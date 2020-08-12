Medicine wasn’t John Franklin Enders’ first career choice.
Or even his second.
It is fortunate for vaccine science that he settled on the field. In 1954 Enders and two other scientists working in his lab were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their vaccine research. He would later develop the measles vaccine, and ultimately be remembered as the “Father of Modern Vaccines.”
Enders was born in 1897 in West Hartford to a prominent family. His grandfather, Thomas O. Enders, was a banker and then founder of Aetna Life Insurance Co. His father, John Ostrom Enders, was also a prominent Hartford banker and would be responsible for a series of mergers in 1927 that formed the Hartford National Bank and Trust Co. Among the family’s notable financial clients was Hartford resident and legendary writer Mark Twain, whose trademark white suits reportedly impressed young John Franklin Enders.
Educated as a child at Noah Webster School in Hartford, Enders had an interest in biology from a young age but was drawn more to other subjects. “I preferred in the main certain of the so-called humanities — Latin, French, German, and English literature, although biological subjects always proved highly attractive,” he wrote years later in personal writings. The future Nobel Prize winner adds that he struggled in certain topics. “In mathematics and physics I encountered difficulties which were surmounted in a most mediocre fashion [and] only after great effort.”
After high school, he went to Yale University in 1915 where he majored in English. His studies were interrupted by World War I and, in 1917, Enders left New Haven to become a Navy pilot. He resumed his studies at Yale after the war and graduated in 1919 and began working in real estate in Hartford. But he quickly grew tired of a career in business and returned to school. This time he went to Harvard for a master’s degree in English with the hopes of ultimately becoming an English teacher. He received an MA in 1922 and spent the following three years working on a thesis for his Ph.D. However, before completing his English Ph.D., he fell in love with the lab. One of his roommates at this time was Dr. Hugh Ward, an instructor in Harvard’s department of bacteriology and immunology. “I fell into the habit of going to the laboratory with him in the evening and watching him work,” Enders recalled. “I became increasingly fascinated by the subject — which manifestly gave him so much pleasure and about which he talked with such enthusiasm — and so eventually decided to change the direction of my studies.”
Through Ward, Enders met the head of the department, Hans Zinsser, who would have a profound impact on his life. Like Enders, Zinsser was a lover of literature and his poetry had been published by The Atlantic Monthly. He wowed Enders, who described him as “[a] man of superlative energy. Literature, politics, history, and science — all he discussed with spontaneity and without self-consciousness. Everything was illuminated by an apt allusion drawn from the most diverse sources, or by a witty tale. Voltaire seemed just around the corner, and Laurence Sterne upon the stair. … Under such influences, the laboratory became much more than a place just to work and teach; it became a way of life.”
Enders studied with Zinsser, getting his Ph.D. in 1930. First as a Harvard instructor and later as the head of his own infectious diseases lab at the Boston Children’s Hospital, Enders led labs that were pioneering institutions of science.
In 1939, in collaboration with scientists Alto Feller and Thomas H. Weller, Enders started developing procedures to propagate various viruses in cell culture. As Leonard C. Norkin, professor emeritus of microbiology at the University of Massachusetts, notes in a blog entry, “Enders and his coworkers were not the first researchers to grow viruses in cell culture. However, they were the first to do so consistently and routinely. Thus, the Enders lab launched the ‘modern’ era of virus research in vitro. Virology could now advance much more quickly than before, since most virologists would no longer need to grow, or study their viruses only in live animals.”
A decade later, in 1949, Enders and Weller, with new collaborator Frederick C. Robbins, discovered that poliovirus could be grown in cultured cells. This vital work earned the trio the 1954 Nobel Prize and made it possible for Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin to generate enough poliovirus to create their polio vaccines.
In 1961, Enders and his team developed the first measles vaccine. After The New York Times hailed Enders’ “triumph” as “one of the great achievements of medicine,” Enders wrote a letter to the paper refusing to take credit himself and acknowledging the work of six other scientists. “To me it seems most desirable that the collaborative character of these investigations should be understood, not solely for personal reasons but because much of all modern medical research is conducted in this way,” Enders wrote.
He retired in the late 1970s at the age of 80. In his later years, he was interested in better understanding the AIDS virus. On Sept. 8, 1985, he died while at his summer home in Waterford. Though he focused professionally on science, he never forgot literature. The moment he died he was reading T.S. Eliot to his wife and daughter.