Victorinox Alliance XS watch
Eleven Swarovski crystals adorn the small dial, with numerical indexes and Super Luminova on dots and hands for easy readability. $495. Victorinox Swiss Army Factory Store, Monroe; swissarmy.com/us/en
Murano Glass watch
Murano Glass details around the face, and available in several colors. $46, Alice Sturzinger. Fairhaven Furniture, New Haven; fairhaven-furniture.com
1930s Collection Disney Mickey Mouse pocket watch
1933 tribute and pocket watch available in brass or nickel finish. $197.50, Ingersoll. AMEICO, New Milford; ameico.com/pages/ameico-store
Nelson Fan Clock
One of the earliest of more than 150 clocks designed by George Nelson Associates. The Modernist designer was a Hartford native. $442.50. Design Within Reach; dwr.com
Yale University collegiate watch
Designed by Litchfield jeweler M.LaHart & Co., this officially licensed Swiss quartz watch features a NATO strap and brushed metallic finish. $295. M.LaHart & Co., mlahart.com
Distressed clock
Red and white distressed clock. 23 inches in diameter. $89.95, Raz Imports. Black Swan Hearth & Gift, Newtown; blackswanhome.com
Coach C001 watch
A sporty, multi-function watch with a textured rubber strap, signature print dial, three subdials, and removable case guard. $295. Coach, West Hartford, Danbury, Trumbull; coach.com