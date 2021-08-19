If you don’t like crosswords or brain-training games, don’t worry. There are plenty of other ways to engage your brain to help prevent Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Learning new skills, enjoying a hobby or doing anything else that engages your brain is all you need to do to keep the organ active, research shows.
An estimated 6.2 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease; that’s one in nine people in that age range, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Nearly two thirds of Americans with Alzheimer’s are women, and older African Americans and Latinos are more likely to have dementia than older whites. No matter our age and genetics, research shows we can take several steps to lower our risk of developing dementia.
Yes, it involves following a healthy lifestyle, but many of the recommendations relate to socializing and having fun. Our brains are built and adapted to live in community, so having fun and being with people is good for our health. Dr. Amy Sanders, director of the Memory Care Center at Hartford HealthCare, had a patient living alone in assisted living who began to decline rapidly during the pandemic because she had very little social interaction. The patient moved to a memory-care facility and “bloomed like a rose. As soon as she was able to be with people, she improved by 50 percent.”
Following at least four of these five recommendations, researchers say, delays the risk of developing dementia: Get 150 minutes of cardio exercise per week; don’t smoke; limit alcohol consumption to moderate levels; eat a Mediterranean or DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet; and challenge your brain.
Engage in cardio exercise
Guidelines for “moderate intensity” heart exercises can be 30 minutes five times a week or an hour three times a week. But a gentle stroll on a flat road, while beneficial, is not what researchers mean when recommending cardio exercises, says Dr. Carolyn Fredericks, a Yale Medicine neurologist. “If you and I were going hiking and we were going up some hills and down some hills and we were out of breath, but not so much that we couldn’t talk to each other — that’s the kind of moderate intensity” that has been studied.
Quit smoking
Another habit that can be changed in mid-life with long-term benefits is quitting smoking. Researchers found cognitive impairment as early as the 40s among those who had smoked a pack a day for more than 10 years; those who had quit smoking or were defined as minimal smokers did not have the same cognitive declines. “It’s not as though you’re doomed because you smoked in your 30s and you shouldn’t bother,” Fredericks says. “It’s always worth it to quit.”
Limit alcohol consumption
Guidelines on alcohol are complicated, she says, because some of the research is conflicting. Someone who already has dementia should not drink any alcohol because “as we get into cognitive decline, it truly is toxic to the brain,” Fredericks says. To lower dementia risk, follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of no more than one drink a day for women and no more than two drinks a day for men.
Eat a healthier diet
Fredericks tells her patients, “It’s what you would eat if you were on vacation on the coast of Italy — a lot of emphasis on fish, lean proteins, beans, other vegetable sources of protein, a rainbow of fruits and vegetables, including especially dark, leafy greens, which seem to have specific benefits for preserving cognitive function. And olive oil rather than butter, and whole grains,” she says. “It’s really not a restrictive diet at all, but it’s more a style of eating that seems to be really good for the brain.”
Challenge your brain
To stimulate the brain, we can choose anything we enjoy that requires us to learn new skills and think: knitting, woodworking, dancing, painting, learning to play a musical instrument or a new language, gardening, photography and adult ed classes. Reading is good, but reading as part of a book club is better because it involves a social aspect and forces you to engage with the text, Fredericks says. Large population studies show that people who have attained a higher level of education and those who have an intellectually demanding occupation have a lower risk of dementia than those who have a repetitive job. Some people start to slip cognitively when they retire, she says, which is why doctors recommend fun, intellectually engaging hobbies. “It has to be both, or you just won’t do it,” Fredericks says. If you like reading, try different genres and types of literature because novelty stimulates the brain. “It’s really just whatever you find engaging, fun and challenging, and engaging in that regularly,” she says.
The biggest risk is old age, Fredericks says. If we reach our 90s and 100s, 60 percent of us will have some type of dementia, but no matter how long we live, the Alzheimer’s Association reports, following healthy habits to promote good brain health reduces the risk of cognitive decline.
Elusive origins
Doctors don’t know what causes Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. While there are genetic elements to Alzheimer’s, it’s not a hereditary disease. And, although risks may be higher for those with a parent who had the disease, 95 percent of Alzheimer’s patients don’t have a family history, according to Hartford HealthCare’s Dr. Amy Sanders.