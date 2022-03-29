If you’re reading this at home, take a moment to look up, down and side to side, and if you have a few moments, take a lap or two inside and outside. What do you think your home is worth if you were buying it today, in year three of the COVID-19 real estate market? It’s the question some of your neighbors are finding out right now by listing their home for sale this spring. For everyone else, it’s a question that will be coming up soon enough in the next municipal revaluation of property, with implications for the taxes you pay.
Whether you think your home is worth more than that buyer — or less than that tax official — an unvarnished, advance appraisal will cost anywhere from $300 to $500 for many Connecticut properties, with real estate agents also able to provide their two cents in aiming to land a listing.
And if you want to do a deep dive, a precursor home inspection may be the way to go at a slightly higher cost, to make sure you know what could come up for any buyers as they put together “best and final” offers against other bidders.
Whatever you may think about the value of your abode, in living with normal wear and tear and older systems, you may be missing much — not to mention damage from Mother Nature. We check in with Jack Boyles, a “gold” member of the National Association of Real Estate Appraisers who runs J. Boyles Appraisers in Wilton, and Stan Bajerski, the Milford-based owner of Houseworks Home Services and president of the Connecticut Association of Home Inspectors.
Big picture for people thinking about listing their homes for sale this year or next, what is top of mind from a value perspective?
Jack Boyles: For people who are listing their houses, for me the main thing is condition. You don’t have to upgrade a kitchen. I’ve seen houses where the kitchen is upgraded but the rest of the house looks bad. To me, if it’s well maintained, it’s move-in condition. Paint the house. With the attic and basement, clear out the clutter before the appraisal.
Stan Bajerski: One of the common defects we find is dampness in the basement. In getting rid of mold, that’s something a lot of people forget — once you get rid of it, you have to figure out how to stop it. Wet basements or some kind of seepage might not prevent you from using the basement, but you have to correct it.
JB: Sometimes there will be a finished basement and there is no permit, or a “summer” kitchen with a stove and no permit.
SB: If there’s a blatant building-code violation, we will call it out as a safety issue.
What are less obvious things many people may miss in assessing the value and condition of their property?
JB: Check water pressure and that your cooling and heating systems are functioning. Do the windows open properly? Do all the lights and outlets work?
SB: For things that are older, some people don’t pay attention to them until they don’t work — so older mechanical systems like furnaces and AC, or an older roof. Most of the time, we don’t find catastrophic things. Those are few and far between because most of the time people can’t live in a house if they have a catastrophic issue — they have to fix it.
The last two things that ever get upgraded in a house are windows and insulation. Most people don’t pay attention to that. A lot of the time, replacement windows were not measured and installed properly, so they are very difficult sometimes to operate or lock, which most people don’t pick up on before the inspection.
Insulation nowadays is important, because you’re losing energy, but because you can’t see it, it’s out of sight and out of mind. You also need to know how long you’re going to be in the house, because if you want a payback, you’ve got to be there for a while.
How frequently should one consider getting an updated inspection or appraisal?
SB: It depends on your ability to see problems. We do pre-listing inspections where somebody says, “I am going to sell my house and I want to see what you would point out if you were working with the buyer.” Some people find that to be money well spent. And then for higher-end homes, some people have inspectors come in and do a lesser version of a home inspection, checking on things like the gutters or whether the deck needs work. People don’t fix things until they are broken.
Digging deeper
If it’s been a while since you went through the process, the Connecticut Association of Home Inspectors has an extensive list of informative links online at ctinspectors.com, and the American Society of Home Inspectors has useful general information at homeinspector.org. Several websites have updated tips for 2022 on things to consider for home appraisals and inspections, including HomeInspectionInsider.com and HomeLight.com. And if you want to vet professionals, a good place to start is the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection at portal.ct.gov/DCP.