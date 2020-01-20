1. Black opal and diamond

Black Opal and diamond.jpg

Women’s 18K white gold ring featuring a 2.25-carat fine black opal displaying flashes of green, blue and red. With 0.41-carat total weight in diamond accents. $7,750, JYE. Robertson Jewelers, New Milford; robertsonjewelers.com

2. French 1950s sapphire and diamond cluster cocktail 

Sapphire Diamond Platinum Cocktail Ring SIDE.jpg

Women’s 18K yellow gold and solid platinum ring with square-top, pavé-set diamonds and cushion-cut yellow sapphire. $26,800, Peter Suchy. Peter Suchy Jewelers, Stamford; petersuchyjewelers.com

3. David Yurman three-row black diamond

David Yurman Mens Band.jpg

Part of the Streamline collection, this men’s ring features black titanium and darkened sterling silver with pavé black diamonds. 1.84 total carat weight. $2,950, David Yurman. Lux Bond & Green, West Hartford; lbgreen.com

4. Lightning Ridge black opal

Lightning Ridge Black Opal.jpg

Rare multi-colored Australian black opal men’s ring, custom made in an 18K yellow gold mounting with a platinum bezel. Price upon request. The Goldsmiths & Silversmiths Co., Mystic; goldsmithsandsilversmiths.com 

5. 10K bloodstone and enamel

10K Bloodstone and Enamel Ring 2.jpg

Men’s 1920s bloodstone ring accented with black enamel. $795, Antique & Estate circa 1925. N.L. Shaw and Company, Mystic; nlshaw.com

6. Open-link diamond fashion

Diamond Ring.jpg

Women’s 18K white gold pavé diamond ring with an open-link construction. 0.38 total carat weight. $3,695, Afarin. Gozzo Jewelers, Glastonbury; gozzojewelers.com

7. Assael Angel Skin coral and diamond

Assael_R4378 .jpg

Oval cabochon ring set in an 18K white gold ring with six round diamonds and 12 marquise diamonds. Price upon request, Assael. Lenox Jewelers, Fairfield; lenox-jewelers.com

This article appeared in the February 2020 issue of Connecticut Magazine.