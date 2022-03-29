Lolling Chair copy.jpg

Portsmouth Lolling chair  Made from mahogany with satinwood inlay, this is a replica of a chair originally made in Portsmouth, N.H., or Newburyport, Mass., in 1790–1810. Price upon request, Cherry Brook Woodworks.

Estelle Dining Chair copy.jpg

Estelle dining chair  Mid-century modern, minimalist design and made of solid walnut, with a slender back and finely sculpted seat. $1,248, Copeland Furniture. Fairhaven Furniture, New Haven.

Midcentury Modern Chair copy.jpg

Mid-century modern chair  Made with tufted faux leather upholstery and a solid wood frame with a dark walnut finish. $650, Urban Wood & Steel, Hamden.

Clarke Chair copy.jpg

Clarke chair  Cantilevered design with a sturdy trestle leg and foot and a slightly curved back makes unique a dining or desk chair. $1,200, Troy Brook Visions, Litchfield.

Game Chair 3 copy.jpg

Game room spectator chair  With cup holders and cue-stick notches in arm rests, pockets for TV remotes, this chair is ready to play. $2,210-plus, Mikhail Darafeev. Encore Billiards & Gameroom, Milford.

