203-327-9321

Thomas M. Manger, UConn Health, Department of Internal Medicine, 11 South Rd, Ste 130, Farmington, CT 860-679-4477

Marc Mann, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 4A Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-843-9010

Joel Miller, 2 Northwestern Dr, Ste 300, Bloomfield, CT 860-242-6633

Elizabeth Bradley Muskin, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Health Center, 55 Lock St, New Haven, CT 203-432-0038

Jacqueline S. Nissen, UConn Health, Department of Internal Medicine, Outpatient Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-4477

Patrick G. O'Connor, Yale New Haven Hospital, Primary Care Center, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-688-5555

Craig H. Olin, Stamford Health Medical Group - Personal Medicine, 5 High Ridge Park, Ste 103, Stamford, CT 203-276-4644

David Pizzuto, 1211 W Main St, Waterbury, CT 203-756-6148

Jeff S. Puglisi, Glenville Medical Concierge Care, 7 Riversville Rd, Greenwich, CT 203-531-1808

Joseph L. Quaranta, Quinnipiac Medical, 960 Main St, Branford, CT 203-488-6358

Vidhya Rao, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 999 Silver Ln, 3rd Fl, Trumbull, CT 203-380-5270

John W. Rodgers, Prime Healthcare, 27 Sycamore St, Ste 100, Glastonbury, CT 860-659-0581

Stephen Rubenstein, Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group, Watertown Internal Medicine, 70 Heminway Park Rd, Watertown, CT 203-709-5925

Michael C. Rubinstein, Internal Medicine of Clinton, 5 Pequot Park Rd, Ste 301, Westbrook, CT 860-399-6167

Mary Scheimann, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Shoreline Internal Medicine, 5 Durham Rd, Guilford, CT 203-453-4444

Jack A. Schmetterling, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Primary Care, 336 N Main St, West Hartford, CT 860-232-4891

William Schreiber, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 1 Bradley Rd, Ste 709, Woodbridge, CT 203-397-3950

Judith F. Shea, Glenville Medical Concierge Care, 7 Riversville Rd, Greenwich, CT 203-531-1808

Frederick B. Slogoff, Personal Physicians of Connecticut, 5 High Ridge Park, Ste 104, Stamford, CT 203-968-9500

David S. Smith, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Health Center, 55 Lock St, New Haven, CT 203-432-0038

Gail M. Sullivan, UConn Health, UConn Center on Aging, Outpatient Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-8400

Daniel G. Tobin, Yale New Haven Hospital - Saint Raphael Campus, Primary Care Center, 1450 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 203-789-4044

Cynthia A. Togawa, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 4A Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-843-9010

Stephen J. Urciuoli, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 999 Silver Ln, 3rd Fl, Trumbull, CT 203-380-5270

Andrew Wormser, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 46 Prince St, Ste 302, New Haven, CT 203-772-0011

Barry Wu, Yale New Haven Hospital - Saint Raphael Campus, Primary Care Center, 1450 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 203-789-4044

Internal Medicine/Hospital Medicine

Robert L. Fogerty, Yale New Haven Hospital, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-688-4748

Barry Wu, Yale New Haven Hospital - Saint Raphael Campus, Primary Care Center, 1450 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 203-789-4044

Medical Oncology and Hematology

Kerin Adelson, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, The Breast Center, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-2328

Anne H. Angevine, Bennett Cancer Center at Stamford Hospital, Hematology Oncology Associates, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-325-2695

Michael H. Bar, Bennett Cancer Center at Stamford Hospital, Hematology Oncology Associates, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-325-2695

Syed Bilgrami, Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale New Haven at Saint Francis, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-4680

Robert D. Bona, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Hematology Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 7th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 860-714-4680

Adam M. Boruchov, Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-4680

D. Barry Boyd, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Smilow Physicians Specialty Program, 77 Lafayette Pl, Ste 301, Greenwich, CT 203-863-4610

Barbara A. Burtness, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Head and Neck Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-4622

Victor Chang, Yale New Haven Health, Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, 1075 Chase Pkwy, Ste B, Waterbury, CT 203-755-6311

Patricia A. De Fusco, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center, 80 Fisher Dr, Avon, CT 860-674-0088

Alessia Cristina Donadio, Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale New Haven at Saint Francis, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-4680

Neal A. Fischbach, Yale New Haven Health, Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, Park Avenue Medical Center, Ste 101, 5520 Park Ave, Trumbull, CT 203-502-8400

Francine Marie Foss, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Hematology Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 7th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-4363

Charles S. Fuchs, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Gastrointestinal Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 8th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-4422

Sarah B. Goldberg, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Thoracic Oncology Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-5864

Roy S. Herbst, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Thoracic Oncology Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-5864

Jeremy S. Kortmansky, Yale New Haven Health, Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, 6 Devine St, 4th Fl, North Haven, CT 203-407-8002

Jill Lacy, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Gastrointestinal Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 8th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-4422

Alfred I. Lee, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Hematology Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 7th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2434

K. M. Steve Lo, Bennett Cancer Center at Stamford Hospital, Hematology Oncology Associates, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-325-2695

Patricia LoRusso, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Division of Medical Oncology, 55 Park St, 1st Fl, Phase 1 Unit, New Haven, CT 203-200-2486

Daniel Petrylak, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Prostate & Urologic Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2815

Nikolai A. Podoltsev, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Hematology Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 7th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-4363

Lajos Pusztai, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, The Breast Center, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-2328

Susan Nancy Rabinowe, Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale New Haven at Saint Francis, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-4680

Zia U. Rahman, Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale New Haven at Saint Francis, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-4680

Kert D. Sabbath, Yale New Haven Health, Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, 1075 Chase Pkwy, Ste B, Waterbury, CT 203-755-6311

Andrea L. M. Silber, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, The Breast Center, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-2328

Jonathan R. Sporn, Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale New Haven at Saint Francis, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-4680

James J. Vredenburgh, Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale New Haven at Saint Francis, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-4680

David Howard Witt, Yale New Haven Health, Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, Park Avenue Medical Center, Ste 101, 5520 Park Ave, Trumbull, CT 203-502-8400

Nephrology

Ursula Brewster, Yale Nephrology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 2nd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4184

Eric Brown, Stamford Health Medical Group - Nephrology, 30 Commerce Rd, Stamford, CT 203-324-7666

Matthew D. Carley, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 900, Hartford, CT 860-241-0700

Brenda S. Chan, Stamford Health Medical Group - Nephrology, 30 Commerce Rd, Stamford, CT 203-324-7666

Marc A. Ciampi, Connecticut Kidney & Hypertension Specialists, 140 Grandview Ave, Ste 101, Waterbury, CT 203-597-9733

Timothy Michael Curley, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 900, Hartford, CT 860-241-0700

Maria Everhart-Caye, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 900, Hartford, CT 860-241-0700

Fredric O. Finkelstein, Metabolism Associates, 136 Sherman Ave, Ste 405, New Haven, CT 203-787-0117

James P. Gavin, Nephrology Associates, 900 Madison Ave, Ste 209, Bridgeport, CT 203-335-0195

Lalarukh Haider, UConn Health, Division of Nephrology, 300 UConn Health Blvd, Farmington, CT 860-679-4888

William H. Hines, Stamford Health Medical Group - Nephrology, 30 Commerce Rd, Stamford, CT 203-324-7666

Mark Hotchkiss, Connecticut Kidney Center, 240 Indian River Rd, Ste A5, Orange, CT 203-799-1252

William A. Hunt, Nephrology Associates, 900 Madison Ave, Ste 209, Bridgeport, CT 203-335-0195

Andre A. Kaplan, UConn Health, Division of Nephrology, 300 UConn Health Blvd, Farmington, CT 860-679-4888

Alan S. Kliger, Metabolism Associates, 136 Sherman Ave, Ste 405, New Haven, CT 203-787-0117

Jeffrey M. Laut, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 900, Hartford, CT 860-241-0700

Randy L. Luciano, Yale Nephrology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 2nd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4184

Aldo J. Peixoto, Yale Nephrology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 2nd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4184

Jarrod B. Post, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 900, Hartford, CT 860-241-0700

Asghar Rastegar, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Nephrology, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4184

Wilner Samson, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Primary Care, 462 Queen St, Ste 301, Southington, CT 860-621-6704

Winston Y. Shih, Western Connecticut Medical Group, Medical Arts Center, Ste 210, 111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 203-739-7104

Anushree C. Shirali, Yale Nephrology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 2nd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4184

James Douglas Smith, Yale Nephrology Transplant Center, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2565

Kory A. Tray, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 900, Hartford, CT 860-241-0700

Jeffrey Turner, Yale Nephrology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 2nd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4184

Neurological Surgery

Paul J. Apostolides, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145

Ramon A. Batson, Neurosurgical Associates of Southwestern CT, 67 Sand Pit Rd, Ste 301, Danbury, CT 203-792-2003

Mark H. Camel, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145

Phillip S. Dickey, New Haven Neurosurgical Associates, 60 Temple St, Ste 4-C, New Haven, CT 203-772-4001

Amory Fiore, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145

David A. Kvam, Neurosurgeons of Central Connecticut, 100 Retreat Ave, Ste 705, Hartford, CT 860-278-0070

Joseph M. Piepmeier, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Brain Tumor Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 8th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785=2805

Scott L. Simon, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145

Dennis D. Spencer, Yale Neurosurgery, Yale Physicians Bldg, Lower Level, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4891

Neurology

Joachim Manfred Baehring, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Brain Tumor Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 8th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-7284

Robert Bonwetsch, Associated Neurologists, 69 Sand Pit Rd, Ste 300, Danbury, CT 203-748-2551

Stephen R. Conway, Hartford Neurology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 800, Hartford, CT 860-522-4429

Neil W. Culligan, Associated Neurologists, 69 Sand Pit Rd, Ste 300, Danbury, CT 203-748-2551

Kevin J. Felice, Hospital for Special Care, Charles H. Kaman Neuromuscular Center, 2150 Corbin Ave, New Britain, CT 860-612-6305

David T. Greco, Associated Neurologists, 69 Sand Pit Rd, Ste 300, Danbury, CT 203-748-2551

Brian Mitchell Grosberg, Hartford HealthCare Headache Center, 65 Memorial Rd, Ste 508, West Hartford, CT 860-696-2925

Behzad Habibi Khameneh, Associated Neurologists, 69 Sand Pit Rd, Ste 300, Danbury, CT 203-748-2551

Lawrence J. Hirsch, Yale Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, Yale Physicians Bldg, Lower Level, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-3865

Michelle Lavallee-Dagostine, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, Department of Neurology, 280 S Main St, Ste 102, Cheshire, CT 860-870-6385

Samuel H. Markind, Associated Neurologists, 69 Sand Pit Rd, Ste 300, Danbury, CT 203-748-2551

Richard H. Mattson, Yale Neurology, Yale Physicians Bldg, Lower Level, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4085

Peter J. McAllister, New England Institute for Neurology and Headache, 30 Buxton Farm Rd, Ste 230, Stamford, CT 203-914-1900

Huned Patwa, Yale Neurology, Yale Physicians Bldg, Lower Level, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4085

Louise D. Resor, Stamford Health Medical Group - Neurology, 29 Hospital Plaza, Ste 602, Stamford, CT 203-276-4464

Lauren Sansing, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Neurology, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-737-1057

Joseph L. Schindler, Yale Neurology, Yale Physicians Bldg, Lower Level, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-737-1057

Kevin N. Sheth, Yale New Haven Hospital, Neurointensive Care Unit & Neurological Emergencies, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-737-8051

Isaac Edward Silverman, Hartford Neurology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 800, Hartford, CT 860-522-4429

Norman Werdiger, Yale Neurology, Yale Physicians Bldg, Lower Level, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4085

Nuclear Medicine

Jay L. Meizlish, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Aydin M. Arici, Yale Fertility Center, 150 Sargent Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4708

Claudio Adrian Benadiva, The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services, 2 Batterson Park Rd, Farmington, CT 844-467-3483

Richard S. Bercik, Yale Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, Yale Physicians Bldg, 3rd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-6927

Emily E. Blair, ObGyn of Fairfield County, 1735 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 203-256-3990

Renee A. Bobrowski, Hartford Hospital, Prenatal Testing Center, 85 Jefferson St, Ste 625, Hartford, CT 860-972-2884

Annette Bond, WestMed Medical Group, 644 W Putnam Ave, Greenwich, CT 203-210-2880

Adam F. Borgida, Hartford Hospital, Prenatal Testing Center, 85 Jefferson St, Ste 625, Hartford, CT 860-972-2884

Tracy E. Brennan, Women's Comprehensive Health Care, 330 Western Blvd, Ste 102, Glastonbury, CT 860-547-0306

Molly Alexander Brewer, UConn Health, The Carole and Ray Neag Comprehensive Cancer Center, Outpatient Pavilion, 4th Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-2100

Winston A. Campbell, UConn Health, Division of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, Outpatient Pavilion, 8th Fl E, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-3387

Felice Colliton, Woodland Women's Health Associates, 19 Woodland St, Ste 31, Hartford, CT 860-728-1212

Joshua A. Copel, Yale Maternal-Fetal Medicine Center, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-688-2800

Renee Cortland, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 1019, Hartford, CT 860-246-4029

Joseph A. Cuteri, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 4 Corporate Dr, Ste 286, Shelton, CT 203-929-9000

Peter J. Doelger, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 1019, Hartford, CT 860-246-4029

Patrice S. Gillotti, Physicians for Women, 90 Locust Ave, Ste 1, Danbury, CT 203-792-5005

Neville J. Graham, Women's Comprehensive Health Care, 330 Western Blvd, Ste 102, Glastonbury, CT 860-547-0306

Daniel R. Grow, The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services, 2 Batterson Park Rd, Farmington, CT 844-467-3483

Brian Hines, Stamford Health Medical Group - Urogynecology, 292 Long Ridge Rd, Ste 202, Stamford, CT 203-276-4524

Amy Johnson, A Woman's Life Center at Blue Back Square, 65 Memorial Rd, Ste 410, West Hartford, CT 860-570-4661

Pinar Kodaman, Yale Fertility Center, 150 Sargent Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4708

Odin K. Kuiper, Women's Comprehensive Health Care, 330 Western Blvd, Ste 102, Glastonbury, CT 860-547-0306

Steven A. Laifer, Yale New Haven Health, Bridgeport Hospital, Section of Maternal Fetal Medicine, 267 Grant St, 5th Fl, Bridgeport, CT 203-384-3544

C. Bruce LaMonica, Physicians for Women, 90 Locust Ave, Ste 1, Danbury, CT 203-792-5005

Christine A. LaSala, Hartford Hospital, Women's Health Services, Division of Urogynecology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 525, Hartford, CT 860-972-4338

Lawrence Z. Lazor, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 1019, Hartford, CT 860-246-4029

Mark Leondires, Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut, 761 Main Ave, Ste 200, Norwalk, CT 203-750-7400

Tracy E. Levine, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 1019, Hartford, CT 860-246-4029

Anthony A. Luciano, UConn Health, Charlotte Johnson Hollfelder Center for Women's Health, Outpatient Pavilion, 8th Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-2792

Timothy J. Machon, Women's Health Group, 170 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT 860-763-4001

Urania Magriples, Yale Maternal-Fetal Medicine Center, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-688-2800

Jeffrey J. Mihalek, Starling Physicians, 375 Willard Ave, Ste 1, Newington, CT 860-666-5111

Christopher Morosky, UConn Health, Charlotte Johnson Hollfelder Center for Women's Health, Outpatient Pavilion, 8th Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-2792

Michael F. Morosky, Starling Physicians, 160 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT 860-749-7000

John C. Nulsen, The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services, 2 Batterson Park Rd, Farmington, CT 844-467-3483

Lubna Pal, Yale Fertility Center, 150 Sargent Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4708

Pasquale Patrizio, Yale Fertility Center, 150 Sargent Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4708

Christian Pettker, Yale Maternal-Fetal Medicine Center, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-5685

Anne-Marie Prabulos, UConn Health, Division of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, Outpatient Pavilion, 8th Fl E, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-3387

Carole Presnick, Southwest Community Health Center, Obstetrics and Gynecology Service, 46 Albion St, Bridgeport, CT 203-330-6000

Maria Rhee, Connecticut Medical Group, 677 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 203-248-7433

Susan Richman, County Obstetrics and Gynecology, 103 N Main St, Branford, CT 203-488-8306

Emily Rosenbush, Women's Health Connecticut, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Medical Arts Bldg, Ste 201, 100 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 860-246-8568

Richard S. Ruben, Physicians for Women, 90 Locust Ave, Ste 1, Danbury, CT 203-792-5005

Peter E. Schwartz, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Gynecologic Oncology Program, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4014

Emre Seli, Yale Fertility Center, 150 Sargent Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4708

Dan-Arin Silasi, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Gynecologic Oncology Program, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-4176

Adam C. Steinberg, Hartford Hospital, Women's Health Services, Division of Urogynecology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 525, Hartford, CT 860-972-4338

Kelley L. Sturrock, Women's Health Connecticut, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Medical Arts Bldg, Ste 201, 100 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 860-246-8568

Hugh Smith Taylor, Yale Fertility Center, 150 Sargent Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4708

Melvin H. Thornton, American Fertility Services, 100 Putnam Green, Greenwich, CT 203-774-9900

Paul K. Tulikangas, Hartford Hospital, Women's Health Services, Division of Urogynecology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 525, Hartford, CT 860-972-4338

Mark G. Wolf, Trinity Health of New England Medical Group, 1000 Asylum Ave, Ste 1026, Hartford, CT 860-714-4440

Occupational Medicine

Carrie Redlich, Yale Occupational & Environmental Medicine, 135 College St, Ste 392, New Haven, CT 203-785-4197

Ophthalmology

Peter John Branden, The Eye Care Group, 1201 W Main St, Ste 100, Waterbury, CT 203-597-9100

Brian M. DeBroff, Temple Medical Center, 40 Temple St, Ste 3B, New Haven, CT 203-785-2020

Lucian V. Del Priore, Yale Eye Center, Temple Medical Center, Ste 3A, 40 Temple St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2020

Scott L. Dolin, Hartford Eye Physicians, 55 Nye Rd, Ste 104, Glastonbury, CT 860-633-6634

Deborah Downes, Surgical and Medical Ophthalmology, 295 E Center St, Manchester, CT 860-646-4083

Martin Edwards, Consulting Ophthalmologists, Gateway Medical Office Park North, 295 Western Boulevard, Glastonbury, CT 860-678-0202

William H. Ehlers, UConn Health, Department of Ophthalmology, Outpatient Pavilion, 5th Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-3540

Geoffrey T. Emerick, Consulting Ophthalmologists, 499 Farmington Ave, Ste 100, Farmington, CT 860-678-0202

Andrew J. Epstein, Northern Connecticut Eye Associates, 146 Hazard Ave, Ste 201, Enfield, CT 860-763-4046

Joel A. Geffin, The Eye Care Group, 1201 W Main St, Ste 100, Waterbury, CT 203-597-9100

C. Mitchell Gilbert, Consulting Ophthalmologists, 499 Farmington Ave, Ste 100, Farmington, CT 860-678-0202

David A. Hill, Consulting Ophthalmologists, 499 Farmington Ave, Ste 100, Farmington, CT 860-678-0202

Peter Judson, Retina Consultants, 43 Woodland St, Ste 100, Hartford, CT 860-527-9020

Yanina Kostina, The Eye Care Group, 1201 W Main St, Ste 100, Waterbury, CT 203-597-9100

Robert L. Lesser, The Eye Care Group, 250 Indian River Rd, Ste 100, Orange, CT 203-597-9100

Ron Margolis, Retina Consultants, 191 Main St, Manchester, CT 860-646-7704

Jerry Neuwirth, Retina Consultants, 5 Two Mile Rd, Farmington, CT 860-409-7800

Robert Noecker, Ophthalmic Consultants of Connecticut, 1375 Kings Hwy, Fairfield, CT 203-366-8000

Andrew J. Packer, Retina Consultants, 5 Two Mile Rd, Farmington, CT 860-409-7800

Vincent S. Reppucci, Vitreoretinal Surgeons, 65 North St, Danbury, CT 203-792-6291

Aron D. Rose, The Eye Care Group, 250 Indian River Rd, Ste 100, Orange, CT 203-597-9100

Michael S. Ruddat, Retina Consultants, 5 Two Mile Rd, Farmington, CT 860-409-7800

Elizabeth Siderides, Stamford Ophthalmology, 1351 Washington Blvd, Ste 101, Stamford, CT 203-327-5808

Jonathan E. Silbert, The Eye Care Group, 1201 W Main St, Ste 100, Waterbury, CT 203-597-9100

David E. Silverstone, Yale Eye Center, Temple Medical Center, Ste 3A, 40 Temple St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2020

Craig A. Sklar, The Eye Care Group, 1201 W Main St, Ste 100, Waterbury, CT 203-597-9100

Kathleen M. Stoessel, Yale Eye Center, Temple Medical Center, Ste 3A, 40 Temple St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2020

Marion J. Stoj, Retina Consultants, 191 Main St, Manchester, CT 860-646-7704

David Tom, New England Retina Associates, Spring Glen Medical Center, 2200 Whitney Ave, Ste 300, Hamden, CT 203-288-2020

James M. Weisz, Connecticut Retina Consultants, 4920 Main St, Ste 309, Bridgeport, CT 203-365-6565

Robert A. Wiznia, 850 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-562-9995

Orthopaedic Surgery

Robert A. Arciero, UConn Health, UConn Musculoskeletal Institute, 120 Dowling Way, 3rd Fl, Ste 2, Farmington, CT 860-679-6600

Michael Aronow, Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, 31 Seymour St, Ste 100, Hartford, CT 860-549-8258

Henry Backe, Orthopaedic Specialty Group, 305 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 203-337-2600

Gerald J. Becker, Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, 345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 860-549-3210

Theodore A. Blaine, HSS Stamford Outpatient Center, 1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 203-705-0766

Dante A. Brittis, Orthopaedic Specialty Group, 305 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 203-337-2600

Michael R. Clain, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145

James G. Cunningham, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145

John P. Daigneault, Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists, 2416 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 203-752-3100

Peter A. DeLuca, Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists, 84 N Main St, Branford, CT 203-867-6448

Frank Ennis, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145

Gary E. Friedlaender, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579

John P. Fulkerson, Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, 499 Farmington Ave, Ste 300, Farmington, CT 860-549-8269

John C. Grady-Benson, Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, 499 Farmington Ave, Ste 300, Farmington, CT 860-549-8264

Jonathan Grauer, Yale Spine Center, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 6th Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579

Peter Jokl, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579

John D. Kelley, Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists, 2408 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 203-407-3535

Francis Y. Lee, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-737-5656

Michael P. Leslie, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579

Dieter M. Lindskog, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579

Augustus D. Mazzocca, UConn Health, UConn Musculoskeletal Institute, 120 Dowling Way, 3rd Fl, Ste 2, Farmington, CT 860-679-6600

Michael Medvecky, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579

Seth R. Miller, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145

Michael A. Miranda, Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, 31 Seymour St, Ste 100, Hartford, CT 860-549-8263

Richard Pelker, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579

Nicholas V. Polifroni, OrthoConnecticut, 761 Main Ave, Ste 115, Norwalk, CT 203-845-2200

John S. Reach, Jr., Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579

Lee E. Rubin, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579

Steven F. Schutzer, Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, 499 Farmington Ave, Ste 200, Farmington, CT 860-549-8256

Paul Sethi, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145

Marc Silver, Orthopaedic Associates of Stamford, 1281 E Main St, Stamford, CT 203-210-2830

Robert A. Stanton, Orthopaedic Specialty Group, 305 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 203-337-2600

Karen M. Sutton, HSS Stamford Outpatient Center, 1 Blanchley Rd, Stamford, CT 203-705-0725

Craig D. Tifford, Long Ridge Medical Center, Yale Department of Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation, 260 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 877-925-3637

Katherine B. Vadasdi, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145

Peter G. Whang, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579

Otolaryngology

Paul W. Alberti, Ear, Nose & Throat Medical and Surgical Group, 954 Main St, Branford, CT 203-481-0003

Richard J. Brauer, Associates of Otolaryngology, 49 Lake Ave, Ste 205, Greenwich, CT 203-869-0177

Seth M. Brown, ProHealth Physicians Ear, Nose & Throat, 21 South Rd, Ste 112, Farmington, CT 860-284-4950

Tom K. Coffey, Connecticut Ear, Nose and Throat Medical & Surgical Specialists, 15 Corporate Dr, Ste 2-8, Trumbull, CT 203-452-7081

Neil A. Gordon, Split Rock Surgical Associates, 539 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT 203-834-7700

John F. Kveton, Ear, Nose & Throat Medical and Surgical Group, 46 Prince St, Ste 601, New Haven, CT 203-752-1726

Denis Lafreniere, UConn Health, Division of Otolaryngology, Outpatient Pavilion, 6th Fl E, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-2804

Clarence T. Sasaki, Yale Otolaryngology, Head & Neck Cancer Surgery Program, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-5430

Jeffrey D. Spiro, UConn Health, Division of Otolaryngology, Outpatient Pavilion, 6th Fl E, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-2804

Eugenia M. Vining, Ear, Nose & Throat Medical and Surgical Group, 46 Prince St, Ste 601, New Haven, CT 203-752-1726

Pathology

Robert C. Babkowski, Stamford Hospital, Department of Pathology, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-276-7420

Jane M. Grant-Kels, UConn Health, Department of Dermatology, 21 South Rd, 2nd Fl, Ste 200, Farmington, CT 860-679-4600

S. David Hudnall, Brady Memorial Laboratory, 310 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2759

Peter A. Humphrey, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Pathology, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-6424

Jennifer M. McNiff, Yale Dermatopathology, Laboratory for Medicine and Pediatrics, 15 York St, Ste 5031, New Haven, CT 203-785-4094

Pediatric Allergy and Immunology

Jonathan B. Bell, Advanced Allergy and Asthma Care, 107 Newtown Rd, Ste 1B, Danbury, CT 203-748-7433

Jeffrey M. Factor, Connecticut Asthma and Allergy Center, 836 Farmington Ave, Ste 207, West Hartford, CT 860-232-9911

Joseph Sproviero, Fairfield County Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Associates, 148 East Ave, Ste 3G, Norwalk, CT 203-838-4034

Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology

Frederick James Rau, Women's Health Connecticut, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Medical Arts Bldg, Ste 201, 100 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 860-246-8568

Pediatric Anesthesiology

Shu-Ming Wang, Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Woodland Anesthesiology Associates, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-6654

Pediatric Cardiology

Jeremy D. Asnes, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Cardiology, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4081

John T. Fahey, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2110

Felice A. Heller, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Center for Cardiac Care, 282 Washington St, Ste 2B, Hartford, CT 860-545-9400

Harris Leopold, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Center for Cardiac Care, 282 Washington St, Ste 2B, Hartford, CT 860-545-9400

Olga H. Toro-Salazar, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Center for Cardiac Care, 282 Washington St, Ste 2B, Hartford, CT 860-545-9400

Pediatric Critical Care

John S. Giuliano, Jr., Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, West Pavilion, 7th Fl, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4651

Heather A. Schlott, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Pediatric Critical Care, 282 Washington St, 3rd Fl, Hartford, CT 860-837-5452

Aaron Robert Zucker, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Pediatric Critical Care, 282 Washington St, 3rd Fl, Hartford, CT 860-545-9000

Pediatric Dermatology

Richard J. Antaya, Yale Medicine Dermatology - New Haven, 2 Church St S, Ste 305, New Haven, CT 203-789-1249

Mary Wu Chang, UConn Health, Division of Pediatric Dermatology, 21 South Rd, Ste 200, Farmington, CT 860-679-4600

Pediatric Developmental and Behavioral Problems

Sally E. Shaywitz, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Neurology, 129 York St, Ste 1P, New Haven, CT 203-785-4641

Carol Cohen Weitzman, CT Center for Developmental Pediatrics, 215 Main St, 4th Fl, Westport, CT 203-220-6764

Pediatric Emergency Medicine

John C. Brancato, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Department of Emergency Medicine, 282 Washington St, 1st Fl, Hartford, CT 860-545-9200

Steven C. Rogers, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Department of Emergency Medicine, 282 Washington St, 1st Fl, Hartford, CT 860-545-9200

Karen A. Santucci, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Section of Pediatric Emergency Medicine, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-737-7433

Adam Silverman, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Pediatric Critical Care, 282 Washington St, 3rd Fl, Hartford, CT 860-545-9000

Pediatric Endocrinology

Susan D. Boulware, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, Yale Pediatric Endocrinology, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-5809

Sonia Caprio, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, Yale Pediatric Endocrinology, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4081

Thomas O. Carpenter, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Speciality Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-5809

Cem S. Demirci, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Surgery Center at Farmington, Division of Diabetes & Endocrinology, 505 Farmington Ave, 2nd Fl, Farmington, CT 860-837-6700

Nancy S. Dunbar, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Surgery Center at Farmington, Kids' Center for Bone Health, 505 Farmington Ave, 2nd Fl, Farmington, CT 860-837-6700

Emily Germain-Lee, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Surgery Center at Farmington, Division of Diabetes & Endocrinology, 505 Farmington Ave, 2nd Fl, Farmington, CT 860-837-6700

Rebecca D. Riba-Wolman, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Surgery Center at Farmington, Division of Diabetes & Endocrinology, 505 Farmington Ave, 2nd Fl, Farmington, CT 860-837-6700

Karen R. Rubin, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Surgery Center at Farmington, Division of Diabetes & Endocrinology, 505 Farmington Ave, 2nd Fl, Farmington, CT 860-837-6700

William V. Tamborlane, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, Yale Pediatric Endocrinology, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-5809

David A. Weinstein, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Glycogen Storage Disease Program, 282 Washington St, Hartford, CT 860-837-7800

Stuart Weinzimer, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, Yale Pediatric Endocrinology, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4081

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Karan Emerick, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Center for Pediatric Liver Disease, 282 Washington St, Ste 2K, Hartford, CT 860-545-9560

Jeffrey S. Hyams, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Center for Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease, 282 Washington St, Ste 2K, Hartford, CT 860-545-9560

Dinesh Pashankar, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4081

Pediatric General Hepatology

Udeme D. Ekong, Yale-New Haven Transplant Center, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4649

Karan Emerick, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Center for Pediatric Liver Disease, 282 Washington St, Ste 2K, Hartford, CT 860-545-9560

Pramod Mistry, Yale Disease Center, Yale New Haven Transplant Center, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-737-1269

Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Niketa Shah, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Program, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4640

Pediatric Infectious Disease

Michael Cappello, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Speciality Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4730

Alberto Cohen-Abbo, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Infectious Diseases & Immunology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 816, Hartford, CT 860-545-9490

Henry M. Feder, Jr., Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Infectious Diseases & Immunology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 816, Hartford, CT 860-545-9490

Melissa R. Held, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Infectious Diseases & Immunology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 816, Hartford, CT 860-545-9490

Juan C. Salazar, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Infectious Diseases & Immunology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 816, Hartford, CT 860-545-9490

Eugene D. Shapiro, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Speciality Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4730

Marietta Vazquez, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Speciality Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4730

Pediatric Nephrology

Cynthia J. D'Alessandri-Silva, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Pediatric Nephrology, 282 Washington St, Ste 2J, Hartford, CT 860-545-9395

Pediatric Nutrition

Jeffrey S. Hyams, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Center for Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease, 282 Washington St, Ste 2K, Hartford, CT 860-545-9560

Peter J. Townsend, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Center for Digestive Diseases, 282 Washington St, Ste 2K, Hartford, CT 860-545-9560

Pediatric Obesity

Michael D. Kaplan, 240 Bradley St, New Haven, CT 203-777-3868

Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery

Daniel R. Cooperman, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579

Peter A. DeLuca, Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists, 84 N Main St, Branford, CT 203-867-6448

Francis Y. Lee, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-737-5656

Mark C. Lee, Connecticut Children's Specialty Group, Department of Orthopedics, 31 Seymour St, 4th Fl, Hartford, CT 860-545-9100

Pediatric Otolaryngology

Tom K. Coffey, Connecticut Ear, Nose and Throat Medical & Surgical Specialists, 15 Corporate Dr, Ste 2-8, Trumbull, CT 203-452-7081

Scott R. Schoem, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Department of Otolaryngology, 282 Washington St, Ste 2L, Hartford, CT 860-545-9650

Pediatric Pain Management

William T. Zempsky, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Pain & Palliative Medicine, 100 Retreat Ave, 5th Fl, Hartford, CT 860-837-5207

Pediatric Plastic Surgery

John A. Persing, Yale Plastic Surgery, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2571

Pediatric Pulmonology

Marie E. Egan, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Speciality Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4081

Beverley Jeanne Sheares, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4081

Pediatric Radiology

R. Timothy Brown, Hartford Hospital, Jefferson Radiology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 200, Hartford, CT 860-972-2861

Pediatric Rheumatology

Lawrence S. Zemel, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Rheumatology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 816, Hartford, CT 860-545-9390

Pediatric Specialist/Abused Children

John M. Leventhal, Yale New Haven Hospital, Primary Care Center, Yale Child Abuse Program, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-688-2468

Nina S. Livingston, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) Program, 282 Washington St, Hartford, CT 860-837-5890

Pediatric Specialist/Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine

Marcie B. Schneider, Greenwich Adolescent Medicine, 239 Glenville Rd, Greenwich, CT 203-532-1919

Pediatric Specialist/Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Joel D. Bregman, United Community & Family Services, 47 Town St, Norwich, CT 860-822-4793

Paul S. El-Fishawy, 291 Whitney Ave, Ste 404, New Haven, CT 203-903-2549

John G. Gelinas, Jr., Family Study Center, 57 North St, Ste 419, Danbury, CT 203-778-2020

Michael D. Kaplan, 240 Bradley St, New Haven, CT 203-777-3868

Robert A. King, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Child Study Center, Nieson Irving Harris Bldg, 230 S Frontage Rd, New Haven, CT 203-785-5880

James Frederick Leckman, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Child Study Center, Nieson Irving Harris Bldg, 230 S Frontage Rd, New Haven, CT 203-785-5880

Andrew Steven Lustbader, Therapeutic Center for Children and Families, 215 Main St, 3rd Fl, Westport, CT 203-454-2428

Janet Madigan, 291 Whitney Ave, Ste 203, New Haven, CT 203-787-5420

Eric S. Millman, 64 Trumbull St, New Haven, CT 203-865-1390

Barbara Rickler, 728 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 203-389-1229

Alvin A Rosenfeld, 51 Amogerone Crossway, Greenwich, CT 203-861-0700

Fred R. Volkmar, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Child Study Center, Nieson Irving Harris Bldg, 230 S Frontage Rd, New Haven, CT 203-737-6422

Pediatric Specialist/Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Matthew Bizzarro, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Section of Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, West Pavilion, 11th Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-688-2320

James I. Hagadorn, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Neonatology, 282 Washington St, Hartford, CT 860-545-8950

Naveed Hussain, UConn Health, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, 263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 860-679-2397

Cheryl A. Menzies, Yale New Haven Health, Bridgeport Hospital, Section of Neonatology, 267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 203-384-3486

Mark Mercurio, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Section of Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, West Pavilion, 11th Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-688-2320

Steven Peterec, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Section of Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, West Pavilion, 11th Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-688-2320

Gerald B. Rakos, Stamford Hospital, Division of Neonatology, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-276-7083

Marilyn Sanders, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Neonatology, 282 Washington St, Hartford, CT 860-545-8950

Sarah N. Taylor, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Section of Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, West Pavilion, 11th Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-688-2320

Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, Clinical Neurophysiology

Francine Testa, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4081

Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, Epilepsy

Susan R. Levy, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center/Pediatric Neurology, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-5708

Francine Testa, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4081

Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, General

Gyula Acsadi, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Pediatric Neurology, 505 Farmington Ave, 2nd Fl, Farmington, CT 860-837-7500

Susan R. Levy, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center/Pediatric Neurology, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-5708

Francine Testa, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4081

Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, Neonatal Neurology

Laura R. Ment, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4081

Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, Neuromuscular Disease

Gyula Acsadi, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Pediatric Neurology, 505 Farmington Ave, 2nd Fl, Farmington, CT 860-837-7500

Pediatric Surgery

Michael Caty, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2701

Robert Cowles, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2701

Pediatric Thoracic Surgery

Robert Cowles, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2701

Pediatrics/General

Patrick M. Alvino, Branford Pediatrics & Allergy, 784 E Main St, Branford, CT 203-481-7008

Ronald Angoff, Pediatric and Medical Associates, 1 Long Wharf Dr, Ste 105, New Haven, CT 203-865-3737

Eric M. Bezler, ProHealth Physicians, Children's Medical Group, 6 Northwestern Dr, Ste 101, Bloomfield, CT 860-242-8330

Nancy B. Brown, Pediatric and Medical Associates, 1 Long Wharf Dr, Ste 105, New Haven, CT 203-865-3737

Andrew J. Carlson, Connecticut Pediatrics at Community Health Center, 76 New Britain Ave, Hartford, CT 860-547-0970

Robert D. Chessin, Pediatric Healthcare Associates, 4699 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 203-452-8322

Alberto Cohen-Abbo, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Infectious Diseases & Immunology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 816, Hartford, CT 860-545-9490

Michael J. Connolly, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 2900 Main St, Ste 3C, Stratford, CT 203-378-3080

Della Corcoran, Central Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine, 970 Farmington Ave, Ste 201, West Hartford, CT 860-561-4300

Alanna Coughlin, ProHealth Physicians, 682 E Main St, Branford, CT 203-481-5591

Margot Dayton, ProHealth Physicians, Children's Medical Group, 6 Northwestern Dr, Ste 101, Bloomfield, CT 860-242-8330

Cem S. Demirci, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Surgery Center at Farmington, Division of Diabetes & Endocrinology, 505 Farmington Ave, 2nd Fl, Farmington, CT 860-837-6700

Marguerite Rao Dillaway, Yale New Haven Health, Whitney Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, 2200 Whitney Ave, Ste 240, Hamden, CT 203-287-5400

Leo Joseph DiStefano, Central Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine, 970 Farmington Ave, Ste 201, West Hartford, CT 860-561-4300

Richard M. Freedman, Pediatric Healthcare Associates, 4699 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 203-452-8322

Thomas N. Fromson, West Hartford Pediatrics, 785 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 860-523-4100

Jonathan E. Harwin, ProHealth Physicians, 682 E Main St, Branford, CT 203-481-5591

Peter J. Jannuzzi, Unionville Pediatrics, 101 Main St, Unionville, CT 860-673-1808

Timothy H. Kenefick, The Pediatric Center, 126 Morgan St, Stamford, CT 203-327-1055

Rosemary Klenk, New England Pediatrics, 183 Cherry St, New Canaan, CT 203-972-5232

John H. Lavalette, Smart Start Pediatrics, 703 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury, CT 860-657-5800

Maury R. Luxemburg, ProHealth Physicians, Children's Medical Group, 6 Northwestern Dr, Ste 101, Bloomfield, CT 860-242-8330

Cynthia Mann, Yale New Haven Health, Whitney Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, 2200 Whitney Ave, Ste 240, Hamden, CT 203-287-5400

Nicholas P. Mongillo, Pedi-Care, 25 Constitution Blvd S, Shelton, CT 203-924-7334

Alan H. Morelli, New England Pediatrics, 183 Cherry St, New Canaan, CT 203-972-5232

James L. Morgan, Jr., Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine, 240 Indian River Rd, Ste B-1, Orange, CT 203-795-6025

Frederick O'Connor, Unionville Pediatrics, 101 Main St, Unionville, CT 860-673-1808

Marilyn Palkowski Smith, Canterbury Pediatrics, 401 Monroe Tpke, Monroe, CT 203-452-1063

Sydney Z. Spiesel, West Rock Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, 8 Lunar Dr, Woodbridge, CT 203-397-5211

Sanford L. Swidler, The Pediatric Center, 126 Morgan St, Stamford, CT 203-327-1055

Dawn Torres, ProHealth Physicians, 682 E Main St, Branford, CT 203-481-5591

Robert Toscano, 33 Canal St, Simsbury, CT 860-658-1058

Harry Weinerman, ProHealth Physicians, Children's Medical Group, 6 Northwestern Dr, Ste 101, Bloomfield, CT 860-242-8330

Elizabeth Wiesner, Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine, 240 Indian River Rd, Ste B-1, Orange, CT 203-795-6025

Catherine Wiley, Connecticut Pediatrics at Community Health Center, 76 New Britain Ave, Hartford, CT 860-547-0970

Felicia M. Wilion, ProHealth Physicians, Children's Medical Group, 6 Northwestern Dr, Ste 101, Bloomfield, CT 860-242-8330

Pediatrics/Hospital Medicine

Anand K. Sekaran, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Hospital Medicine, 282 Washington St, Hartford, CT 860-837-5506

Plastic Surgery

Charles L. Castiglione, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, 399 Farmington Ave, Ste 210, Farmington, CT 860-548-7338

Stefano Fusi, 5 Durham Rd, Ste 1-4, Guilford, CT 203-458-4444

Neil A. Gordon, Split Rock Surgical Associates, 539 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT 203-834-7700

Johnny C. Mao, Mao Facial Plastic Surgery, 200 S Orange Center Rd, Orange, CT 203-907-0501

John A. Persing, Yale Plastic Surgery, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2571

Richard J. Restifo, 200 S Orange Center Rd, Orange, CT 203-772-1444

Jonathan S. Schreiber, Plastic Surgery of Greater Hartford, 1 Barnard Ln, Ste 102, Bloomfield, CT 860-243-1889

James Grant Thomson, Yale Plastic Surgery, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2571

Psychiatry

Rosemary Marshall Balsam, 64 Trumbull St, New Haven, CT 203-865-0414

Andrew L. Balter, 234 Church St, Ste 1201, New Haven, CT 203-787-5938

Kenneth R. Berv, 1006 Westover Rd, Stamford, CT 203-972-1288

Jonathan M. Covault, UConn Health, Department of Psychiatry, 10 Talcott Notch Rd, East Lobby, 3rd Fl, Farmington, CT 860-679-6700

Joanna Fogg-Waberski, Hartford Hospital, The Institute of Living, Gengras Bldg, 1st Fl, 200 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 860-545-7189

Evan Fox, 300 Hebron Ave, Ste 107, Glastonbury, CT 860-430-1150

Deborah Fried, 47 Trumbull St, New Haven, CT 203-789-2929

Charles S. Gardner, 409 Field Point Rd, Greenwich, CT 203-869-7269

John G. Gelinas, Jr., Family Study Center, 57 North St, Ste 419, Danbury, CT 203-778-2020

Joseph F. Goldberg, 128 East Ave, Norwalk, CT 203-854-9607

Robert A. King, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Child Study Center, Nieson Irving Harris Bldg, 230 S Frontage Rd, New Haven, CT 203-785-5880

Kenneth Marcus, 1 Bradley Rd, Ste 502, Woodbridge, CT 203-772-0003

Harry E. Morgan, Center for Geriatric and Family Psychiatry, 55 Nye Rd, Ste 102, Glastonbury, CT 860-657-3056

F. Carl Mueller, 999 Summer St, Ste 200, Stamford, CT 203-357-7773

Harold I. (Hank) Schwartz, Hartford Hospital, The Institute of Living, Burlingame Bldg, 200 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 860-545-7560

Bruce Shapiro, 666 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT 203-327-4144

Alan P. Siegal, Geriatric & Adult Psychiatry Clinical Care & Research Center, 60 Washington Ave, Ste 203, Hamden, CT 203-288-0414

Samuel M. Silverman, 35 Tower Ln, Avon, CT 860-852-1064

David C. Steffens, UConn Health, Department of Psychiatry, 263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 860-679-4282

John S. Tamerin, 27 Stag Ln, Greenwich, CT 203-661-8282

Catherine E. Tesluk, 240 Bradley St, Ste 1, New Haven, CT 203-562-4942

Christopher H. van Dyck, Yale Alzheimer's Disease Research Unit, 1 Church St, Ste 600, New Haven, CT 203-764-8100

Andrew Winokur, UConn Health, Department of Psychiatry, 10 Talcott Notch Rd, East Lobby, 3rd Fl, Farmington, CT 860-679-6771

Howard V. Zonana, Yale New Haven Health, Connecticut Mental Health Center, 34 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-974-7158

Pulmonary Medicine

Danielle E. Antin-Ozerkis, Yale New Haven Hospital, Winchester Chest Clinic, Fitkin Memorial Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4198

Michael A. Bernstein, Stamford Health Medical Group, Pulmonary Associates of Stamford, Medical Office Bldg, Ste 505, 29 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-348-2437

Nausherwan K. Burki, UConn Health, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, 263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 860-679-7526

Geoffrey L. Chupp, Yale New Haven Hospital, Winchester Chest Clinic, Fitkin Memorial Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4198

Jonathan M. Fine, Norwalk Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 203-852-2392

Herbert Knight, Yale New Haven Hospital, Winchester Chest Clinic, Fitkin Memorial Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4198

James S. Krinsley, Stamford Health Medical Group, Pulmonary Associates of Stamford, Medical Office Bldg, Ste 505, 29 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-348-2437

Caroline Paula Kurtz, Western Connecticut Medical Group, Norwalk Pulmonary Consultants, 30 Stevens St, Ste C, Norwalk, CT 203-855-3888

Christopher Manfredi, Western Connecticut Medical Group, Norwalk Pulmonary Consultants, 30 Stevens St, Ste C, Norwalk, CT 203-855-3888

Richard A. Matthay, VA Connecticut Healthcare System - West Haven Campus, Division of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine, 950 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 203-932-5711

John McArdle, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 923, Hartford, CT 860-547-1876

Robert McDonald, Waterbury Pulmonary Associates, 170 Grandview Ave, Waterbury, CT 203-759-3666

Vahid Mohsenin, Yale New Haven Sleep Medicine Center, 8 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-287-3550

J. Samuel Pope, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 923, Hartford, CT 860-547-1876

Jennifer D. Possick, Yale New Haven Hospital, Winchester Chest Clinic, Fitkin Memorial Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4198

Carrie Redlich, Yale Occupational & Environmental Medicine, 135 College St, Ste 392, New Haven, CT 203-785-4197

Dominic Roca, Stamford Hospital, Connecticut Center for Sleep Medicine, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-276-2300

Carolyn Rochester, Yale New Haven Hospital, Winchester Chest Clinic, Fitkin Memorial Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4198

Paul Sachs, Stamford Health Medical Group, Pulmonary Associates of Stamford, Medical Office Bldg, Ste 505, 29 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-348-2437

Carl Sherter, Waterbury Pulmonary Associates, 170 Grandview Ave, Waterbury, CT 203-759-3666

Eric Shore, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 923, Hartford, CT 860-547-1876

Mark D. Siegel, Yale New Haven Hospital, Winchester Chest Clinic, Fitkin Memorial Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4198

Lynn T. Tanoue, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Thoracic Oncology Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-5864

Patricia Tietjen, Western Connecticut Medical Group, 33 Germantown Rd, 2nd Fl, Danbury, CT 203-739-7070

Ian D. Weir, Norwalk Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 203-852-2392

Richard L. Zuwallack, Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group, 114 Woodland St, 1st Fl, Hartford, CT 860-714-4055

Radiation Oncology

Timothy S. Boyd, Hartford Hospital, Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center, Hartford Radiation Oncology Associates, 85 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 860-972-2803

Joseph Colasanto, Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale New Haven at Saint Francis, 94 Woodland St, 1st Fl, Hartford, CT 860-714-4568

Roy Decker, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Therapeutic Radiology, North Pavilion, Lower Level, Ste 507, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-2000

Sean W. Dowling, Bennett Cancer Center at Stamford Hospital, Division of Radiation Oncology, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-276-7886

Robert J. Dowsett, UConn Health, The Carole and Ray Neag Comprehensive Cancer Center, 263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 860-679-3225

Stephen H. Hauser, Hartford Hospital, Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center, Hartford Radiation Oncology Associates, 85 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 860-972-2803

Frank A. Masino, Bennett Cancer Center at Stamford Hospital, Division of Radiation Oncology, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-276-7886

Meena S. Moran, Yale New Haven Health, Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, 230 Waterford Pkwy S, Waterford, CT 860-444-3744

Pradip M. Pathare, Norwalk Hospital, Department of Radiation Oncology, 34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 203-852-2719

John A. Spera, Danbury Hospital, Division of Radiation Oncology, 24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 203-739-7190

Lynn D. Wilson, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Therapeutic Radiology, North Pavilion, Lower Level, Ste 507, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-2000

Radiology

Kenneth S. Allen, Diagnostic Radiology Associates, Medical Arts Bldg, Ste 101, 134 Grandview Ave, Waterbury, CT 203-756-8911

Richard D. Becker, Yale New Haven Health, Temple Radiology, 2560 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 203-688-2111

Anita Bourque, The Hospital of Central Connecticut, Midstate Radiology Associates, 100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 860-224-5556

R. Timothy Brown, Hartford Hospital, Jefferson Radiology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 200, Hartford, CT 860-972-2861

Morton I. Burrell, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Diagnostic Radiology, South Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-688-1010

Kapil R. Desai, Greenwich Radiological Group, 49 Lake Ave, Greenwich, CT 203-869-6220

Christopher Philip Fey, Yale New Haven Health, Greenwich Hospital, Department of Radiology, 5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 203-863-3960

Jonathan D. Getz, Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Radiology Associates of Hartford, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-969-6400

David R. Gruen, Jefferson Radiology, 130 Division St, Derby, CT 203-735-7421

Andrew Halldor Haims, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Diagnostic Radiology, South Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-688-1010

Michael J. Hallisey, Jefferson Radiology, 399 Farmington Ave, Ste 100, Farmington, CT 860-676-0110

Eric Hyson, Diagnostic Radiology Associates, Medical Arts Bldg, Ste 101, 134 Grandview Ave, Waterbury, CT 203-756-8911

Gary Michael Israel, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Diagnostic Radiology, South Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-688-2433

Michele Johnson, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Diagnostic Radiology, South Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4747

Joshua A. Kallen, Hartford Hospital, Jefferson Radiology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 200, Hartford, CT 860-972-2861

Lee D. Katz, Yale New Haven Hospital, Department of Diagnostic Radiology, 333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 203-785-6938

Sean J. McKeon, Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Radiology Associates of Hartford, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-4830

Peter A. Morrison, Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Radiology Associates of Hartford, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-9729

Martin D. Ollenschleger, Hartford Hospital, Jefferson Radiology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 200, Hartford, CT 860-293-6053

Liane E. Philpotts, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, The Breast Center, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-688-1010

Jeffrey S. Pollak, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Vascular & Interventional Radiology, South Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4747

Anthony Posteraro, Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Radiology Associates of Hartford, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-969-6400

Reuben Rock, Hartford Hospital, Jefferson Radiology, 80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 860-246-6589

Erez Salik, Greenwich Radiological Group, 49 Lake Ave, Greenwich, CT 203-869-6220

Leslie Scoutt, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Diagnostic Radiology, South Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-688-2433

Scott James Sullivan, Greenwich Radiological Group, 49 Lake Ave, Greenwich, CT 203-869-6220

Gordon Sze, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Diagnostic Radiology, South Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-5102

Michael T. Twohig, Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Radiology Associates of Hartford, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-969-6400

Marco Verga, Diagnostic Radiology Associates, Medical Arts Bldg, Ste 101, 134 Grandview Ave, Waterbury, CT 203-756-8911

Rheumatology

Catharine A. Arnold, Northeast Medical Group - Guilford Internal Medicine, 385 Church St, Ste 101, Guilford, CT 203-453-0361

Linda K. Bockenstedt, Yale Rheumatology, 6 Devine St, Ste 2B, North Haven, CT 203-785-2454

Charles A. Di Sabatino, Jr., New Haven Rheumatology, Temple Medical Center, Ste 6A, 60 Temple St, New Haven, CT 203-789-2255

Geoffrey S. Gladstein, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Park Avenue Medical Center, Ste WP2-100, 5520 Park Ave, Trumbull, CT 203-371-5873

Monique E. Hinchcliff, Yale Rheumatology, 6 Devine St, Ste 2B, North Haven, CT 203-287-6200

Sharon W. Karp, Westchester Health Shoreline Medical, 945 Summer St, 3rd Fl, Stamford, CT 203-327-9321

Robert M. McLean, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 46 Prince St, Ste 302, New Haven, CT 203-772-0011

David N. Podell, Alliance Medical Group, 1625 Straits Tpke, Ste 301, Middlebury, CT 203-573-7194

Robert T. Schoen, New Haven Rheumatology, Temple Medical Center, Ste 6A, 60 Temple St, New Haven, CT 203-789-2255

Michael Spiegel, Western Connecticut Medical Group, 33 Germantown Rd, 1st Fl, Danbury, CT 203-794-5600

Sleep Medicine

Meir H. Kryger, Yale New Haven Sleep Medicine Center, 8 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-287-3550

Christopher Manfredi, Western Connecticut Medical Group, Norwalk Pulmonary Consultants, 30 Stevens St, Ste C, Norwalk, CT 203-855-3888

Vahid Mohsenin, Yale New Haven Sleep Medicine Center, 8 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-287-3550

Dominic Roca, Stamford Hospital, Connecticut Center for Sleep Medicine, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-276-2300

Surgery

Nabil A. Atweh, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Park Avenue Medical Center, 5520 Park Ave, Trumbull, CT

Michael Caty, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2701

David Curtis, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, Hepatobiliary and Surgical Oncology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 415, Hartford, CT 860-246-2071

Sukru Emre, Yale Transplant Center, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-6501

Jonathan Dean Gates, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, General Surgery, 85 Seymour St, Ste 415, Hartford, CT 860-246-2071

Nina R. Horowitz, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, The Breast Center, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-2328

Donald R. Lannin, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, The Breast Center, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2328

Saral Mehra, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Head and Neck Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-4622

David C. Mulligan, Yale Transplant Center, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-6501

Pavlos K. Papasavas, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, Surgical Weight Loss Program, 85 Seymour St, Ste 415, Hartford, CT 860-246-2071

Ronald R. Salem, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Gastrointestinal Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 8th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-3577

Darren Scott Tishler, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, Center for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, 330 Western Blvd, 2nd Fl, Glastonbury, CT 860-246-2071

Barbara A. Ward, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Breast Care Services of Greenwich, 77 Lafayette Pl, Ste 302, Greenwich, CT 203-863-4250

Surgical Oncology

Charles H. Cha, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Gastrointestinal Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 8th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2380

David Curtis, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, Hepatobiliary and Surgical Oncology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 415, Hartford, CT 860-246-2071

James F. Flaherty, Trinity Health of New England Medical Group, 1000 Asylum Ave, Ste 2110, Hartford, CT 860-714-4508

Nina R. Horowitz, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, The Breast Center, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-2328

Brigid K. Killelea, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, The Breast Center, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-2328

Donald R. Lannin, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, The Breast Center, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2328

Helen A. Pass, Stamford Health Medical Group, Breast Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Ct, 4th Fl, Ste 8, Stamford, CT 203-276-4255

Robert J. Piorkowski, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Surgical Oncology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 700, Hartford, CT 860-696-2040

Ronald R. Salem, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Gastrointestinal Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 8th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-3577

Barbara A. Ward, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Breast Care Services of Greenwich, 77 Lafayette Pl, Ste 302, Greenwich, CT 203-863-4250

Thoracic Surgery

Frank C. Detterbeck, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Thoracic Oncology Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-5864

John A. Elefteriades, Aortic Institute at Yale New Haven, Clinic Bldg, 3rd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2705

Urology

Peter C. Albertsen, UConn Health, Division of Urology, Outpatient Pavilion, 3rd Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-4100

Edward M. Beck, Urology Associates of Danbury, 51-53 Kenosia Ave, Danbury, CT 203-748-0330

Peter Bosco, Greater Hartford Urology, 19 Woodland St, Ste 23, Hartford, CT 860-522-2251

John W. Colberg, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Prostate & Urologic Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2815

Ralph J. De Vito, Yale Urology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 3rd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2815

Michael J. Flanagan, Urology Specialists, 1579 Straits Tpke, Ste 2A, Middlebury, CT 203-757-8361

Harris E. Foster, Jr., Yale Urology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 3rd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2815

Jeffrey I. Gorelick, Urology Associates of Danbury, 51-53 Kenosia Ave, Danbury, CT 203-748-0330

R. James Graydon, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Urology, 339 W Main St, Avon, CT 860-947-8500

Stanton C. Honig, Yale Urology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 3rd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2815

Jill Peters-Gee, Women's Health Specialty Care, 499 Farmington Ave, Ste 220, Farmington, CT 860-678-7300

Leslie M. Rickey, Yale Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, Yale Physicians Bldg, 3rd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-6927

Peter Schulam, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Prostate & Urologic Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2815

Steven J. Shichman, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Urology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 416, Hartford, CT 860-947-8500

Arthur Tarantino, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Urology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 416, Hartford, CT 860-947-8500

Joseph R. Wagner, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Urology, Tallwood Men's Health, 10 Birdseye Rd, Ste 100, Farmington, CT 860-947-8500

Vascular Surgery

Bart E. Muhs, The Vascular Experts, 599 Middlesex Tpke, Old Saybrook, CT 860-661-1383

Bauer Sumpio, Yale Vascular Surgery, Yale Physicians Bldg, 2nd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2561

Britt Tonnessen, Yale Medicine, Ambulatory Surgical Specialties, 330 Orchard Rd, Rm E2100, New Haven, CT 203-785-2561

