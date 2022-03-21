Music teacher Sheena Graham retired halfway through this school year, at least four years ahead of schedule, she says, because the stress of not being able to teach to her standards weighed on her to the point of impacting her health. The nearly 40-year veteran of the Bridgeport Public Schools felt she couldn’t think clearly and worried over her inability to give her usual full effort to her Harding High School students. Graham, Connecticut’s 2019 Teacher of the Year, is one of an untold number of teachers who retired early after the stress and frustration of being an educator during a pandemic took a toll on their health.
“I got to the point where I realized I wasn’t myself anymore,” says Graham, 61. “I wasn’t sleeping. The school day would end and I would sit [in the car] for a while before I was mentally able to drive home.
“When you are so engrossed in helping everyone else be successful, the atmosphere we were put into made it feel like we were failing 24/7. You just can’t bring everyone back to normal, which is what’s expected.”
Each stage of the pandemic has added a different set of expectations that administrators directed teachers to implement, says Laura Saunders, a psychologist with the Hartford HealthCare Institute of Living. “I don’t think teachers’ voices have been heard,” she says. “They’ve been given little support and little understanding.”
Students needed more social-emotional support than the existing staff could provide, says Joselyn DeLancey, a fifth-grade teacher in Darien. “Our job first and foremost is to educate. We don’t get to do that until we do the other things,” she says. “Kids have to feel validated, they have to feel cared for, they have to feel respected, they have to trust you.”
While caring for children or elderly parents themselves whose lives had been disrupted by the pandemic, teachers’ workloads doubled or tripled. “I was teaching fully in-person, fully remote and a hybrid class and had to do three separate lesson plans,” says Kate Dias, a high school math teacher in Manchester.
Students were not only picking up on their parents’ stress, they were feeling anxious over the changes to their routines, the fear of contracting COVID-19 and the overall social upheaval, Saunders says.
“What I saw and what was the most stressful and concerning was that you could have kids with very different views on the pandemic in the classroom,” Graham says. “You have to make each one of those kids feel valued, important and empowered. The educator in that classroom has to focus on how best to serve all of these students at the same time, which means you have to push everything about you to the back.”
The disconnect between teachers’ realities and external expectations frustrates teachers and increases their stress levels, they say. While self-care is important, it’s not the solution to what teachers are facing, says Saunders, the psychologist. “Self-care requires time and energy, and if you don’t have enough time and lack the energy, it’s very hard to engage in self-care,” she says. “You can’t just say, ‘Get better sleep.’ You need less stress, more resources.” Teachers need additional paid time off, respect and an acknowledgment of how difficult it is to teach students who are not emotionally ready to learn, she says.
Addressing the heightened levels of dissatisfaction begins with acknowledging the problem, Saunders says. It involves resources to support teachers, additional teaching staff to cover for absences, and school social workers and psychologists so teachers are not managing education and social-emotional problems in isolation, she says.
In the fall of 2020, just days before the start of the semester, Graham learned the school would no longer offer choral classes. She would be teaching music to the general student population, whether the students chose music or not.
Graham adapted and found a way to bring the music curriculum to all students, but what broke her was seeing the music room taken away from choral students. “That group of children needed music for their own social-emotional well-being,” she says. “That has got to be the most challenging moment I had. Some of the students were angry. I couldn’t fix it. I couldn’t fix me. I couldn’t talk about it. If I was to talk about it, I’m thinking of myself and not them. I’ve got to suck it up.”