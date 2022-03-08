If you want a fruit tree of your very own, consider these suggestion from area garden centers.
Finding your hardiness zone: When deciding which fruit trees to plant outside, make sure they’re suitable for your plant hardiness zone. Much of Connecticut is in zone 6, while the colder Northwest Corner is in zone 5 and parts of the coast are in zone 7. To find your zone, go the the USDA’s searchable map at planthardiness.ars.usda.gov.
Peach (Prunus persica ‘Contender’): This cold-hardy and late-frost-tolerant cultivar produces medium-size, firm red fruit. $89.99, Cheshire Nursery Garden Center, Cheshire.
Hardiness zones: 4–8 • Pollination: Self-pollinating • Height: 12–15 feet • Harvest: August
Crispin apple (Malus domestica ‘Mutsu’): This cultivar between Golden Delicious and Indo produces pleasantly tart apples of golden yellow with an orange blush. $89.99-plus, Ganim’s Garden Center & Florist, Fairfield.
Hardiness zones: 4–8 • Pollination: Requires a pollinator • Height: 8–10 feet • Harvest: September and October
Beach plum (Prunus maritima): A native shrub whose fruit ranges from sweet to tart. Drought, salt tolerant. $50–$80, Native Plant Nursery, Fairfield.
Hardiness zones: 3–8 • Pollination: Requires a pollinator • Height: 5–6 feet • Harvest: August to September
Navel orange (Citrus x sinensis): You’ll need to keep this in a container and bring it inside during the colder months. Will yield about 10–15 oranges a year. $169.99, Gilberties, Westport.
Hardiness zones: 4–11 (bring inside when temperature drops into the 30s) • Pollination: Self-pollinating • Height: 6–10 feet • Harvest: December–January
Nectarine (Prunus x ‘Independence’): After 2–3 years in the ground, this tree produces 30–50 pounds of very sweet freestone fruit. $99.99, Van Wilgen’s Garden Center, North Branford.
Hardiness zones: 5–8 • Pollination: Self-pollinating • Height: 10–12 feet • Harvest: Late summer to early fall
Flemish Beauty pear (Pyrus communis): One of the most cold-hardy European pear trees, it yields yellow fruit with blushed skin. $34.98 retail/5 gallon, Clinton Nurseries. Available at Lowe’s and Walmart.
Hardiness zones: 4–9 • Pollination: Self-pollinating, though additional pear trees will enhance production • Height: 10–16 feet • Harvest: September
Bing cherry (Prunus avium ‘Bing’): About five years after planting, the tree will produce more than 50 pounds of heart-shaped cherries a year. $60, Shannon Landscape & Garden Center, Stratford.
Hardiness zones: 5–8 • Pollination: Requires a pollinator • Height: 12–15 feet • Harvest: Mid-June to mid-July
American pawpaw (Asimina triloba): Native to Canada and the Eastern U.S., this small tree produces sweet, custard-like fruit with a flavor similar to banana. $69.99, Burnett’s Country Gardens, Salem.
Hardiness zones: 4–8 • Pollination: Requires a pollinator • Height: 15–30 feet • Harvest: August to October