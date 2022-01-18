If you are going to invest, will it pay off for society and the planet — and will it pay off for you? That is the overriding question for the intensifying movement for ESG investing, factoring in a company’s record on environmental, social and governance policies and practice in deciding whether to purchase their stock.
Investment Metrics, a Norwalk company sold in October for $500 million by Confluence Technologies, includes analysis on ESG portfolios in the data it produces for investors to consider. CEO Brent Burns says it is the biggest trend to watch in the investment industry in the coming few years. “A lot of people don’t think about it — all they are thinking about when they are investing in companies is what’s their return,” Burns says. “More and more people are now thinking, ‘all right, I’m investing in this company — what is it that they are actually doing? And are the things that they are doing important to me personally?”
Here’s what to know as the ESG movement gains steam.
Does it pay?
There are many studies on returns for ESG investing — in early 2021, researchers with the NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business and Rockefeller Asset Management published a “meta-study” analyzing nearly 1,400 of them over the six preceding years. Of that group, 86 percent of studies determined a positive or neutral investment performance from ESG criteria, with just 6 percent finding negative financial outcomes and the remainder mixed.
If you want to do a deep dive into some of those studies, NYU maintains an updated Return on Sustainability Investment database online at stern.nyu.edu. But you can get a pretty good sense which way the wind is blowing by listening to the companies that make money through a knack for making their clients money.
Westport’s Bridgewater Associates, among the world’s largest hedge fund investors, has two co-chief investment officers for sustainability in Carsten Stendevad and Karen Karniol-Tambour. Bloomberg interviewed Karniol-Tambour at the 2021 Milken Institute Global Conference in October. “It’s remarkable how fast the world has transitioned in terms of adopting explicit sustainability goals,” Karniol-Tambour told Bloomberg in October. “The number of investors that want to speak about it, that have new pressures from multiple stakeholders, from their regulators — whatever it is — saying, ‘I now want to align my capital in some way with social-environmental goals, with net-zero.’ It really feels like a revolution.”
Does it work?
Compare that outlook to the assessment voiced six years ago by Paul Tudor Jones, founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment Corp. in Stamford, during a TED Talk he delivered in 2015. “We, as a society, have come to view our companies and corporations in a very narrow — almost monomaniacal fashion — with regard to how we value them, and we have put so much emphasis on profits,” Jones said. “It’s like we’ve ripped the humanity out of our companies. … We have this double standard when it comes to the way that we value our businesses, and you know what? It’s threatening the very underpinnings of our society.”
Before ESG, when some of us were familiar with the acronym SRI — socially responsible investment — it did not seem like Main Street investors could move the needle much in the corner office, given the heft wielded by big asset managers like Black Rock, Fidelity, State Street and Vanguard; or activist investors stressing profits at the expense of most everything else. But as we learned in 2020’s Black Lives Matter movement, companies will act when faced with overwhelming societal pressure. (See Quaker Oats and its Aunt Jemima brand.) Whether one too many hurricanes in the East or one too many wildfires in the West, many companies appear to be getting the climate-action message and are responding by reducing emissions and waste.
Get to work
If you are dedicated, you can plow through the annual sustainability and corporate citizenship reports that the vast majority of large publicly traded companies now publish. You’ll get a lot of “greenwashing” — corrective steps companies have taken or are currently implementing, but far less on any problems they have yet to take on. Still, you’ll get an idea of any real progress as well on ESG elements that are the biggest concern for you as you invest.
The nonprofit Just Capital ranks companies annually across five broad ESG categories, assessing how they care for workers, communities, customers, the environment — and yes, shareholders. Microsoft topped this year’s list published in October, with Stamford-based Synchrony Financial ranked 20th to lead all Connecticut-based companies, a dozen slots ahead of The Hartford. (Connecticut utilities Eversource Energy and Avangrid also placed in the top 100.)
As for mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, if you have yet to get any missives on your funds’ options, you can find them easily enough through a Google search using the term “ESG” and the name of the asset manager.
In addition to Just Capital, websites like As You Sow, The Impact Investing Think Tank and The Impact Investor offer abundant links and how-tos on the topic of ESG investing, and there are plenty more.
Commonfund, the Wilton nonprofit that is among Connecticut’s larger asset managers overseeing the retirement plans of other nonprofits, has an annual forum on the topic of ESG investing, with one session from last March’s forum worth the 30-minute listen to get your bearings. “There are still investors on the sidelines, and particularly in the public markets — and I think some of that has to do with the fact that there has been the lack of a verifiable ESG track record,” said Deborah Spalding, co-chief investment officer for Commonfund Asset Management. “ESG data is still hit or miss — it’s getting a lot better, but there are still gaps.”