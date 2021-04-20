Spiritbody Lotion.jpg

Spiritbody ADE and shea butter lotion — Infused with Vitamin ADE oil and African shea butter. Each can be custom scented with a choice of five perfume oils. $40, Nectarine. Pilar BLLaC Beauty Studio, Washington Depot. pilarbllac.com

Handmade bowl.jpg

Handmade bowl — Finished with 12K white gold leaf and waxed gesso. $225, Carol Leskanic, Bantam. carolleskanic.com

Mizzi Cosmetics Lip Balm.jpg

Assorted lip balms — Can be used alone or with other lip products. Varieties shown: Honey Kiss, Citrus Kiss and watermelon. $16.50, Mizzi Cosmetics, Portland. mizzicosmetics.com

Metanoia Candle Co.jpg

Soy-blend candles and wax melts — Custom-blended, long-lasting, clean-burning rose candles and leaf wax melts. Rose candles $5 each; leaf melts $4/4, Metanoia Candle Co., Waterbury. metanoiacandleco.com

Heart.jpg

Wooden hearts — Each heart is made by hand, measures 3 inches and is stained a rich red. $9. A Little French Pig, North Haven. etsy.com/shop/alittlefrenchpig

FarmTrue Body Butter.jpg

Revive body butter — Rich in restorative herbs and soothing oils, creating a moisturizing and protective cream. Made with organic grass-fed ghee. $40, Farmtrue, North Stonington. farmtrue.com

Veronique Gabai Blue Bottle.jpg

La Crème body cream — A fast-applied, fast-absorbed moisturizing lotion with hydrating properties lasting up to eight hours. Enriched with rose water. Available perfumed in Eau du Jour or in Eau de la Nuit. $95, Veronique Gabai. The Perfect Provenance, Greenwich. theperfectprovenance.com

Isankofa Masque.jpg

Refresh masque — Contains French pink clay to help to remove dead skin cells and restore minerals, plus geranium essential oil to soothe skin. $15, Isankofa Skin Care, Willimantic. isankofa.life

Lujo.jpg

Lavanda body polish — An emulsion of shea and cocoa butters, apricot kernel oil, aloe vera gel fillets and lavender essential oil. $14, lujo bar, New Haven. lujobar.com

Nath Soaps.jpg

Artisan soap — Handmade in small batches using the cold-process method and responsibly sourced oils and butters and phthalate-free fragrances. Shown, from left: Lush Succulent and Clean Cotton. $8, Nath Soap Co., Wallingford. nathsoapcompany.com

Botanical rose scrub.jpg

Botanical rose scrub — Made with pink Himalayan salts and rose-infused sweet almond oil. Use to scrub away dead skin to leave you silky and smooth. $15, Naked Essentials. nakedessentialshm.com

