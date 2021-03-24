Here’s how to kick your curb appeal up a notch

Let’s face it: First impressions matter, which is why when attempting to sell your home, curb appeal is so important. “Buyers decide if they like a home within 30 seconds of seeing it,” says Carol Christiansen, broker/owner of RE/MAX Realty Group in Gales Ferry — and if they don’t like what they see on the outside, you’re going to have a hard time getting them in the door to seal the deal. To help make that happen, we asked real estate pros from around the state for their thoughts on what to focus when seeking to boost your home’s al fresco appeal. Heed said advice and, heck, maybe that ol’ home of yours will look so good, you’ll decide to stay.
Let’s keep it clean, folks. “A lot of a home’s curb appeal comes down to basic good maintenance,” says Joanne Breen of ERA Sargis-Breen Real Estate Co. in Newington and Berlin. I.e., windows that sparkle, light fixtures cleared of any and all critters, shutters with all their working parts … Indeed, “it’s about making the most of what you have before adding any extras,” adds Tammy Felenstein, executive vice president and managing director of Brown Harris Stevens Connecticut in Stamford.
The other front door. “Garage doors can take up a third of what buyers see from the ‘curb,’ and yet homeowners don’t often think about the image they present,” says Stacy Blake, broker/owner of Stacy Blake Realty in Milford. “Upgrading them can make a big impact” — maybe even step it up a bit with a handsome wood number? Whatever you do, “be sure to keep those garage doors closed,” Christiansen says. You never know when potential buyers might be doing a “drive-by.”
Come, sit. If you’re lucky enough to have a porch or spacious exterior entry, think of it as “extended living space,” Felenstein says — and “dress” it appropriately. A small wicker rocker, tasteful pot of flowers, a nice piece of outdoor art …
Just say no … to shrubs. “Buyers hate the look of those large green shrubs you see pushed up against houses,” Blake says. “They remind them of their grandmother’s house.” Pull ’em out of there, put in a few flowers (“nothing overbearing,” Blake cautions), spread a fresh, clean layer of mulch and your home will look “instantly updated.”
Think small. “Never underestimate the power of the little things,” Blake says. A new mailbox, a snazzy porch light to replace the rusted one, chic new hardware for the front door ... “They are the least expensive way to get bang for your buck,” Blake says. Plus, Christiansen points out, “people don’t want to walk up and see projects they will have to take care of.”
In the paint. Peeling paint is not an option. That includes railings, stairs, trim and, of course, your home itself. “The lovely buckets of flowers you put out to impress buyers won’t mean a thing if your front door is peeling,” Breen says. Speaking of which, consider a color that will “pop” for that all-important entrée to the home. Perhaps Pantone 2021 Color of the Year called “Illuminating,” a cheery yellow that speaks of better days ahead — who could resist?
Look up. As mundane as it seems, your roof makes a statement. If it’s covered with moss or lichen and there are leaving spilling from the gutters, “it gives buyers the sense that it has not been maintained,” Blake says — and then they wonder, “if they didn’t bother taking care of the roof, what else haven’t they done?” Christiansen adds.