3-piece outdoor sectional: Contemporary style with aluminum frame and teak insets. $2,399, ScanCom Palau. 

Jordan’s Furniture, New Haven

jordans.com
Homecrest Timber fire pit table: Individually handcrafted and cast from reclaimed wood tables. $2,799, Homecrest.

New England Patio & Hearth, Wethersfield & Canton

newenglandpatioandhearth.com
Ambient tall mesh lantern: Nautical design with latticework of woven shades in a variety of sizes and colors. $2,159.99, Gloster.

Patio.com, Westport, Greenwich, Ridgefield
Le Murrine bowl: The beauty of Murano glass in shatter- and heat-resistant SAN plastic. $50, Guzzini. 

Mix Design Store, Guilford

mixdesignstore.com
Tea towels: All cotton and printed with reclaimed ink. Available in nine designs. $12.

Cinder + Salt, Middletown

cinderandsalt.com
Schumacher Setareh II pillow cover: Acrylic plain weave and ideal for indoor and outdoor use. $69.99.

Maleia Home

etsy.com/shop/MaleiaHome
Shoe-cleaning hedgehog: Oiled beech decorative core embedded with durable bassine fiber bristles. $80, Redecker.

Design Within Reach, Stamford & Westport

dwr.com
Rio Classic pitcher: Made-in-Connecticut stoneware. Microwave and dishwasher safe. $68.

Coastal Clay

coastalclayco.com
Outdoor TV: Veranda Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD outdoor LED TV. $1,999.97, SunBriteTV.

P.C. Richard and Son, Milford, North Haven, Norwalk

pcrichard.com
Ocean Master Classic market umbrella: Marine-grade durability with a hexagonal 10-foot shade. $1,499, TUUCI. 

Seasons Too, Darien

seasonstoo.com

