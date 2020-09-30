1. Polo Red cologne
Fresh grapefruit, spicy red saffron and red wood. $80, Ralph Lauren Fragrances. Macy’s, macys.com/shop; ralphlauren.com
2. Swiss Army Steel cologne
Aquatic notes blend with a charismatic twist. $56, Victorinox. Victorinox Swiss Army, Monroe; swissarmy.com
3. Bay Rum aftershave/cologne
Eucalyptus, cloves, and Caribbean spices. $50, St Johns Bay. Hutton’s Fine Menswear, J. Alden Clothiers, Essex; stjohnsbayrum.com
4. La vie est belle Intensément perfume
Red iris and vanilla, with a floral, warm intensity. $99, Lancôme. Macy’s; lancome-usa.com
5. Coral perfume
Herbaceous with jasmine, peach, apple and Lily of the Valley. $70, St Johns Bay. Hutton’s Fine Menswear, Ridgefield; J. Alden Clothiers, Essex; stjohnsbayrum.com
6. Idôle perfume
Citrus, rose, jasmine, white musks and vanilla. $99, Lancôme. Macy’s; lancome-usa.com
7. Pride Fierce cologne
Marine breeze, sandalwood and musk wood in an exclusive rainbow Pride bottle. $84. Abercrombie + Fitch, multiple Connecticut locations; abercrombie.com
8. Swiss Army Eau Florale perfume
Crisp with floral accords and woody base notes. $56, Victorinox. Victorinox Swiss Army, Monroe; swissarmy.com
9. Rosa Nobile perfume
Sicilian mandarin, Calabrian bergamot and pepper move to peony, violet and Lily of the Valley. $194, Acqua di Parma. The Perfect Provenance, Greenwich; theperfectprovenance.com
10. Rollerball perfume
Five scents in glass roll-on bottles. $20, Noon Design. Cinder + Salt, Middletown; cinderandsalt.com
11. Little Bee solid perfume
Four scents are a blend of floral, citrus and earthy notes. $12 each, Little Bee of Connecticut. Queen Street Gifts, Newtown; South Britain Country Store, Southbury; littlebeeofct.com