1. Polo Red cologne

Fresh grapefruit, spicy red saffron and red wood. $80, Ralph Lauren Fragrances. Macy’s, macys.com/shop; ralphlauren.com

2. Swiss Army Steel cologne

Aquatic notes blend with a charismatic twist. $56, Victorinox. Victorinox Swiss Army, Monroe; swissarmy.com

3. Bay Rum aftershave/cologne

Eucalyptus, cloves, and Caribbean spices. $50, St Johns Bay. Hutton’s Fine Menswear, J. Alden Clothiers, Essex; stjohnsbayrum.com

4. La vie est belle Intensément perfume

Red iris and vanilla, with a floral, warm intensity. $99, Lancôme. Macy’s; lancome-usa.com

5. Coral perfume

Herbaceous with jasmine, peach, apple and Lily of the Valley. $70, St Johns Bay. Hutton’s Fine Menswear, Ridgefield; J. Alden Clothiers, Essex; stjohnsbayrum.com

6. Idôle perfume

Citrus, rose, jasmine, white musks and vanilla. $99, Lancôme. Macy’s; lancome-usa.com

7. Pride Fierce cologne

Marine breeze, sandalwood and musk wood in an exclusive rainbow Pride bottle. $84. Abercrombie + Fitch, multiple Connecticut locations; abercrombie.com

8. Swiss Army Eau Florale perfume

Crisp with floral accords and woody base notes. $56, Victorinox. Victorinox Swiss Army, Monroe; swissarmy.com

9. Rosa Nobile perfume

Sicilian mandarin, Calabrian bergamot and pepper move to peony, violet and Lily of the Valley. $194, Acqua di Parma. The Perfect Provenance, Greenwich; theperfectprovenance.com

10. Rollerball perfume

Five scents in glass roll-on bottles. $20, Noon Design. Cinder + Salt, Middletown; cinderandsalt.com

11. Little Bee solid perfume

Four scents are a blend of floral, citrus and earthy notes. $12 each, Little Bee of Connecticut. Queen Street Gifts, Newtown; South Britain Country Store, Southbury; littlebeeofct.com

