A paramedic watches over Janet Gazo, 89, while transporting her by ambulance to Stamford Hospital on April 03, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. Gazo, who remains hospitalized, tested positive for coronavirus. Stamford now has more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest of any city in Connecticut. The majority of Stamford EMS calls are now for COVID-19 patients.