Founded in 1989 by Harvard Medical School physicians, Best Doctors is a global benefits provider and medical information services company that connects individuals facing difficult medical treatment decisions with the best doctors, selected by impartial peer review in over 450 medical specialty/subspecialty combinations, to review their diagnosis and treatment plans.
Best Doctors’ team of researchers conducts a biennial poll using the methodology that mimics the informal peer-to-peer process doctors themselves use to identify the right specialists for their patients. Using a polling method and proprietary balloting software, they gather the insight and experience of tens of thousands of leading specialists all over the country, while confirming their credentials and specific areas of expertise.
The result is the Best Doctors in America® List, which includes the nation’s most respected specialists and outstanding primary care physicians in the nation. These are the doctors that other doctors recognize as the best in their fields. They cannot pay a fee and are not paid to be listed and cannot nominate or vote for themselves. It is a list which is truly unbiased and respected by the medical profession and patients alike as the source of top-quality medical information.
Best Doctors is a part of Teladoc Health, Inc., the global leader in virtual care successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare. Teladoc Health partners with the world’s leading employers, health plans, and health systems to offer patients across the globe access to care for a broad spectrum of needs.
As part of Teladoc Health, Best Doctors focuses on improving health outcomes for the most complex, critical and costly medical issues. More than a traditional second opinion, Best Doctors delivers a comprehensive evaluation of a patient’s medical condition — providing value to both patients and treating physicians. By utilizing Best Doctors, members have access to the brightest minds in medicine to ensure the right diagnosis and treatment plan.
Through its global network of Best Doctors and other critical services, Teladoc Health is expanding access to high-quality healthcare, lowering costs and improving outcomes around the world. The company’s award-winning services are inclusive of telehealth services, expert medical services, mental health services, integrated clinical solutions, and platform and program services.
Find a Best Doctor® near you using our interactive directory here.
Addiction Medicine
David A. Fiellin, Yale New Haven Hospital, Primary Care Center, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-688-5555
Allergy and Immunology
Jasmine M. Abbosh, Connecticut Asthma and Allergy Center, 836 Farmington Ave, Ste 207, West Hartford, CT 860-232-9911
Jonathan B. Bell, Advanced Allergy and Asthma Care, 107 Newtown Rd, Ste 1B, Danbury, CT 203-748-7433
Jeffrey M. Factor, Connecticut Asthma and Allergy Center, 836 Farmington Ave, Ste 207, West Hartford, CT 860-232-9911
Marshall P. Grodofsky, Connecticut Asthma and Allergy Center, 836 Farmington Ave, Ste 207, West Hartford, CT 860-232-9911
Jason O. Lee, Connecticut Asthma and Allergy Center, 836 Farmington Ave, Ste 207, West Hartford, CT 860-232-9911
Christopher C. Randolph, Center for Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, Tower 1, Ste 205, 1389 W Main St, Waterbury, CT 203-755-7080
Dominic Roca, Stamford Hospital, Connecticut Center for Sleep Medicine, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-276-2300
Joseph Sproviero, Fairfield County Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Associates, 148 East Ave, Ste 3G, Norwalk, CT 203-838-4034
Anesthesiology
Manuel Fontes, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Anesthesiology, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2802
Susan Garwood, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Anesthesiology, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2802
Marbelia Gonzalez, Hartford Hospital, Integrated Anesthesia Associates, 80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 860-972-2117
Thomas Joseph Martin, Hartford Hospital, Integrated Anesthesia Associates, 80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 860-972-2117
William H. Rosenblatt, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Anesthesiology, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2802
Jeffrey J. Schwartz, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Anesthesiology, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2802
John F. Tiernan, Hartford Hospital, Integrated Anesthesia Associates, 80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 860-972-2117
Amir Tulchinsky, UConn Health, Department of Anesthesiology, 263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 860-679-3600
Cardiovascular Disease
Jonathan Alexander, Western Connecticut Medical Group/Nuvance Health Network, 21 South Street, Ridgefiled, CT 203-438-1323
Sabeena Arora, Hartford Hospital, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Backus Hospital Outpatient Care Center, Ste 8, 111 Salem Turnpike, Norwich, CT 860-886-0023
Haris Athar, Central Connecticut Cardiologists, 19 Woodland St, Ste 35, Hartford, CT 860-525-1234
Ellison Berns, Arrhythmia Consultants of Connecticut, 1000 Asylum Ave, Ste 3206, Hartford, CT 860-714-7977
Joseph Brennan, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 84 N Main St, Branford, CT 203-483-8300
Henry S. Cabin, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 84 N Main St, Branford, CT 203-483-8300
James P. Cardon, Cardiology, 100 Retreat Ave, Ste 811, Hartford, CT 860-522-5712
Linda R. Casale, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000
Murali Chiravuri, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000
Jude F. Clancy, Yale Cardiac Electrophysiology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 2nd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4126
Michael W. Cleman, Yale Cardiology, 84 N Main St, Branford, CT 203-483-8300
Steven R. Cohen, Greater Hartford Cardiology Group, 1000 Asylum Ave, Ste 4300, Hartford, CT 860-527-6247
Patrick J. Corcoran, Cottage Grove Cardiology, 711 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 860-242-8756
Joseph Corning, Heritage Medical Center, Middlesex Cardiology Associates, 420 Saybrook Rd, Ste A, Middletown, CT 860-636-2010
Eric M. Crespo, Hartford Hospital, Heart & Vascular Institute, 85 Seymour St, Ste 701, Hartford, CT 860-972-1506
Vincent C. DiCola, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-747-7300
Kevin R. Dougherty, Consulting Cardiologists, 85 Seymour St, Ste 719, Hartford, CT 860-522-0604
Mitchell H. Driesman, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000
W. Lane Duvall, Hartford Hospital, Heart & Vascular Institute, 85 Jefferson St, Ste 704, Hartford, CT 860-972-5517
Julian Esteban, Cottage Grove Cardiology, 711 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 860-242-8756
Susan B. Eysmann, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 500 W Putnam Ave, Greenwich, CT 203-353-1133
Andrew D. Feingold, Consulting Cardiologists, 85 Seymour St, Ste 719, Hartford, CT 860-522-0604
Antonio B. Fernandez, Hartford Hospital, Heart & Vascular Institute, 85 Jefferson St, Ste 704, Hartford, CT 860-972-1695
Melissa Ferraro-Borgida, Cardiology, 100 Retreat Ave, Ste 811, Hartford, CT 860-522-5712
Lawrence I. Fisher, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 25 Germantown Rd, Ste 2B, Danbury, CT 203-794-0090
Robert F. Fishman, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000
Stephen M. Franklin, Heritage Medical Center, Middlesex Cardiology Associates, 420 Saybrook Rd, Ste A, Middletown, CT 860-347-4258
Lisa A. Freed, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-747-7300
David S. Gallo, Heritage Medical Center, Middlesex Cardiology Associates, 420 Saybrook Rd, Ste A, Middletown, CT 860-636-2010
Jaime R. Gerber, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-789-2272
John D. Granquist, Consulting Cardiologists, 85 Seymour St, Ste 719, Hartford, CT 860-522-0604
Jeffrey Green, The Heart Center, 215 Stillwater Ave, Unit B, Stamford, CT 203-674-1810
Eric Grubman, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-747-7300
Jawad Haider, Cottage Grove Cardiology, 711 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 860-242-8756
Felice A. Heller, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Center for Cardiac Care, 282 Washington St, Ste 2B, Hartford, CT 860-545-9400
Glen Arthur Henry, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Heart & Vascular Outpatient Services, 111 Goose Ln, Ste 2400, Guilford, CT 203-453-7050
Jeffrey A. Hirst, Hartford Hospital, Hartford Cardiac Laboratory, 85 Seymour St, Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 860-972-5083
Christopher J.A. Howes, Yale New Haven Heart and Vascular Services of Greenwich, 500 W Putnam Ave, Greenwich, CT 203-863-4210
Steven S. Jacoby, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-747-7300
Gladys Desiree A. Kagaoan, Greater Hartford Cardiology Group, 1000 Asylum Ave, Ste 4300, Hartford, CT 860-527-6247
Kevin G. Kett, Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group, 1320 W Main St, Waterbury, CT 203-709-7300
Francis J. Kiernan, Hartford Hospital, Hartford Cardiac Laboratory, 85 Seymour St, Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 860-972-3570
Jeffrey Kluger, Hartford Hospital, Heart Rhythm Management, High Bldg, Ste 1001, 80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 860-972-2883
Subramanian Krishnan, Heritage Medical Center, Middlesex Cardiology Associates, 420 Saybrook Rd, Ste A, Middletown, CT 860-636-2010
Steven H. Kunkes, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000
Maximilian H. Lee, Consulting Cardiologists, 85 Seymour St, Ste 719, Hartford, CT 860-522-0604
Neal Lippman, Arrhythmia Consultants of Connecticut, 1000 Asylum Ave, Ste 3206, Hartford, CT 860-714-7977
Joseph P. Longhitano, Heritage Medical Center, Middlesex Cardiology Associates, 420 Saybrook Rd, Ste A, Middletown, CT 860-347-4258
Mark A. Marieb, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, Heart & Vascular Institute, 863 N Main St Ext, Ste 101, Wallingford, CT 203-678-1050
Raymond G. McKay, Hartford Hospital, Hartford Cardiac Laboratory, 85 Seymour St, Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 860-972-5083
Craig A. McPherson, Yale New Haven Health, Bridgeport Hospital, Section of Cardiovascular Medicine, 267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 203-384-3442
Jay L. Meizlish, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000
Robert M. Moskowitz, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000
Sandip Mukherjee, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-747-7300
Christopher C. Pickett, UConn Health, Pat and Jim Calhoun Cardiology Center, 300 UConn Health Blvd, Farmington, CT 860-679-3343
Brian D. Pollack, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 25 Germantown Rd, Ste 2B, Danbury, CT 203-794-0090
Stephen Possick, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-747-7300
Daniel T. Price, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-747-7300
Joseph A. Radojevic, Hartford Hospital, Center for Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant, 85 Jefferson St, Ste 208, Hartford, CT 860-972-1212
Michael S. Remetz, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 84 N Main St, Branford, CT 203-483-8300
Lynda E. Rosenfeld, Yale Cardiac Electrophysiology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 2nd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4126
Jason Ryan, UConn Health, Pat and Jim Calhoun Cardiology Center, 300 UConn Health Blvd, Farmington, CT 860-679-3343
Immad Sadiq, Hartford Hospital, Hartford Cardiac Laboratory, 85 Seymour St, Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 860-972-5083
Adam E. Schussheim, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000
Arthur O. Seltzer, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-747-7300
John F. Setaro, Yale Heart and Vascular Center, 84 N Main St, Branford, CT 203-483-8300
Eran I. Shani, Heritage Medical Center, Middlesex Cardiology Associates, 420 Saybrook Rd, Ste A, Middletown, CT 860-347-4258
Richard J. Soucier, Yale Cardiology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 2nd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-7191
Richard L. Taikowski, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000
Kevin J. Tally, Consulting Cardiologists, 85 Seymour St, Ste 719, Hartford, CT 860-522-0604
Paul D. Thompson, Hartford Hospital, Heart & Vascular Institute, 85 Jefferson St, Ste 704, Hartford, CT 860-972-1695
Aneesh Tolat, Arrhythmia Consultants of Connecticut, 1000 Asylum Ave, Ste 3206, Hartford, CT 860-714-7977
Edward Robert Tuohy IV, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000
Aseem Vashist, Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Hoffman Heart & Vascular Institute, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-4820
Jeffrey H. Walden, Consulting Cardiologists, 85 Seymour St, Ste 719, Hartford, CT 860-522-0604
Robert Winslow, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000
Lawrence H. Young, Yale Cardiology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 2nd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4102
Stuart W. Zarich, Yale New Haven Health, Bridgeport Hospital, Section of Cardiovascular Medicine, 267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 203-384-3844
Steven L. Zweibel, Hartford Hospital, Heart & Vascular Institute, 85 Jefferson St, Ste 701, Hartford, CT 860-972-1506
Colon and Rectal Surgery
Saumitra R. Banerjee, Colon and Rectal Surgeons of Greater Hartford, Main Office Bldg, Ste 305, 6 Northwestern Dr, Bloomfield, CT 860-242-8591
Christine M. Bartus, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Colon & Rectal Surgery, Medical Arts Bldg, Ste 201, 201 N Mountain Rd, Plainville, CT 860-223-0800
Jeffrey L. Cohen, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Colon & Rectal Surgery, 85 Seymour St, Ste 425, Hartford, CT 860-548-7336
Walter E. Longo, Yale Surgical Specialties, Yale Physicians Bldg, 3rd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2616
Ronald R. Salem, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Gastrointestinal Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 8th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-3577
Paul V. Vignati, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Colon & Rectal Surgery, 85 Seymour St, Ste 425, Hartford, CT 860-548-7336
Critical Care Medicine
Michael A. Bernstein, Stamford Health Medical Group, Pulmonary Associates of Stamford, Medical Office Bldg, Ste 505, 29 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-348-2437
Jonathan M. Fine, Norwalk Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 203-852-2392
Herbert Knight, Yale New Haven Hospital, Winchester Chest Clinic, Fitkin Memorial Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4198
James S. Krinsley, Stamford Health Medical Group, Pulmonary Associates of Stamford, Medical Office Bldg, Ste 505, 29 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-348-2437
Caroline Paula Kurtz, Western Connecticut Medical Group, Norwalk Pulmonary Consultants, 30 Stevens St, Ste C, Norwalk, CT 203-855-3888
Christopher Manfredi, Western Connecticut Medical Group, Norwalk Pulmonary Consultants, 30 Stevens St, Ste C, Norwalk, CT 203-855-3888
Richard A. Matthay, VA Connecticut Healthcare System - West Haven Campus, Division of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine, 950 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 203-932-5711
John McArdle, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 923, Hartford, CT 860-547-1876
Robert McDonald, Waterbury Pulmonary Associates, 170 Grandview Ave, Waterbury, CT 203-759-3666
Leah D. Meisterling, Hartford Hospital, Integrated Anesthesia Associates, 80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 860-972-2117
Dominic Roca, Stamford Hospital, Connecticut Center for Sleep Medicine, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-276-2300
Carolyn Rochester, Yale New Haven Hospital, Winchester Chest Clinic, Fitkin Memorial Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4198
Paul Sachs, Stamford Health Medical Group, Pulmonary Associates of Stamford, Medical Office Bldg, Ste 505, 29 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-348-2437
Kevin N. Sheth, Yale New Haven Hospital, Neurointensive Care Unit & Neurological Emergencies, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-737-8051
Eric Shore, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 923, Hartford, CT 860-547-1876
Mark D. Siegel, Yale New Haven Hospital, Winchester Chest Clinic, Fitkin Memorial Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4198
Richard S. Silverman, Waterbury Pulmonary Associates, 170 Grandview Ave, Waterbury, CT 203-759-3666
Jonathan M. Siner, Yale New Haven Hospital, Winchester Chest Clinic, Fitkin Memorial Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4198
Lynn T. Tanoue, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Thoracic Oncology Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-5864
John F. Tiernan, Hartford Hospital, Integrated Anesthesia Associates, 80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 860-972-2117
Richard L. Zuwallack, Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group, 114 Woodland St, 1st Fl, Hartford, CT 860-714-4055
Dermatology
Richard J. Antaya, Yale Medicine Dermatology - New Haven, 2 Church St S, Ste 305, New Haven, CT 203-789-1249
Jean L. Bolognia, Yale Dermatology Associates, 2 Church St S, Ste 305, New Haven, CT 203-789-1249
Severine Chavel, Dermatology Center of Stamford, 1290 Summer St, Ste 3600, Stamford, CT 203-325-3576
Richard L. Edelson, Yale Dermatology Associates, 2 Church St S, Ste 305, New Haven, CT 203-789-1249
Suguru Imaeda, Yale Dermatology Associates, 2 Church St S, Ste 305, New Haven, CT 203-789-1249
David J. Leffell, Yale Dermatologic Surgery, Temple Medical Center, Ste 5A, 40 Temple St, New Haven, CT 203-785-3466
Seth P. Lerner, Adult and Pediatric Dermatology Specialists, 160 Hawley Ln, Ste 104, Trumbull, CT 203-377-0639
Maritza Perez, Advanced Aesthetics, 39 Pine St, New Canaan, CT 203-972-7546
Marti J. Rothe, UConn Health, Department of Dermatology, 21 South Rd, 2nd Fl, Ste 200, Farmington, CT 860-679-4600
Bruce Strober, Central Connecticut Dermatology, 1 Willowbrook Rd, Ste 2, Cromwell, CT 860-322-2222
Kalman L. Watsky, 330 Orchard St, Ste 103, New Haven, CT 203-691-8765
James D. Whalen, Central Connecticut Dermatology, 1 Willowbrook Rd, Ste 2, Cromwell, CT 860-322-2222
Emergency Medicine
Harry M. Arters, Hartford Hospital, Department of Emergency Medicine, 80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 860-972-0001
Endocrinology and Metabolism
Andrew Arnold, UConn Health, Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Outpatient Pavilion, 2nd Fl E, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-7640
Beatriz R. Esayag-Tendler, UConn Health, The Carole and Ray Neag Comprehensive Cancer Center, Outpatient Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-2100
Karl L. Insogna, Yale Bone Center, Dana Bldg, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-737-1058
Silvio E. Inzucchi, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Endocrine Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-3636
Carl Malchoff, UConn Health, The Carole and Ray Neag Comprehensive Cancer Center, Outpatient Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-2100
Adam Mayerson, Endocrine Associates of Connecticut, 1952 Whitney Ave, Lower Level, Hamden, CT 203-776-4444
Patrick H. McDermott, 1216 Farmington Ave, Ste 101, West Hartford, CT 860-560-7778
Debra Howard Schussheim, Soundview Medical Associates, 761 Main Ave, Ste 201, Norwalk, CT 203-838-4000
Kamal C. Shoukri, Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group, Center for Diabetes and Metabolic Care, 1075 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT 860-714-4402
Pamela Taxel, UConn Health, UConn Musculoskeletal Institute, Center for Osteoporosis, 120 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-2160
Family Medicine
Domenic Casablanca, Middlesex Health Family Medicine - East Hampton, 42 E High St, Ste 205, East Hampton, CT 860-358-3500
Thomas V. Cigno, 10 South St, Ste 201, Ridgefield, CT 203-244-7848
Michael D. Good, Middlesex Family Physicians, 400 Saybrook Rd, Ste 205, Middletown, CT 860-346-7738
Eugene Orientale, The Family Medicine Center at Asylum Hill, 99 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-4212
Gastroenterology
Latha Alaparthi, Gastroenterology Center of Connecticut, 2200 Whitney Ave, Ste 360, Hamden, CT 203-281-4463
Harry Aslanian, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Interventional Endoscopy Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 8th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-5083
Andrew Bedford, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Gastroenterology Associates, 2890 Main St, 2nd Fl, Stratford, CT 203-375-1200
Michael C. Bennick, Connecticut Gastroenterology Consultants, Bldg 2, Ste 201, 800 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 203-777-0304
Sidney T. Bogardus, Connecticut Gastroenterology Consultants, Bldg 2, Ste 201, 800 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 203-777-0304
Myron Howard Brand, Connecticut Gastroenterology Consultants, Bldg 2, Ste 201, 800 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 203-777-0304
Steven L. Brandwein, Western Connecticut Medical Group, Medical Arts Center, Ste 121, 111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 203-739-7038
Alan N. Braverman, New Milford Internal Medicine, 11 Prospect Hill Rd, New Milford, CT 860-354-5511
Michael Butensky, Connecticut Gastroenterology Associates, 1000 Asylum Ave, Ste 3212, Hartford, CT 860-522-1171
David M. Chaletsky, Connecticut GI, 6 Northwestern Dr, Ste 302, Bloomfield, CT 860-243-5600
Dean Chang, Gastroenterology Center of Connecticut, 2200 Whitney Ave, Ste 360, Hamden, CT 203-281-4463
Jack Chuong, Digestive Disease Associates, 687 Main St, Branford, CT 203-481-0315
Murali Dharan, UConn Health, GI Clinic, Outpatient Pavilion, 6th Fl E, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-3238
Joseph J. Fiorito, Western Connecticut Medical Group, Medical Arts Center, Ste 121, 111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 203-739-7038
Joel J. Garsten, Trinity Health of New England Medical Group, Digestive Disease Center of CT, 60 Westwood Ave, Ste 314, Waterbury, CT 203-574-3007
Michael John Golioto, Connecticut GI, 85 Seymour St, Ste 1000, Hartford, CT 860-246-2571
William Hale, Norwalk Hospital, Gastroenterology Consultants, 30 Stevens St, Ste B, Norwalk, CT 203-852-2278
David Hass, Gastroenterology Center of Connecticut, 2200 Whitney Ave, Ste 360, Hamden, CT 203-281-4463
Martin G. Hoffman, Connecticut Gastroenterology Associates, 1000 Asylum Ave, Ste 3212, Hartford, CT 860-522-1171
Christopher D. Illick, Digestive Disease Associates, 687 Main St, Branford, CT 203-481-0315
Priya Jamidar, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Gastrointestinal Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-5083
Sarah A. Kahn, Gastroenterology Hepatology Associates, 32 Strawberry Hill Ct, Ste 41042, Stamford, CT 203-348-5355
Neda Khaghan, Center for Gastrointestinal Medicine of Fairfield and Westchester, 15 Valley Dr, 3rd Fl, Greenwich, CT 203-489-6900
Loren A. Laine, VA Connecticut Healthcare System - West Haven Campus, Section of Digestive Diseases, 950 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 203-932-5711
Robert I. Leventhal, Naugatuck Valley Gastroenterology Consultants, 166 Waterbury Rd, Ste 104, Prospect, CT 203-756-6422
Albert R. Marano, Trinity Health of New England Medical Group, Digestive Disease Center of CT, 60 Westwood Ave, Ste 314, Waterbury, CT 203-574-3007
Wayne T. Panullo, Connecticut Gastroenterology Consultants, Bldg 2, Ste 201, 800 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 203-777-0304
Carol A. Petruff, Prime Healthcare, 44 Dale Rd, Ste 204, Avon, CT 860-674-8830
Deborah Proctor, Yale Digestive Diseases, Temple Medical Center, Ste 1A, 40 Temple St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4138
William J. Ravich, Yale Medicine Gastroenterology, Temple Medical Center, Ste 1A, 40 Temple St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4138
Neal Schamberg, Center for Gastrointestinal Medicine of Fairfield and Westchester, 15 Valley Dr, 3rd Fl, Greenwich, CT 203-489-6900
Michael Schilsky, Yale New Haven Transplant Center, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2565
Michelle V. Smedley, Connecticut GI, 21 South Rd, Ste 100, Farmington, CT 860-409-4567
Gregory N. Soloway, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Gastroenterology Associates, 2890 Main St, 2nd Fl, Stratford, CT 203-375-1200
Julie E. Spivack, Gastroenterology Associates of Fairfield County, 425 Post Rd, 1st Fl, Fairfield, CT 203-292-9000
Mark B. Taylor, Gastroenterology Center of Connecticut, 2200 Whitney Ave, Ste 360, Hamden, CT 203-281-4463
Edward Toffolon, Connecticut GI, 1 Liberty Sq, New Britain, CT 860-229-9688
Renuka Umashanker, Gastroenterology Center of Connecticut, 2200 Whitney Ave, Ste 360, Hamden, CT 203-281-4463
Stuart Waldstreicher, Gastroenterology Consultants, 778 Long Ridge Rd, Ste 101, Stamford, CT 203-967-2100
Anthony Zaldonis, Prime Healthcare, 44 Dale Rd, Ste 204, Avon, CT 860-674-8830
Felice R. Zwas, The Center for Gastrointestinal Medicine of Fairfield and Westchester, 15 Valley Dr, 3rd Fl, Greenwich, CT 203-863-2900
Geriatric Medicine
Nicholas A. Bertini, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 999 Silver Ln, 3rd Fl, Trumbull, CT 203-380-5270
Patrick P. Coll, UConn Health, UConn Center on Aging, Outpatient Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-8400
Leo M. Cooney, Jr., Dorothy Adler Geriatric Assessment Center, 874 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-688-6361
Robert S. Dicks, Hartford Hospital, Geriatric Program, 80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 860-972-5494
Anne M. Kenny, Resilient Living, 1261 S Main St, Plantsville, CT 860-628-9000
Richard Marottoli, Dorothy Adler Geriatric Assessment Center, 874 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-688-6361
Katherine C. McKenzie, Yale New Haven Hospital, Primary Care Center, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-688-5555
Margaret Rathier, VA Connecticut Healthcare System, Division of Geriatric Medicine, 555 Willard Ave, Newington, CT 860-666-6951
Gail M. Sullivan, UConn Health, UConn Center on Aging, Outpatient Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-8400
Mary E. Tinetti, Dorothy Adler Geriatric Assessment Center, 874 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-688-6361
David Weinshel, Western Connecticut Medical Group, Danbury Primary Care, 79 Sandpit Rd, Ste 102, Danbury, CT 203-749-5700
Geriatric Medicine/Hospice and Palliative Medicine
Glendo L. Tangarorang, Prospero Health, 157 Church St, 19th Fl, New Haven, CT 203-340-1523
Hand Surgery
Richard A. Bernstein, The Orthopaedic Group, 9 Washington Ave, Hamden, CT 203-865-6784
Carrie Swigart, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579
James Grant Thomson, Yale Plastic Surgery, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2571
Mark A. Vitale, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145
Hepatology
David N. Assis, Yale Digestive Diseases, Temple Medical Center, Ste 1A, 40 Temple St, New Haven, CT 203-785-5279
James L. Boyer, Yale Digestive Diseases, Temple Medical Center, Ste 1A, 40 Temple St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4138
Guadalupe Garcia-Tsao, VA Connecticut Healthcare System - West Haven Campus, Section of Hepatology, 950 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 203-932-5711
Michael John Golioto, Connecticut GI, 85 Seymour St, Ste 1000, Hartford, CT 860-246-2571
Martin G. Hoffman, Connecticut Gastroenterology Associates, 1000 Asylum Ave, Ste 3212, Hartford, CT 860-522-1171
Michael Schilsky, Yale New Haven Transplant Center, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2565
Mario Strazzabosco, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Liver Cancer Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 8th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-5487
Tamar H. Taddei, VA Connecticut Healthcare System - West Haven Campus, Section of Digestive Diseases, 950 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 203-932-5711
Renuka Umashanker, Gastroenterology Center of Connecticut, 2200 Whitney Ave, Ste 360, Hamden, CT 203-281-4463
Infectious Disease
Michael Cappello, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Speciality Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4730
Michael T. Lawlor, Starling Physicians, 100 Retreat Ave, Ste 903, Hartford, CT 860-246-2351
Gavin X. McLeod, Yale New Haven Health, Greenwich Hospital, Infectious Diseases Consultants of Greenwich, 5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 203-869-8838
Michael F. Parry, Stamford Health Medical Group - Infectious Diseases, 29 Hospital Plaza, Ste 605, Stamford, CT 203-353-1427
Vincent Quagliarello, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Infectious Diseases, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-3561
James R. Sabetta, Yale New Haven Health, Greenwich Hospital, Infectious Diseases Consultants of Greenwich, 5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 203-869-8838
Gary Schleiter, Western Connecticut Medical Group, 33 Germantown Rd, 2nd Fl, Danbury, CT 203-739-8310
Michael F. Simms, St. Mary's Hospital, Division of Infectious Diseases, 56 Franklin St, Waterbury, CT 203-709-6402
Merceditas Villanueva, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Infectious Diseases, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-688-5303
Internal Medicine
Faye F. Ahmadian, St. Vincent's Fairfield Primary Health Care, 111 Beach Rd, 3rd Fl, Fairfield, CT 203-255-2340
Francis Alcedo, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 999 Silver Ln, 3rd Fl, Trumbull, CT 203-380-5270
Robert A. Altbaum, Internal Medicine Associates of Westport, 333 Post Rd W, Westport, CT 203-226-0731
Steven V. Angus, UConn Health, Department of Internal Medicine, Outpatient Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-4477
Elizabeth Appel, UConn Health, Department of Internal Medicine, 65 Kane St, 2nd Fl, West Hartford, CT 860-523-6436
Jill M. Banatoski, Internal Medicine of Clinton, 5 Pequot Park Rd, Ste 301, Westbrook, CT 860-399-6167
David H. Baum, Concierge Physicians of Westport, 333 Post Rd W, Westport, CT 203-571-3000
Nicholas A. Bertini, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 999 Silver Ln, 3rd Fl, Trumbull, CT 203-380-5270
Tamar Braverman, ProHealth Physicians of Hamden, 2560 Dixwell Ave, Ste 2B, Hamden, CT 203-230-2546
Karen E. Brown, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 4A Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-843-9010
Michael J. Connolly, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 2900 Main St, Ste 3C, Stratford, CT 203-378-3080
Holly Craig, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 4A Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-843-9010
Peter J. Ellis, Yale Internal Medicine Associates, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-7411
Serle Epstein, 6 Woodland Rd, Madison, CT 203-245-7959
Eric Fan, Scranton Professional Bldg, Ste 303, 200 Orchard St, New Haven, CT 203-867-5600
David A. Fiellin, Yale New Haven Hospital, Primary Care Center, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-688-5555
Daniel Geisser, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Health Center, 55 Lock St, New Haven, CT 203-432-0038
Stuart S. Genser, ProHealth Physicians of West Hartford, 631 S Quaker Ln, West Hartford, CT 860-233-5133
Cynthia I. Gentes, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 999 Silver Ln, 3rd Fl, Trumbull, CT 203-380-5270
Robert Henry, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 3588 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 203-288-2550
Stephen R. Holt, Yale New Haven Hospital - Saint Raphael Campus, Primary Care Center, 1450 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 203-789-4044
Richard E. Kaufman, Quinnipiac Medical, 960 Main St, Branford, CT 203-488-6358
Walter N. Kernan, Jr., Yale Internal Medicine Associates, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-7411
Lynn Kosowicz, UConn Health, Department of Internal Medicine, Outpatient Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-4477
Ted Listokin, Westchester Health Shoreline Medical, 945 Summer St, 3rd Fl, Stamford, CT 203-327-9321
Thomas M. Manger, UConn Health, Department of Internal Medicine, 11 South Rd, Ste 130, Farmington, CT 860-679-4477
Marc Mann, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 4A Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-843-9010
Joel Miller, 2 Northwestern Dr, Ste 300, Bloomfield, CT 860-242-6633
Elizabeth Bradley Muskin, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Health Center, 55 Lock St, New Haven, CT 203-432-0038
Jacqueline S. Nissen, UConn Health, Department of Internal Medicine, Outpatient Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-4477
Patrick G. O'Connor, Yale New Haven Hospital, Primary Care Center, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-688-5555
Craig H. Olin, Stamford Health Medical Group - Personal Medicine, 5 High Ridge Park, Ste 103, Stamford, CT 203-276-4644
David Pizzuto, 1211 W Main St, Waterbury, CT 203-756-6148
Jeff S. Puglisi, Glenville Medical Concierge Care, 7 Riversville Rd, Greenwich, CT 203-531-1808
Joseph L. Quaranta, Quinnipiac Medical, 960 Main St, Branford, CT 203-488-6358
Vidhya Rao, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 999 Silver Ln, 3rd Fl, Trumbull, CT 203-380-5270
John W. Rodgers, Prime Healthcare, 27 Sycamore St, Ste 100, Glastonbury, CT 860-659-0581
Stephen Rubenstein, Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group, Watertown Internal Medicine, 70 Heminway Park Rd, Watertown, CT 203-709-5925
Michael C. Rubinstein, Internal Medicine of Clinton, 5 Pequot Park Rd, Ste 301, Westbrook, CT 860-399-6167
Mary Scheimann, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Shoreline Internal Medicine, 5 Durham Rd, Guilford, CT 203-453-4444
Jack A. Schmetterling, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Primary Care, 336 N Main St, West Hartford, CT 860-232-4891
William Schreiber, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 1 Bradley Rd, Ste 709, Woodbridge, CT 203-397-3950
Judith F. Shea, Glenville Medical Concierge Care, 7 Riversville Rd, Greenwich, CT 203-531-1808
Frederick B. Slogoff, Personal Physicians of Connecticut, 5 High Ridge Park, Ste 104, Stamford, CT 203-968-9500
David S. Smith, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Health Center, 55 Lock St, New Haven, CT 203-432-0038
Gail M. Sullivan, UConn Health, UConn Center on Aging, Outpatient Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-8400
Daniel G. Tobin, Yale New Haven Hospital - Saint Raphael Campus, Primary Care Center, 1450 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 203-789-4044
Cynthia A. Togawa, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 4A Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-843-9010
Stephen J. Urciuoli, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 999 Silver Ln, 3rd Fl, Trumbull, CT 203-380-5270
Andrew Wormser, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 46 Prince St, Ste 302, New Haven, CT 203-772-0011
Barry Wu, Yale New Haven Hospital - Saint Raphael Campus, Primary Care Center, 1450 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 203-789-4044
Internal Medicine/Hospital Medicine
Robert L. Fogerty, Yale New Haven Hospital, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-688-4748
Barry Wu, Yale New Haven Hospital - Saint Raphael Campus, Primary Care Center, 1450 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 203-789-4044
Medical Oncology and Hematology
Kerin Adelson, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, The Breast Center, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-2328
Anne H. Angevine, Bennett Cancer Center at Stamford Hospital, Hematology Oncology Associates, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-325-2695
Michael H. Bar, Bennett Cancer Center at Stamford Hospital, Hematology Oncology Associates, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-325-2695
Syed Bilgrami, Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale New Haven at Saint Francis, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-4680
Robert D. Bona, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Hematology Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 7th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 860-714-4680
Adam M. Boruchov, Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-4680
D. Barry Boyd, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Smilow Physicians Specialty Program, 77 Lafayette Pl, Ste 301, Greenwich, CT 203-863-4610
Barbara A. Burtness, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Head and Neck Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-4622
Victor Chang, Yale New Haven Health, Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, 1075 Chase Pkwy, Ste B, Waterbury, CT 203-755-6311
Patricia A. De Fusco, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center, 80 Fisher Dr, Avon, CT 860-674-0088
Alessia Cristina Donadio, Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale New Haven at Saint Francis, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-4680
Neal A. Fischbach, Yale New Haven Health, Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, Park Avenue Medical Center, Ste 101, 5520 Park Ave, Trumbull, CT 203-502-8400
Francine Marie Foss, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Hematology Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 7th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-4363
Charles S. Fuchs, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Gastrointestinal Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 8th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-4422
Sarah B. Goldberg, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Thoracic Oncology Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-5864
Roy S. Herbst, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Thoracic Oncology Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-5864
Jeremy S. Kortmansky, Yale New Haven Health, Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, 6 Devine St, 4th Fl, North Haven, CT 203-407-8002
Jill Lacy, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Gastrointestinal Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 8th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-4422
Alfred I. Lee, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Hematology Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 7th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2434
K. M. Steve Lo, Bennett Cancer Center at Stamford Hospital, Hematology Oncology Associates, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-325-2695
Patricia LoRusso, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Division of Medical Oncology, 55 Park St, 1st Fl, Phase 1 Unit, New Haven, CT 203-200-2486
Daniel Petrylak, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Prostate & Urologic Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2815
Nikolai A. Podoltsev, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Hematology Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 7th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-4363
Lajos Pusztai, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, The Breast Center, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-2328
Susan Nancy Rabinowe, Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale New Haven at Saint Francis, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-4680
Zia U. Rahman, Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale New Haven at Saint Francis, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-4680
Kert D. Sabbath, Yale New Haven Health, Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, 1075 Chase Pkwy, Ste B, Waterbury, CT 203-755-6311
Andrea L. M. Silber, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, The Breast Center, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-2328
Jonathan R. Sporn, Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale New Haven at Saint Francis, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-4680
James J. Vredenburgh, Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale New Haven at Saint Francis, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-4680
David Howard Witt, Yale New Haven Health, Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, Park Avenue Medical Center, Ste 101, 5520 Park Ave, Trumbull, CT 203-502-8400
Nephrology
Ursula Brewster, Yale Nephrology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 2nd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4184
Eric Brown, Stamford Health Medical Group - Nephrology, 30 Commerce Rd, Stamford, CT 203-324-7666
Matthew D. Carley, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 900, Hartford, CT 860-241-0700
Brenda S. Chan, Stamford Health Medical Group - Nephrology, 30 Commerce Rd, Stamford, CT 203-324-7666
Marc A. Ciampi, Connecticut Kidney & Hypertension Specialists, 140 Grandview Ave, Ste 101, Waterbury, CT 203-597-9733
Timothy Michael Curley, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 900, Hartford, CT 860-241-0700
Maria Everhart-Caye, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 900, Hartford, CT 860-241-0700
Fredric O. Finkelstein, Metabolism Associates, 136 Sherman Ave, Ste 405, New Haven, CT 203-787-0117
James P. Gavin, Nephrology Associates, 900 Madison Ave, Ste 209, Bridgeport, CT 203-335-0195
Lalarukh Haider, UConn Health, Division of Nephrology, 300 UConn Health Blvd, Farmington, CT 860-679-4888
William H. Hines, Stamford Health Medical Group - Nephrology, 30 Commerce Rd, Stamford, CT 203-324-7666
Mark Hotchkiss, Connecticut Kidney Center, 240 Indian River Rd, Ste A5, Orange, CT 203-799-1252
William A. Hunt, Nephrology Associates, 900 Madison Ave, Ste 209, Bridgeport, CT 203-335-0195
Andre A. Kaplan, UConn Health, Division of Nephrology, 300 UConn Health Blvd, Farmington, CT 860-679-4888
Alan S. Kliger, Metabolism Associates, 136 Sherman Ave, Ste 405, New Haven, CT 203-787-0117
Jeffrey M. Laut, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 900, Hartford, CT 860-241-0700
Randy L. Luciano, Yale Nephrology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 2nd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4184
Aldo J. Peixoto, Yale Nephrology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 2nd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4184
Jarrod B. Post, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 900, Hartford, CT 860-241-0700
Asghar Rastegar, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Nephrology, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4184
Wilner Samson, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Primary Care, 462 Queen St, Ste 301, Southington, CT 860-621-6704
Winston Y. Shih, Western Connecticut Medical Group, Medical Arts Center, Ste 210, 111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 203-739-7104
Anushree C. Shirali, Yale Nephrology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 2nd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4184
James Douglas Smith, Yale Nephrology Transplant Center, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2565
Kory A. Tray, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 900, Hartford, CT 860-241-0700
Jeffrey Turner, Yale Nephrology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 2nd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4184
Neurological Surgery
Paul J. Apostolides, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145
Ramon A. Batson, Neurosurgical Associates of Southwestern CT, 67 Sand Pit Rd, Ste 301, Danbury, CT 203-792-2003
Mark H. Camel, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145
Phillip S. Dickey, New Haven Neurosurgical Associates, 60 Temple St, Ste 4-C, New Haven, CT 203-772-4001
Amory Fiore, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145
David A. Kvam, Neurosurgeons of Central Connecticut, 100 Retreat Ave, Ste 705, Hartford, CT 860-278-0070
Joseph M. Piepmeier, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Brain Tumor Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 8th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785=2805
Scott L. Simon, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145
Dennis D. Spencer, Yale Neurosurgery, Yale Physicians Bldg, Lower Level, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4891
Neurology
Joachim Manfred Baehring, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Brain Tumor Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 8th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-7284
Robert Bonwetsch, Associated Neurologists, 69 Sand Pit Rd, Ste 300, Danbury, CT 203-748-2551
Stephen R. Conway, Hartford Neurology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 800, Hartford, CT 860-522-4429
Neil W. Culligan, Associated Neurologists, 69 Sand Pit Rd, Ste 300, Danbury, CT 203-748-2551
Kevin J. Felice, Hospital for Special Care, Charles H. Kaman Neuromuscular Center, 2150 Corbin Ave, New Britain, CT 860-612-6305
David T. Greco, Associated Neurologists, 69 Sand Pit Rd, Ste 300, Danbury, CT 203-748-2551
Brian Mitchell Grosberg, Hartford HealthCare Headache Center, 65 Memorial Rd, Ste 508, West Hartford, CT 860-696-2925
Behzad Habibi Khameneh, Associated Neurologists, 69 Sand Pit Rd, Ste 300, Danbury, CT 203-748-2551
Lawrence J. Hirsch, Yale Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, Yale Physicians Bldg, Lower Level, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-3865
Michelle Lavallee-Dagostine, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, Department of Neurology, 280 S Main St, Ste 102, Cheshire, CT 860-870-6385
Samuel H. Markind, Associated Neurologists, 69 Sand Pit Rd, Ste 300, Danbury, CT 203-748-2551
Richard H. Mattson, Yale Neurology, Yale Physicians Bldg, Lower Level, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4085
Peter J. McAllister, New England Institute for Neurology and Headache, 30 Buxton Farm Rd, Ste 230, Stamford, CT 203-914-1900
Huned Patwa, Yale Neurology, Yale Physicians Bldg, Lower Level, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4085
Louise D. Resor, Stamford Health Medical Group - Neurology, 29 Hospital Plaza, Ste 602, Stamford, CT 203-276-4464
Lauren Sansing, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Neurology, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-737-1057
Joseph L. Schindler, Yale Neurology, Yale Physicians Bldg, Lower Level, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-737-1057
Kevin N. Sheth, Yale New Haven Hospital, Neurointensive Care Unit & Neurological Emergencies, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-737-8051
Isaac Edward Silverman, Hartford Neurology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 800, Hartford, CT 860-522-4429
Norman Werdiger, Yale Neurology, Yale Physicians Bldg, Lower Level, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4085
Nuclear Medicine
Jay L. Meizlish, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Cardiac Specialists, 1305 Post Rd, Lower Level, Fairfield, CT 203-292-2000
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Aydin M. Arici, Yale Fertility Center, 150 Sargent Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4708
Claudio Adrian Benadiva, The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services, 2 Batterson Park Rd, Farmington, CT 844-467-3483
Richard S. Bercik, Yale Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, Yale Physicians Bldg, 3rd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-6927
Emily E. Blair, ObGyn of Fairfield County, 1735 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 203-256-3990
Renee A. Bobrowski, Hartford Hospital, Prenatal Testing Center, 85 Jefferson St, Ste 625, Hartford, CT 860-972-2884
Annette Bond, WestMed Medical Group, 644 W Putnam Ave, Greenwich, CT 203-210-2880
Adam F. Borgida, Hartford Hospital, Prenatal Testing Center, 85 Jefferson St, Ste 625, Hartford, CT 860-972-2884
Tracy E. Brennan, Women's Comprehensive Health Care, 330 Western Blvd, Ste 102, Glastonbury, CT 860-547-0306
Molly Alexander Brewer, UConn Health, The Carole and Ray Neag Comprehensive Cancer Center, Outpatient Pavilion, 4th Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-2100
Winston A. Campbell, UConn Health, Division of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, Outpatient Pavilion, 8th Fl E, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-3387
Felice Colliton, Woodland Women's Health Associates, 19 Woodland St, Ste 31, Hartford, CT 860-728-1212
Joshua A. Copel, Yale Maternal-Fetal Medicine Center, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-688-2800
Renee Cortland, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 1019, Hartford, CT 860-246-4029
Joseph A. Cuteri, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 4 Corporate Dr, Ste 286, Shelton, CT 203-929-9000
Peter J. Doelger, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 1019, Hartford, CT 860-246-4029
Patrice S. Gillotti, Physicians for Women, 90 Locust Ave, Ste 1, Danbury, CT 203-792-5005
Neville J. Graham, Women's Comprehensive Health Care, 330 Western Blvd, Ste 102, Glastonbury, CT 860-547-0306
Daniel R. Grow, The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services, 2 Batterson Park Rd, Farmington, CT 844-467-3483
Brian Hines, Stamford Health Medical Group - Urogynecology, 292 Long Ridge Rd, Ste 202, Stamford, CT 203-276-4524
Amy Johnson, A Woman's Life Center at Blue Back Square, 65 Memorial Rd, Ste 410, West Hartford, CT 860-570-4661
Pinar Kodaman, Yale Fertility Center, 150 Sargent Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4708
Odin K. Kuiper, Women's Comprehensive Health Care, 330 Western Blvd, Ste 102, Glastonbury, CT 860-547-0306
Steven A. Laifer, Yale New Haven Health, Bridgeport Hospital, Section of Maternal Fetal Medicine, 267 Grant St, 5th Fl, Bridgeport, CT 203-384-3544
C. Bruce LaMonica, Physicians for Women, 90 Locust Ave, Ste 1, Danbury, CT 203-792-5005
Christine A. LaSala, Hartford Hospital, Women's Health Services, Division of Urogynecology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 525, Hartford, CT 860-972-4338
Lawrence Z. Lazor, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 1019, Hartford, CT 860-246-4029
Mark Leondires, Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut, 761 Main Ave, Ste 200, Norwalk, CT 203-750-7400
Tracy E. Levine, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 1019, Hartford, CT 860-246-4029
Anthony A. Luciano, UConn Health, Charlotte Johnson Hollfelder Center for Women's Health, Outpatient Pavilion, 8th Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-2792
Timothy J. Machon, Women's Health Group, 170 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT 860-763-4001
Urania Magriples, Yale Maternal-Fetal Medicine Center, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-688-2800
Jeffrey J. Mihalek, Starling Physicians, 375 Willard Ave, Ste 1, Newington, CT 860-666-5111
Christopher Morosky, UConn Health, Charlotte Johnson Hollfelder Center for Women's Health, Outpatient Pavilion, 8th Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-2792
Michael F. Morosky, Starling Physicians, 160 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT 860-749-7000
John C. Nulsen, The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services, 2 Batterson Park Rd, Farmington, CT 844-467-3483
Lubna Pal, Yale Fertility Center, 150 Sargent Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4708
Pasquale Patrizio, Yale Fertility Center, 150 Sargent Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4708
Christian Pettker, Yale Maternal-Fetal Medicine Center, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-5685
Anne-Marie Prabulos, UConn Health, Division of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, Outpatient Pavilion, 8th Fl E, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-3387
Carole Presnick, Southwest Community Health Center, Obstetrics and Gynecology Service, 46 Albion St, Bridgeport, CT 203-330-6000
Maria Rhee, Connecticut Medical Group, 677 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 203-248-7433
Susan Richman, County Obstetrics and Gynecology, 103 N Main St, Branford, CT 203-488-8306
Emily Rosenbush, Women's Health Connecticut, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Medical Arts Bldg, Ste 201, 100 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 860-246-8568
Richard S. Ruben, Physicians for Women, 90 Locust Ave, Ste 1, Danbury, CT 203-792-5005
Peter E. Schwartz, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Gynecologic Oncology Program, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4014
Emre Seli, Yale Fertility Center, 150 Sargent Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4708
Dan-Arin Silasi, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Gynecologic Oncology Program, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-4176
Adam C. Steinberg, Hartford Hospital, Women's Health Services, Division of Urogynecology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 525, Hartford, CT 860-972-4338
Kelley L. Sturrock, Women's Health Connecticut, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Medical Arts Bldg, Ste 201, 100 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 860-246-8568
Hugh Smith Taylor, Yale Fertility Center, 150 Sargent Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4708
Melvin H. Thornton, American Fertility Services, 100 Putnam Green, Greenwich, CT 203-774-9900
Paul K. Tulikangas, Hartford Hospital, Women's Health Services, Division of Urogynecology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 525, Hartford, CT 860-972-4338
Mark G. Wolf, Trinity Health of New England Medical Group, 1000 Asylum Ave, Ste 1026, Hartford, CT 860-714-4440
Occupational Medicine
Carrie Redlich, Yale Occupational & Environmental Medicine, 135 College St, Ste 392, New Haven, CT 203-785-4197
Ophthalmology
Peter John Branden, The Eye Care Group, 1201 W Main St, Ste 100, Waterbury, CT 203-597-9100
Brian M. DeBroff, Temple Medical Center, 40 Temple St, Ste 3B, New Haven, CT 203-785-2020
Lucian V. Del Priore, Yale Eye Center, Temple Medical Center, Ste 3A, 40 Temple St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2020
Scott L. Dolin, Hartford Eye Physicians, 55 Nye Rd, Ste 104, Glastonbury, CT 860-633-6634
Deborah Downes, Surgical and Medical Ophthalmology, 295 E Center St, Manchester, CT 860-646-4083
Martin Edwards, Consulting Ophthalmologists, Gateway Medical Office Park North, 295 Western Boulevard, Glastonbury, CT 860-678-0202
William H. Ehlers, UConn Health, Department of Ophthalmology, Outpatient Pavilion, 5th Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-3540
Geoffrey T. Emerick, Consulting Ophthalmologists, 499 Farmington Ave, Ste 100, Farmington, CT 860-678-0202
Andrew J. Epstein, Northern Connecticut Eye Associates, 146 Hazard Ave, Ste 201, Enfield, CT 860-763-4046
Joel A. Geffin, The Eye Care Group, 1201 W Main St, Ste 100, Waterbury, CT 203-597-9100
C. Mitchell Gilbert, Consulting Ophthalmologists, 499 Farmington Ave, Ste 100, Farmington, CT 860-678-0202
David A. Hill, Consulting Ophthalmologists, 499 Farmington Ave, Ste 100, Farmington, CT 860-678-0202
Peter Judson, Retina Consultants, 43 Woodland St, Ste 100, Hartford, CT 860-527-9020
Yanina Kostina, The Eye Care Group, 1201 W Main St, Ste 100, Waterbury, CT 203-597-9100
Robert L. Lesser, The Eye Care Group, 250 Indian River Rd, Ste 100, Orange, CT 203-597-9100
Ron Margolis, Retina Consultants, 191 Main St, Manchester, CT 860-646-7704
Jerry Neuwirth, Retina Consultants, 5 Two Mile Rd, Farmington, CT 860-409-7800
Robert Noecker, Ophthalmic Consultants of Connecticut, 1375 Kings Hwy, Fairfield, CT 203-366-8000
Andrew J. Packer, Retina Consultants, 5 Two Mile Rd, Farmington, CT 860-409-7800
Vincent S. Reppucci, Vitreoretinal Surgeons, 65 North St, Danbury, CT 203-792-6291
Aron D. Rose, The Eye Care Group, 250 Indian River Rd, Ste 100, Orange, CT 203-597-9100
Michael S. Ruddat, Retina Consultants, 5 Two Mile Rd, Farmington, CT 860-409-7800
Elizabeth Siderides, Stamford Ophthalmology, 1351 Washington Blvd, Ste 101, Stamford, CT 203-327-5808
Jonathan E. Silbert, The Eye Care Group, 1201 W Main St, Ste 100, Waterbury, CT 203-597-9100
David E. Silverstone, Yale Eye Center, Temple Medical Center, Ste 3A, 40 Temple St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2020
Craig A. Sklar, The Eye Care Group, 1201 W Main St, Ste 100, Waterbury, CT 203-597-9100
Kathleen M. Stoessel, Yale Eye Center, Temple Medical Center, Ste 3A, 40 Temple St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2020
Marion J. Stoj, Retina Consultants, 191 Main St, Manchester, CT 860-646-7704
David Tom, New England Retina Associates, Spring Glen Medical Center, 2200 Whitney Ave, Ste 300, Hamden, CT 203-288-2020
James M. Weisz, Connecticut Retina Consultants, 4920 Main St, Ste 309, Bridgeport, CT 203-365-6565
Robert A. Wiznia, 850 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-562-9995
Orthopaedic Surgery
Robert A. Arciero, UConn Health, UConn Musculoskeletal Institute, 120 Dowling Way, 3rd Fl, Ste 2, Farmington, CT 860-679-6600
Michael Aronow, Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, 31 Seymour St, Ste 100, Hartford, CT 860-549-8258
Henry Backe, Orthopaedic Specialty Group, 305 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 203-337-2600
Gerald J. Becker, Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, 345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 860-549-3210
Theodore A. Blaine, HSS Stamford Outpatient Center, 1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 203-705-0766
Dante A. Brittis, Orthopaedic Specialty Group, 305 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 203-337-2600
Michael R. Clain, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145
James G. Cunningham, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145
John P. Daigneault, Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists, 2416 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 203-752-3100
Peter A. DeLuca, Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists, 84 N Main St, Branford, CT 203-867-6448
Frank Ennis, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145
Gary E. Friedlaender, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579
John P. Fulkerson, Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, 499 Farmington Ave, Ste 300, Farmington, CT 860-549-8269
John C. Grady-Benson, Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, 499 Farmington Ave, Ste 300, Farmington, CT 860-549-8264
Jonathan Grauer, Yale Spine Center, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 6th Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579
Peter Jokl, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579
John D. Kelley, Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists, 2408 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 203-407-3535
Francis Y. Lee, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-737-5656
Michael P. Leslie, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579
Dieter M. Lindskog, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579
Augustus D. Mazzocca, UConn Health, UConn Musculoskeletal Institute, 120 Dowling Way, 3rd Fl, Ste 2, Farmington, CT 860-679-6600
Michael Medvecky, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579
Seth R. Miller, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145
Michael A. Miranda, Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, 31 Seymour St, Ste 100, Hartford, CT 860-549-8263
Richard Pelker, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579
Nicholas V. Polifroni, OrthoConnecticut, 761 Main Ave, Ste 115, Norwalk, CT 203-845-2200
John S. Reach, Jr., Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579
Lee E. Rubin, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579
Steven F. Schutzer, Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, 499 Farmington Ave, Ste 200, Farmington, CT 860-549-8256
Paul Sethi, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145
Marc Silver, Orthopaedic Associates of Stamford, 1281 E Main St, Stamford, CT 203-210-2830
Robert A. Stanton, Orthopaedic Specialty Group, 305 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 203-337-2600
Karen M. Sutton, HSS Stamford Outpatient Center, 1 Blanchley Rd, Stamford, CT 203-705-0725
Craig D. Tifford, Long Ridge Medical Center, Yale Department of Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation, 260 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 877-925-3637
Katherine B. Vadasdi, Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, 6 Greenwich Office Park, 40 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 203-869-1145
Peter G. Whang, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579
Otolaryngology
Paul W. Alberti, Ear, Nose & Throat Medical and Surgical Group, 954 Main St, Branford, CT 203-481-0003
Richard J. Brauer, Associates of Otolaryngology, 49 Lake Ave, Ste 205, Greenwich, CT 203-869-0177
Seth M. Brown, ProHealth Physicians Ear, Nose & Throat, 21 South Rd, Ste 112, Farmington, CT 860-284-4950
Tom K. Coffey, Connecticut Ear, Nose and Throat Medical & Surgical Specialists, 15 Corporate Dr, Ste 2-8, Trumbull, CT 203-452-7081
Neil A. Gordon, Split Rock Surgical Associates, 539 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT 203-834-7700
John F. Kveton, Ear, Nose & Throat Medical and Surgical Group, 46 Prince St, Ste 601, New Haven, CT 203-752-1726
Denis Lafreniere, UConn Health, Division of Otolaryngology, Outpatient Pavilion, 6th Fl E, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-2804
Clarence T. Sasaki, Yale Otolaryngology, Head & Neck Cancer Surgery Program, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-5430
Jeffrey D. Spiro, UConn Health, Division of Otolaryngology, Outpatient Pavilion, 6th Fl E, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-2804
Eugenia M. Vining, Ear, Nose & Throat Medical and Surgical Group, 46 Prince St, Ste 601, New Haven, CT 203-752-1726
Pathology
Robert C. Babkowski, Stamford Hospital, Department of Pathology, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-276-7420
Jane M. Grant-Kels, UConn Health, Department of Dermatology, 21 South Rd, 2nd Fl, Ste 200, Farmington, CT 860-679-4600
S. David Hudnall, Brady Memorial Laboratory, 310 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2759
Peter A. Humphrey, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Pathology, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-6424
Jennifer M. McNiff, Yale Dermatopathology, Laboratory for Medicine and Pediatrics, 15 York St, Ste 5031, New Haven, CT 203-785-4094
Pediatric Allergy and Immunology
Jonathan B. Bell, Advanced Allergy and Asthma Care, 107 Newtown Rd, Ste 1B, Danbury, CT 203-748-7433
Jeffrey M. Factor, Connecticut Asthma and Allergy Center, 836 Farmington Ave, Ste 207, West Hartford, CT 860-232-9911
Joseph Sproviero, Fairfield County Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Associates, 148 East Ave, Ste 3G, Norwalk, CT 203-838-4034
Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology
Frederick James Rau, Women's Health Connecticut, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Medical Arts Bldg, Ste 201, 100 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 860-246-8568
Pediatric Anesthesiology
Shu-Ming Wang, Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Woodland Anesthesiology Associates, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-6654
Pediatric Cardiology
Jeremy D. Asnes, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Cardiology, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4081
John T. Fahey, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2110
Felice A. Heller, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Center for Cardiac Care, 282 Washington St, Ste 2B, Hartford, CT 860-545-9400
Harris Leopold, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Center for Cardiac Care, 282 Washington St, Ste 2B, Hartford, CT 860-545-9400
Olga H. Toro-Salazar, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Center for Cardiac Care, 282 Washington St, Ste 2B, Hartford, CT 860-545-9400
Pediatric Critical Care
John S. Giuliano, Jr., Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, West Pavilion, 7th Fl, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4651
Heather A. Schlott, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Pediatric Critical Care, 282 Washington St, 3rd Fl, Hartford, CT 860-837-5452
Aaron Robert Zucker, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Pediatric Critical Care, 282 Washington St, 3rd Fl, Hartford, CT 860-545-9000
Pediatric Dermatology
Richard J. Antaya, Yale Medicine Dermatology - New Haven, 2 Church St S, Ste 305, New Haven, CT 203-789-1249
Mary Wu Chang, UConn Health, Division of Pediatric Dermatology, 21 South Rd, Ste 200, Farmington, CT 860-679-4600
Pediatric Developmental and Behavioral Problems
Sally E. Shaywitz, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Neurology, 129 York St, Ste 1P, New Haven, CT 203-785-4641
Carol Cohen Weitzman, CT Center for Developmental Pediatrics, 215 Main St, 4th Fl, Westport, CT 203-220-6764
Pediatric Emergency Medicine
John C. Brancato, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Department of Emergency Medicine, 282 Washington St, 1st Fl, Hartford, CT 860-545-9200
Steven C. Rogers, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Department of Emergency Medicine, 282 Washington St, 1st Fl, Hartford, CT 860-545-9200
Karen A. Santucci, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Section of Pediatric Emergency Medicine, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-737-7433
Adam Silverman, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Pediatric Critical Care, 282 Washington St, 3rd Fl, Hartford, CT 860-545-9000
Pediatric Endocrinology
Susan D. Boulware, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, Yale Pediatric Endocrinology, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-5809
Sonia Caprio, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, Yale Pediatric Endocrinology, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4081
Thomas O. Carpenter, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Speciality Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-5809
Cem S. Demirci, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Surgery Center at Farmington, Division of Diabetes & Endocrinology, 505 Farmington Ave, 2nd Fl, Farmington, CT 860-837-6700
Nancy S. Dunbar, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Surgery Center at Farmington, Kids' Center for Bone Health, 505 Farmington Ave, 2nd Fl, Farmington, CT 860-837-6700
Emily Germain-Lee, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Surgery Center at Farmington, Division of Diabetes & Endocrinology, 505 Farmington Ave, 2nd Fl, Farmington, CT 860-837-6700
Rebecca D. Riba-Wolman, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Surgery Center at Farmington, Division of Diabetes & Endocrinology, 505 Farmington Ave, 2nd Fl, Farmington, CT 860-837-6700
Karen R. Rubin, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Surgery Center at Farmington, Division of Diabetes & Endocrinology, 505 Farmington Ave, 2nd Fl, Farmington, CT 860-837-6700
William V. Tamborlane, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, Yale Pediatric Endocrinology, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-5809
David A. Weinstein, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Glycogen Storage Disease Program, 282 Washington St, Hartford, CT 860-837-7800
Stuart Weinzimer, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, Yale Pediatric Endocrinology, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4081
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Karan Emerick, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Center for Pediatric Liver Disease, 282 Washington St, Ste 2K, Hartford, CT 860-545-9560
Jeffrey S. Hyams, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Center for Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease, 282 Washington St, Ste 2K, Hartford, CT 860-545-9560
Dinesh Pashankar, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4081
Pediatric General Hepatology
Udeme D. Ekong, Yale-New Haven Transplant Center, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4649
Karan Emerick, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Center for Pediatric Liver Disease, 282 Washington St, Ste 2K, Hartford, CT 860-545-9560
Pramod Mistry, Yale Disease Center, Yale New Haven Transplant Center, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-737-1269
Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Niketa Shah, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Program, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4640
Pediatric Infectious Disease
Michael Cappello, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Speciality Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4730
Alberto Cohen-Abbo, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Infectious Diseases & Immunology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 816, Hartford, CT 860-545-9490
Henry M. Feder, Jr., Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Infectious Diseases & Immunology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 816, Hartford, CT 860-545-9490
Melissa R. Held, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Infectious Diseases & Immunology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 816, Hartford, CT 860-545-9490
Juan C. Salazar, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Infectious Diseases & Immunology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 816, Hartford, CT 860-545-9490
Eugene D. Shapiro, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Speciality Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4730
Marietta Vazquez, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Speciality Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4730
Pediatric Nephrology
Cynthia J. D'Alessandri-Silva, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Pediatric Nephrology, 282 Washington St, Ste 2J, Hartford, CT 860-545-9395
Pediatric Nutrition
Jeffrey S. Hyams, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Center for Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease, 282 Washington St, Ste 2K, Hartford, CT 860-545-9560
Peter J. Townsend, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Center for Digestive Diseases, 282 Washington St, Ste 2K, Hartford, CT 860-545-9560
Pediatric Obesity
Michael D. Kaplan, 240 Bradley St, New Haven, CT 203-777-3868
Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery
Daniel R. Cooperman, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2579
Peter A. DeLuca, Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists, 84 N Main St, Branford, CT 203-867-6448
Francis Y. Lee, Yale Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Yale Physicians Bldg, 1st Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-737-5656
Mark C. Lee, Connecticut Children's Specialty Group, Department of Orthopedics, 31 Seymour St, 4th Fl, Hartford, CT 860-545-9100
Pediatric Otolaryngology
Tom K. Coffey, Connecticut Ear, Nose and Throat Medical & Surgical Specialists, 15 Corporate Dr, Ste 2-8, Trumbull, CT 203-452-7081
Scott R. Schoem, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Department of Otolaryngology, 282 Washington St, Ste 2L, Hartford, CT 860-545-9650
Pediatric Pain Management
William T. Zempsky, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Pain & Palliative Medicine, 100 Retreat Ave, 5th Fl, Hartford, CT 860-837-5207
Pediatric Plastic Surgery
John A. Persing, Yale Plastic Surgery, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2571
Pediatric Pulmonology
Marie E. Egan, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Speciality Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4081
Beverley Jeanne Sheares, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4081
Pediatric Radiology
R. Timothy Brown, Hartford Hospital, Jefferson Radiology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 200, Hartford, CT 860-972-2861
Pediatric Rheumatology
Lawrence S. Zemel, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Rheumatology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 816, Hartford, CT 860-545-9390
Pediatric Specialist/Abused Children
John M. Leventhal, Yale New Haven Hospital, Primary Care Center, Yale Child Abuse Program, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-688-2468
Nina S. Livingston, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) Program, 282 Washington St, Hartford, CT 860-837-5890
Pediatric Specialist/Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine
Marcie B. Schneider, Greenwich Adolescent Medicine, 239 Glenville Rd, Greenwich, CT 203-532-1919
Pediatric Specialist/Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
Joel D. Bregman, United Community & Family Services, 47 Town St, Norwich, CT 860-822-4793
Paul S. El-Fishawy, 291 Whitney Ave, Ste 404, New Haven, CT 203-903-2549
John G. Gelinas, Jr., Family Study Center, 57 North St, Ste 419, Danbury, CT 203-778-2020
Michael D. Kaplan, 240 Bradley St, New Haven, CT 203-777-3868
Robert A. King, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Child Study Center, Nieson Irving Harris Bldg, 230 S Frontage Rd, New Haven, CT 203-785-5880
James Frederick Leckman, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Child Study Center, Nieson Irving Harris Bldg, 230 S Frontage Rd, New Haven, CT 203-785-5880
Andrew Steven Lustbader, Therapeutic Center for Children and Families, 215 Main St, 3rd Fl, Westport, CT 203-454-2428
Janet Madigan, 291 Whitney Ave, Ste 203, New Haven, CT 203-787-5420
Eric S. Millman, 64 Trumbull St, New Haven, CT 203-865-1390
Barbara Rickler, 728 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 203-389-1229
Alvin A Rosenfeld, 51 Amogerone Crossway, Greenwich, CT 203-861-0700
Fred R. Volkmar, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Child Study Center, Nieson Irving Harris Bldg, 230 S Frontage Rd, New Haven, CT 203-737-6422
Pediatric Specialist/Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
Matthew Bizzarro, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Section of Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, West Pavilion, 11th Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-688-2320
James I. Hagadorn, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Neonatology, 282 Washington St, Hartford, CT 860-545-8950
Naveed Hussain, UConn Health, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, 263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 860-679-2397
Cheryl A. Menzies, Yale New Haven Health, Bridgeport Hospital, Section of Neonatology, 267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 203-384-3486
Mark Mercurio, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Section of Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, West Pavilion, 11th Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-688-2320
Steven Peterec, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Section of Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, West Pavilion, 11th Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-688-2320
Gerald B. Rakos, Stamford Hospital, Division of Neonatology, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-276-7083
Marilyn Sanders, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Neonatology, 282 Washington St, Hartford, CT 860-545-8950
Sarah N. Taylor, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Section of Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, West Pavilion, 11th Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-688-2320
Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, Clinical Neurophysiology
Francine Testa, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4081
Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, Epilepsy
Susan R. Levy, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center/Pediatric Neurology, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-5708
Francine Testa, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4081
Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, General
Gyula Acsadi, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Pediatric Neurology, 505 Farmington Ave, 2nd Fl, Farmington, CT 860-837-7500
Susan R. Levy, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center/Pediatric Neurology, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-5708
Francine Testa, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, 1 Long Wharf Dr, 2nd Fl, New Haven, CT 203-785-4081
Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, Neonatal Neurology
Laura R. Ment, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4081
Pediatric Specialist/Neurology, Neuromuscular Disease
Gyula Acsadi, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Pediatric Neurology, 505 Farmington Ave, 2nd Fl, Farmington, CT 860-837-7500
Pediatric Surgery
Michael Caty, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2701
Robert Cowles, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2701
Pediatric Thoracic Surgery
Robert Cowles, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2701
Pediatrics/General
Patrick M. Alvino, Branford Pediatrics & Allergy, 784 E Main St, Branford, CT 203-481-7008
Ronald Angoff, Pediatric and Medical Associates, 1 Long Wharf Dr, Ste 105, New Haven, CT 203-865-3737
Eric M. Bezler, ProHealth Physicians, Children's Medical Group, 6 Northwestern Dr, Ste 101, Bloomfield, CT 860-242-8330
Nancy B. Brown, Pediatric and Medical Associates, 1 Long Wharf Dr, Ste 105, New Haven, CT 203-865-3737
Andrew J. Carlson, Connecticut Pediatrics at Community Health Center, 76 New Britain Ave, Hartford, CT 860-547-0970
Robert D. Chessin, Pediatric Healthcare Associates, 4699 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 203-452-8322
Alberto Cohen-Abbo, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Infectious Diseases & Immunology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 816, Hartford, CT 860-545-9490
Michael J. Connolly, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 2900 Main St, Ste 3C, Stratford, CT 203-378-3080
Della Corcoran, Central Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine, 970 Farmington Ave, Ste 201, West Hartford, CT 860-561-4300
Alanna Coughlin, ProHealth Physicians, 682 E Main St, Branford, CT 203-481-5591
Margot Dayton, ProHealth Physicians, Children's Medical Group, 6 Northwestern Dr, Ste 101, Bloomfield, CT 860-242-8330
Cem S. Demirci, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Surgery Center at Farmington, Division of Diabetes & Endocrinology, 505 Farmington Ave, 2nd Fl, Farmington, CT 860-837-6700
Marguerite Rao Dillaway, Yale New Haven Health, Whitney Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, 2200 Whitney Ave, Ste 240, Hamden, CT 203-287-5400
Leo Joseph DiStefano, Central Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine, 970 Farmington Ave, Ste 201, West Hartford, CT 860-561-4300
Richard M. Freedman, Pediatric Healthcare Associates, 4699 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 203-452-8322
Thomas N. Fromson, West Hartford Pediatrics, 785 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 860-523-4100
Jonathan E. Harwin, ProHealth Physicians, 682 E Main St, Branford, CT 203-481-5591
Peter J. Jannuzzi, Unionville Pediatrics, 101 Main St, Unionville, CT 860-673-1808
Timothy H. Kenefick, The Pediatric Center, 126 Morgan St, Stamford, CT 203-327-1055
Rosemary Klenk, New England Pediatrics, 183 Cherry St, New Canaan, CT 203-972-5232
John H. Lavalette, Smart Start Pediatrics, 703 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury, CT 860-657-5800
Maury R. Luxemburg, ProHealth Physicians, Children's Medical Group, 6 Northwestern Dr, Ste 101, Bloomfield, CT 860-242-8330
Cynthia Mann, Yale New Haven Health, Whitney Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, 2200 Whitney Ave, Ste 240, Hamden, CT 203-287-5400
Nicholas P. Mongillo, Pedi-Care, 25 Constitution Blvd S, Shelton, CT 203-924-7334
Alan H. Morelli, New England Pediatrics, 183 Cherry St, New Canaan, CT 203-972-5232
James L. Morgan, Jr., Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine, 240 Indian River Rd, Ste B-1, Orange, CT 203-795-6025
Frederick O'Connor, Unionville Pediatrics, 101 Main St, Unionville, CT 860-673-1808
Marilyn Palkowski Smith, Canterbury Pediatrics, 401 Monroe Tpke, Monroe, CT 203-452-1063
Sydney Z. Spiesel, West Rock Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, 8 Lunar Dr, Woodbridge, CT 203-397-5211
Sanford L. Swidler, The Pediatric Center, 126 Morgan St, Stamford, CT 203-327-1055
Dawn Torres, ProHealth Physicians, 682 E Main St, Branford, CT 203-481-5591
Robert Toscano, 33 Canal St, Simsbury, CT 860-658-1058
Harry Weinerman, ProHealth Physicians, Children's Medical Group, 6 Northwestern Dr, Ste 101, Bloomfield, CT 860-242-8330
Elizabeth Wiesner, Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine, 240 Indian River Rd, Ste B-1, Orange, CT 203-795-6025
Catherine Wiley, Connecticut Pediatrics at Community Health Center, 76 New Britain Ave, Hartford, CT 860-547-0970
Felicia M. Wilion, ProHealth Physicians, Children's Medical Group, 6 Northwestern Dr, Ste 101, Bloomfield, CT 860-242-8330
Pediatrics/Hospital Medicine
Anand K. Sekaran, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Division of Hospital Medicine, 282 Washington St, Hartford, CT 860-837-5506
Plastic Surgery
Charles L. Castiglione, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, 399 Farmington Ave, Ste 210, Farmington, CT 860-548-7338
Stefano Fusi, 5 Durham Rd, Ste 1-4, Guilford, CT 203-458-4444
Neil A. Gordon, Split Rock Surgical Associates, 539 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT 203-834-7700
Johnny C. Mao, Mao Facial Plastic Surgery, 200 S Orange Center Rd, Orange, CT 203-907-0501
John A. Persing, Yale Plastic Surgery, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2571
Richard J. Restifo, 200 S Orange Center Rd, Orange, CT 203-772-1444
Jonathan S. Schreiber, Plastic Surgery of Greater Hartford, 1 Barnard Ln, Ste 102, Bloomfield, CT 860-243-1889
James Grant Thomson, Yale Plastic Surgery, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2571
Psychiatry
Rosemary Marshall Balsam, 64 Trumbull St, New Haven, CT 203-865-0414
Andrew L. Balter, 234 Church St, Ste 1201, New Haven, CT 203-787-5938
Kenneth R. Berv, 1006 Westover Rd, Stamford, CT 203-972-1288
Jonathan M. Covault, UConn Health, Department of Psychiatry, 10 Talcott Notch Rd, East Lobby, 3rd Fl, Farmington, CT 860-679-6700
Joanna Fogg-Waberski, Hartford Hospital, The Institute of Living, Gengras Bldg, 1st Fl, 200 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 860-545-7189
Evan Fox, 300 Hebron Ave, Ste 107, Glastonbury, CT 860-430-1150
Deborah Fried, 47 Trumbull St, New Haven, CT 203-789-2929
Charles S. Gardner, 409 Field Point Rd, Greenwich, CT 203-869-7269
John G. Gelinas, Jr., Family Study Center, 57 North St, Ste 419, Danbury, CT 203-778-2020
Joseph F. Goldberg, 128 East Ave, Norwalk, CT 203-854-9607
Robert A. King, Yale New Haven Health, Yale Child Study Center, Nieson Irving Harris Bldg, 230 S Frontage Rd, New Haven, CT 203-785-5880
Kenneth Marcus, 1 Bradley Rd, Ste 502, Woodbridge, CT 203-772-0003
Harry E. Morgan, Center for Geriatric and Family Psychiatry, 55 Nye Rd, Ste 102, Glastonbury, CT 860-657-3056
F. Carl Mueller, 999 Summer St, Ste 200, Stamford, CT 203-357-7773
Harold I. (Hank) Schwartz, Hartford Hospital, The Institute of Living, Burlingame Bldg, 200 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 860-545-7560
Bruce Shapiro, 666 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT 203-327-4144
Alan P. Siegal, Geriatric & Adult Psychiatry Clinical Care & Research Center, 60 Washington Ave, Ste 203, Hamden, CT 203-288-0414
Samuel M. Silverman, 35 Tower Ln, Avon, CT 860-852-1064
David C. Steffens, UConn Health, Department of Psychiatry, 263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 860-679-4282
John S. Tamerin, 27 Stag Ln, Greenwich, CT 203-661-8282
Catherine E. Tesluk, 240 Bradley St, Ste 1, New Haven, CT 203-562-4942
Christopher H. van Dyck, Yale Alzheimer's Disease Research Unit, 1 Church St, Ste 600, New Haven, CT 203-764-8100
Andrew Winokur, UConn Health, Department of Psychiatry, 10 Talcott Notch Rd, East Lobby, 3rd Fl, Farmington, CT 860-679-6771
Howard V. Zonana, Yale New Haven Health, Connecticut Mental Health Center, 34 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-974-7158
Pulmonary Medicine
Danielle E. Antin-Ozerkis, Yale New Haven Hospital, Winchester Chest Clinic, Fitkin Memorial Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4198
Michael A. Bernstein, Stamford Health Medical Group, Pulmonary Associates of Stamford, Medical Office Bldg, Ste 505, 29 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-348-2437
Nausherwan K. Burki, UConn Health, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, 263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 860-679-7526
Geoffrey L. Chupp, Yale New Haven Hospital, Winchester Chest Clinic, Fitkin Memorial Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4198
Jonathan M. Fine, Norwalk Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 203-852-2392
Herbert Knight, Yale New Haven Hospital, Winchester Chest Clinic, Fitkin Memorial Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4198
James S. Krinsley, Stamford Health Medical Group, Pulmonary Associates of Stamford, Medical Office Bldg, Ste 505, 29 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-348-2437
Caroline Paula Kurtz, Western Connecticut Medical Group, Norwalk Pulmonary Consultants, 30 Stevens St, Ste C, Norwalk, CT 203-855-3888
Christopher Manfredi, Western Connecticut Medical Group, Norwalk Pulmonary Consultants, 30 Stevens St, Ste C, Norwalk, CT 203-855-3888
Richard A. Matthay, VA Connecticut Healthcare System - West Haven Campus, Division of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine, 950 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 203-932-5711
John McArdle, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 923, Hartford, CT 860-547-1876
Robert McDonald, Waterbury Pulmonary Associates, 170 Grandview Ave, Waterbury, CT 203-759-3666
Vahid Mohsenin, Yale New Haven Sleep Medicine Center, 8 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-287-3550
J. Samuel Pope, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 923, Hartford, CT 860-547-1876
Jennifer D. Possick, Yale New Haven Hospital, Winchester Chest Clinic, Fitkin Memorial Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4198
Carrie Redlich, Yale Occupational & Environmental Medicine, 135 College St, Ste 392, New Haven, CT 203-785-4197
Dominic Roca, Stamford Hospital, Connecticut Center for Sleep Medicine, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-276-2300
Carolyn Rochester, Yale New Haven Hospital, Winchester Chest Clinic, Fitkin Memorial Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4198
Paul Sachs, Stamford Health Medical Group, Pulmonary Associates of Stamford, Medical Office Bldg, Ste 505, 29 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-348-2437
Carl Sherter, Waterbury Pulmonary Associates, 170 Grandview Ave, Waterbury, CT 203-759-3666
Eric Shore, Starling Physicians, 85 Seymour St, Ste 923, Hartford, CT 860-547-1876
Mark D. Siegel, Yale New Haven Hospital, Winchester Chest Clinic, Fitkin Memorial Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-4198
Lynn T. Tanoue, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Thoracic Oncology Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-5864
Patricia Tietjen, Western Connecticut Medical Group, 33 Germantown Rd, 2nd Fl, Danbury, CT 203-739-7070
Ian D. Weir, Norwalk Hospital, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, 34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 203-852-2392
Richard L. Zuwallack, Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group, 114 Woodland St, 1st Fl, Hartford, CT 860-714-4055
Radiation Oncology
Timothy S. Boyd, Hartford Hospital, Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center, Hartford Radiation Oncology Associates, 85 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 860-972-2803
Joseph Colasanto, Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale New Haven at Saint Francis, 94 Woodland St, 1st Fl, Hartford, CT 860-714-4568
Roy Decker, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Therapeutic Radiology, North Pavilion, Lower Level, Ste 507, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-2000
Sean W. Dowling, Bennett Cancer Center at Stamford Hospital, Division of Radiation Oncology, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-276-7886
Robert J. Dowsett, UConn Health, The Carole and Ray Neag Comprehensive Cancer Center, 263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 860-679-3225
Stephen H. Hauser, Hartford Hospital, Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center, Hartford Radiation Oncology Associates, 85 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 860-972-2803
Frank A. Masino, Bennett Cancer Center at Stamford Hospital, Division of Radiation Oncology, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-276-7886
Meena S. Moran, Yale New Haven Health, Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, 230 Waterford Pkwy S, Waterford, CT 860-444-3744
Pradip M. Pathare, Norwalk Hospital, Department of Radiation Oncology, 34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 203-852-2719
John A. Spera, Danbury Hospital, Division of Radiation Oncology, 24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 203-739-7190
Lynn D. Wilson, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Therapeutic Radiology, North Pavilion, Lower Level, Ste 507, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-2000
Radiology
Kenneth S. Allen, Diagnostic Radiology Associates, Medical Arts Bldg, Ste 101, 134 Grandview Ave, Waterbury, CT 203-756-8911
Richard D. Becker, Yale New Haven Health, Temple Radiology, 2560 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 203-688-2111
Anita Bourque, The Hospital of Central Connecticut, Midstate Radiology Associates, 100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 860-224-5556
R. Timothy Brown, Hartford Hospital, Jefferson Radiology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 200, Hartford, CT 860-972-2861
Morton I. Burrell, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Diagnostic Radiology, South Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-688-1010
Kapil R. Desai, Greenwich Radiological Group, 49 Lake Ave, Greenwich, CT 203-869-6220
Christopher Philip Fey, Yale New Haven Health, Greenwich Hospital, Department of Radiology, 5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 203-863-3960
Jonathan D. Getz, Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Radiology Associates of Hartford, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-969-6400
David R. Gruen, Jefferson Radiology, 130 Division St, Derby, CT 203-735-7421
Andrew Halldor Haims, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Diagnostic Radiology, South Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-688-1010
Michael J. Hallisey, Jefferson Radiology, 399 Farmington Ave, Ste 100, Farmington, CT 860-676-0110
Eric Hyson, Diagnostic Radiology Associates, Medical Arts Bldg, Ste 101, 134 Grandview Ave, Waterbury, CT 203-756-8911
Gary Michael Israel, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Diagnostic Radiology, South Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-688-2433
Michele Johnson, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Diagnostic Radiology, South Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4747
Joshua A. Kallen, Hartford Hospital, Jefferson Radiology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 200, Hartford, CT 860-972-2861
Lee D. Katz, Yale New Haven Hospital, Department of Diagnostic Radiology, 333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 203-785-6938
Sean J. McKeon, Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Radiology Associates of Hartford, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-4830
Peter A. Morrison, Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Radiology Associates of Hartford, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-714-9729
Martin D. Ollenschleger, Hartford Hospital, Jefferson Radiology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 200, Hartford, CT 860-293-6053
Liane E. Philpotts, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, The Breast Center, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-688-1010
Jeffrey S. Pollak, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Vascular & Interventional Radiology, South Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-4747
Anthony Posteraro, Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Radiology Associates of Hartford, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-969-6400
Reuben Rock, Hartford Hospital, Jefferson Radiology, 80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 860-246-6589
Erez Salik, Greenwich Radiological Group, 49 Lake Ave, Greenwich, CT 203-869-6220
Leslie Scoutt, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Diagnostic Radiology, South Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-688-2433
Scott James Sullivan, Greenwich Radiological Group, 49 Lake Ave, Greenwich, CT 203-869-6220
Gordon Sze, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale Diagnostic Radiology, South Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 20 York St, New Haven, CT 203-785-5102
Michael T. Twohig, Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Radiology Associates of Hartford, 114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 860-969-6400
Marco Verga, Diagnostic Radiology Associates, Medical Arts Bldg, Ste 101, 134 Grandview Ave, Waterbury, CT 203-756-8911
Rheumatology
Catharine A. Arnold, Northeast Medical Group - Guilford Internal Medicine, 385 Church St, Ste 101, Guilford, CT 203-453-0361
Linda K. Bockenstedt, Yale Rheumatology, 6 Devine St, Ste 2B, North Haven, CT 203-785-2454
Charles A. Di Sabatino, Jr., New Haven Rheumatology, Temple Medical Center, Ste 6A, 60 Temple St, New Haven, CT 203-789-2255
Geoffrey S. Gladstein, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Park Avenue Medical Center, Ste WP2-100, 5520 Park Ave, Trumbull, CT 203-371-5873
Monique E. Hinchcliff, Yale Rheumatology, 6 Devine St, Ste 2B, North Haven, CT 203-287-6200
Sharon W. Karp, Westchester Health Shoreline Medical, 945 Summer St, 3rd Fl, Stamford, CT 203-327-9321
Robert M. McLean, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, 46 Prince St, Ste 302, New Haven, CT 203-772-0011
David N. Podell, Alliance Medical Group, 1625 Straits Tpke, Ste 301, Middlebury, CT 203-573-7194
Robert T. Schoen, New Haven Rheumatology, Temple Medical Center, Ste 6A, 60 Temple St, New Haven, CT 203-789-2255
Michael Spiegel, Western Connecticut Medical Group, 33 Germantown Rd, 1st Fl, Danbury, CT 203-794-5600
Sleep Medicine
Meir H. Kryger, Yale New Haven Sleep Medicine Center, 8 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-287-3550
Christopher Manfredi, Western Connecticut Medical Group, Norwalk Pulmonary Consultants, 30 Stevens St, Ste C, Norwalk, CT 203-855-3888
Vahid Mohsenin, Yale New Haven Sleep Medicine Center, 8 Devine St, North Haven, CT 203-287-3550
Dominic Roca, Stamford Hospital, Connecticut Center for Sleep Medicine, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 203-276-2300
Surgery
Nabil A. Atweh, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Park Avenue Medical Center, 5520 Park Ave, Trumbull, CT
Michael Caty, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale Pediatric Specialty Center, West Pavilion, 2nd Fl, 1 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2701
David Curtis, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, Hepatobiliary and Surgical Oncology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 415, Hartford, CT 860-246-2071
Sukru Emre, Yale Transplant Center, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-6501
Jonathan Dean Gates, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, General Surgery, 85 Seymour St, Ste 415, Hartford, CT 860-246-2071
Nina R. Horowitz, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, The Breast Center, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-2328
Donald R. Lannin, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, The Breast Center, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2328
Saral Mehra, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Head and Neck Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-4622
David C. Mulligan, Yale Transplant Center, Yale Physicians Bldg, 4th Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-6501
Pavlos K. Papasavas, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, Surgical Weight Loss Program, 85 Seymour St, Ste 415, Hartford, CT 860-246-2071
Ronald R. Salem, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Gastrointestinal Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 8th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-3577
Darren Scott Tishler, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, Center for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, 330 Western Blvd, 2nd Fl, Glastonbury, CT 860-246-2071
Barbara A. Ward, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Breast Care Services of Greenwich, 77 Lafayette Pl, Ste 302, Greenwich, CT 203-863-4250
Surgical Oncology
Charles H. Cha, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Gastrointestinal Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 8th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2380
David Curtis, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, Hepatobiliary and Surgical Oncology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 415, Hartford, CT 860-246-2071
James F. Flaherty, Trinity Health of New England Medical Group, 1000 Asylum Ave, Ste 2110, Hartford, CT 860-714-4508
Nina R. Horowitz, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, The Breast Center, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-2328
Brigid K. Killelea, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, The Breast Center, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-2328
Donald R. Lannin, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, The Breast Center, North Pavilion, 1st Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2328
Helen A. Pass, Stamford Health Medical Group, Breast Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Ct, 4th Fl, Ste 8, Stamford, CT 203-276-4255
Robert J. Piorkowski, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Surgical Oncology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 700, Hartford, CT 860-696-2040
Ronald R. Salem, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Gastrointestinal Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 8th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-3577
Barbara A. Ward, Yale New Haven Health, Northeast Medical Group, Breast Care Services of Greenwich, 77 Lafayette Pl, Ste 302, Greenwich, CT 203-863-4250
Thoracic Surgery
Frank C. Detterbeck, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Thoracic Oncology Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-200-5864
John A. Elefteriades, Aortic Institute at Yale New Haven, Clinic Bldg, 3rd Fl, 789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2705
Urology
Peter C. Albertsen, UConn Health, Division of Urology, Outpatient Pavilion, 3rd Fl, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, CT 860-679-4100
Edward M. Beck, Urology Associates of Danbury, 51-53 Kenosia Ave, Danbury, CT 203-748-0330
Peter Bosco, Greater Hartford Urology, 19 Woodland St, Ste 23, Hartford, CT 860-522-2251
John W. Colberg, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Prostate & Urologic Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2815
Ralph J. De Vito, Yale Urology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 3rd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2815
Michael J. Flanagan, Urology Specialists, 1579 Straits Tpke, Ste 2A, Middlebury, CT 203-757-8361
Harris E. Foster, Jr., Yale Urology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 3rd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2815
Jeffrey I. Gorelick, Urology Associates of Danbury, 51-53 Kenosia Ave, Danbury, CT 203-748-0330
R. James Graydon, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Urology, 339 W Main St, Avon, CT 860-947-8500
Stanton C. Honig, Yale Urology, Yale Physicians Bldg, 3rd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2815
Jill Peters-Gee, Women's Health Specialty Care, 499 Farmington Ave, Ste 220, Farmington, CT 860-678-7300
Leslie M. Rickey, Yale Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, Yale Physicians Bldg, 3rd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-6927
Peter Schulam, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, Yale Prostate & Urologic Cancers Program, Multispecialty Care Center, 4th Fl, 35 Park St, New Haven, CT 203-785-2815
Steven J. Shichman, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Urology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 416, Hartford, CT 860-947-8500
Arthur Tarantino, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Urology, 85 Seymour St, Ste 416, Hartford, CT 860-947-8500
Joseph R. Wagner, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - Urology, Tallwood Men's Health, 10 Birdseye Rd, Ste 100, Farmington, CT 860-947-8500
Vascular Surgery
Bart E. Muhs, The Vascular Experts, 599 Middlesex Tpke, Old Saybrook, CT 860-661-1383
Bauer Sumpio, Yale Vascular Surgery, Yale Physicians Bldg, 2nd Fl, 800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 203-785-2561
Britt Tonnessen, Yale Medicine, Ambulatory Surgical Specialties, 330 Orchard Rd, Rm E2100, New Haven, CT 203-785-2561
