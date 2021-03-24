Monet Umbrella.jpg

Monet Water Lilies umbrella

A reverse-close umbrella designed with art on both the top and underside. $34.95, Galleria Umbrellas and Gifts. The Museum Shop at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Hartford.

Blossom Balls 3.jpg

Blossom Ball

Celebrate life’s special moments with these hand-blown ornaments. Available in Happy Birthday, Thinking of You, Friendship and Best Wishes. Each comes with a gift box and a special sentiment tag for each theme. $47.99, Kitras Art Glass. Bowerbird, Old Lyme.

Flower.jpg

Flower: Exploring the World in Bloom

A comprehensive and sumptuous survey that celebrates the beauty and appeal of flowers throughout art, history and culture. By Phaidon editors, with an introduction by Anna Pavord. $59.95, Phaidon Press.

Emily Dickinson Tea.jpg

Emily Dickinson’s Jasmine tea blend

Light, floral blend combining the flavors of the jasmine flowers and roses Dickinson both grew and wrote about. $9.75/tin, Simpson & Vail, Brookfield.

cookies.jpg

Floral sugar cookies

Custom designs available in vanilla bean, dark chocolate and cinnamon roll flavors. Starting at $55/dozen, price varies based on design, Francesca’s Frosting, Easton.

Bee Ring Dish.jpg

Bee oyster shell dish

Handcrafted decoupage oyster shells. A unique decorative piece for one’s home or for elegant jewelry placement. $45, You, Me & The Sea, Essex.

LydiaVase[3].jpg

Blue double tulip vase

Handmade in Connecticut, this envelope-style porcelain vase allows flowers to fan into a beautiful arrangement. $350, Lydia Johnson Ceramics, Manchester.

Wildflowers Vintage Pouch.jpg

Wildflowers vintage pouch

100% natural heavyweight cotton decorated with colorful vintage-inspired wildflower imagery. $16.95, Cavallini & Co. Paper Source, Westport.

BIRD-PARTY.jpg

Bird party cuff

This vintage design comes in 22K gold leaf, with original art and enamel. Two-inch width. Handmade in Connecticut. $378, Evocateur. Lux Bond & Green, West Hartford, Glastonbury and Westport.

