1. Black opal and diamond
Women’s 18K white gold ring featuring a 2.25-carat fine black opal displaying flashes of green, blue and red. With 0.41-carat total weight in diamond accents. $7,750, JYE. Robertson Jewelers, New Milford; robertsonjewelers.com
2. French 1950s sapphire and diamond cluster cocktail
Women’s 18K yellow gold and solid platinum ring with square-top, pavé-set diamonds and cushion-cut yellow sapphire. $26,800, Peter Suchy. Peter Suchy Jewelers, Stamford; petersuchyjewelers.com
3. David Yurman three-row black diamond
Part of the Streamline collection, this men’s ring features black titanium and darkened sterling silver with pavé black diamonds. 1.84 total carat weight. $2,950, David Yurman. Lux Bond & Green, West Hartford; lbgreen.com
4. Lightning Ridge black opal
Rare multi-colored Australian black opal men’s ring, custom made in an 18K yellow gold mounting with a platinum bezel. Price upon request. The Goldsmiths & Silversmiths Co., Mystic; goldsmithsandsilversmiths.com
5. 10K bloodstone and enamel
Men’s 1920s bloodstone ring accented with black enamel. $795, Antique & Estate circa 1925. N.L. Shaw and Company, Mystic; nlshaw.com
6. Open-link diamond fashion
Women’s 18K white gold pavé diamond ring with an open-link construction. 0.38 total carat weight. $3,695, Afarin. Gozzo Jewelers, Glastonbury; gozzojewelers.com
7. Assael Angel Skin coral and diamond
Oval cabochon ring set in an 18K white gold ring with six round diamonds and 12 marquise diamonds. Price upon request, Assael. Lenox Jewelers, Fairfield; lenox-jewelers.com