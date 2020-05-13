With Gov. Ned Lamont's projected phase 1 reopening slated for May 20, many around Connecticut may be wondering what exactly will be open come that fateful Wednesday.
While we know that outdoor restaurants and hair salons are the hallmarks of the phase 1 plan, some other services such as camping and zoos will also be open for business.
Take a peek below at what is slated to be open on May 20. If you would like to know if a specific location will be open on May 20, please contact the business regarding their reopening procedures.
Retail
Retail establishments that were considered "non-essential" will now be allowed to re-open. This includes both big box stores, such as Best Buy as well as local "main street" businesses.
While Gov. Lamont has stated that malls should not open by May 20, the Westfield malls in Trumbull and Meriden announced that they would be open on May 20 with new rules to keeping shoppers socially distant.
Dining
Perhaps the most notable component of Gov. Lamont's reopening plan is that restaurants will be allowed to reopen for outdoor dining only. Increased sanitation protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of both workers and customers.
For places without the capacity for outdoor seating, takeout and delivery options are available on a case-by-case basis.
Personal Services (Hair)
From the most notable to the most infamous, Lamont's orders on personal services, which includes hair salons, have been met with a stern rebuke.
Lamont initially asked that no blow dryers be used at local salons, however, many of these places voiced their frustration at Lamont, claiming that it would be impossible to not use blow dryers when doing someone's hair.
The state has reversed their orders on the mandate, and are now allowing for blow dryers when salons open back up.
Zoos/Museums
Zoos and museums will also be allowed to open on May 20, however, no indoor exhibitions will be allowed to open. In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, all exhibitions must be staged outdoors.
This will be a difficult for indoor museums, so it is recommended that you contact your local museum before May 20 to see if they will be making special arrangements for outdoor exhibitions.
The Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport has not yet announced if it will open on May 20.
Offices
Office buildings that were deemed non-essential will also be allowed to open, however, it is up to the scrutiny of the companies to decided as to whether their workers will need to report back to their physical workplaces.
Additionally, Lamont has advised that any workers that can work remotely continue to do so.
Outdoor Recreational Activities
Gov. Lamont is allowing for some recreational activities to commence on May 20.
DEEP has noted that camping season in Connecticut has not budged from its June 11 start date, however, Gov. Lamont's office has encouraged camping to take place in Connecticut.
Lamont specifically targeted outdoor recreational activities for his Phase 1 reopening, which also included the likes of mountain biking.
University Research
Lastly, while the universities themselves will remained shuttered for the rest of the academic year, laboratories and other research-based programs at Connecticut's universities will be allowed to re-open, and continue with any research conducted before the mandatory stay-at-home orders.