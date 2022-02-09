Sure as the planet tilting toward the spring equinox, each year brings a big exclamation point for the solar energy industry. The biggest punctuation mark landed in 2016 when, for the first time, solar eclipsed natural gas for the largest percentage of new electrical generation capacity in the U.S. of all types.
But pick any year and you can find plenty more watershed moments, such as 2020 when a new law took effect in California mandating that all new houses be built with solar panels. In 2006 you had the debut of the federal Solar Investment Tax Credit, which Congress recently extended for another two years to 2023. And starting next year, Connecticut will debut incentives toward the purchase of battery storage systems like the Generac PWRcell or the Tesla Powerwall to squeeze maximum utility out of solar panels during the overnight hours.
That’s four moments in time right there — and with four prime months of sunlight for solar production in Connecticut’s latitude, let’s take a look at four things to consider in joining the more than 47,000 fellow Connecticut homeowners who have flipped the switch to solar.
How much will I save?
While some online solar energy savings calculators spit out gargantuan numbers, Google’s Project Sunroof (sunroof.withgoogle.com) returns a more conservative estimate for the swath of Connecticut residential addresses it covers, at more than $10,000 over a 20-year period for many single-family homes, factoring in cost of installation, incentives and the suitability for a home for solar based on roof orientation and shade.
Add in investment returns on those savings at a 4 percent rate of return compounded annually, and the savings come out to more than $15,000 over 20 years and $22,000 over a quarter-century, which is the accepted benchmark for the minimum lifespan of photovoltaic panels. Either way you add it up, it’s a decent down payment on the next electric car or truck.
How much will it cost?
Depends on how you plan to pay for your panels — and if your roof needs replacing prior to installation, a cost you would bear at some point either way but a chore which may have to be front-loaded at a cost of several thousand dollars.
If you ink a solar power-purchase agreement from a service provider like SunRun, you can pay no money upfront, with the company retaining ownership of the panels. You get billed monthly at a variable rate — lower than the electric utility in many months but no guarantees on that front — with the cost of installation and offsetting incentives factored into those rates.
A solar lease has a similar payment profile, but you own the photovoltaic panels and pay for them over time no different than a car loan. You collect any associated tax credits with the installation of the system, and options typically exist for maintenance agreements as part of the lease. EnergySage calculates the cost of a five-kilowatt photovoltaic system in Connecticut at nearly $13,500.
With an upfront purchase, you take on all the benefits, maintenance and risks. Panels and accompanying electric systems typically come with warranties extending a decade, and insurance plans are available for upkeep and damage from ice or other perils.
The federal Solar Incentive Tax Credit is set at 26 percent of the cost of a new photovoltaic system through this year, with the tax credit scheduled to drop to 22 percent in 2023. It is set to expire in 2024, but Congress has a history of extending it.
In January, Connecticut kicked off its new Renewable Energy Systems program which offers a few options through 2027. One is to export any unused electricity generated by your panels to Eversource or Avangrid subsidiary United Illuminating, with a smart meter calculating the net differential. The other option is to sell all the electricity generated by your panels to your utility at rates set by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, getting either cash back or credits for the electricity you purchase to power your home.
How about those home battery systems?
For the first time with that Renewable Energy Systems program, Connecticut is allowing home battery systems to be eligible for incentives. Upfront for the typical home, that can cost up to $10,000 or more. The state is also allowing incentives to cover the cost of more panels to handle the recharging needs of electric vehicles homeowners have.
Where can I learn more?
The Connecticut Green Bank has a primer online at GoSolarCT.com which runs over the costs and benefits and everything else, “from paper to panels” in its words. Eversource and Avangrid have websites (eversource.com and uinet.com/smartenergy) detailing options, and EnergySage (energysage.com) is one of a number of price-quote engines offering substantial background information and updates, including on a state-by-state basis.
The solar push is happening against Connecticut’s self-imposed target of a “zero carbon” electric grid by 2040. As of 2020, the Energy Information Administration estimated the state’s share at 5 percent, so we have a long way to go, with offshore wind farms in the offing expected to dent that mark, but solar, energy-efficient systems and conservation to play a part as well.