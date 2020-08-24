books01-04.jpg

1. Acquacotta: Recipes and Stories from Tuscany’s Secret Silver Coast by Emiko Davies. $40, Hardi Grant Books

2. Beyond the North Wind: Russia in Recipes and Lore by Darra Goldstein. $37.50, Ten Speed Press

3. Fresh India: 130 Quick, Easy, and Delicious Vegetarian Recipes for Every Day by Meera Sodha. $35, Flatiron Books

4. Taste the Wild: Recipes and stories from Canada by Lisa Nieschlag and Lars Wentrup. $28.99, Murdoch Books

books05-08.jpg

5. Venetian Republic: Recipes from the Veneto, Adriatic Croatia, and the Greek islands by Nino Zoccali. $35, Interlink Books

7. Oaxaca: Home Cooking from the Heart of Mexico by Bricia Lopez and Javier Cabral. $40, Abrams

6. Tel Aviv: Food. People. Stories. A Culinary Journey With NENI by Haya Molcho and Nuriel Molcho. $35, ACC ART Books

8. The Great Australian Cookbook: The Food We Love from 100 of our Finest Cooks, Chefs, Bakers and Local Heroes edited by Helen Greenwood and Melissa Leong. $35, Echo Publishing in association with Blackwell & Ruth

books09-12.jpg

9. Baltic New & Old Recipes: Estonia, Latvia & Lithuania by Simon Bajada. $35, Hardi Grant Books

10. My Asian Kitchen: Bao * Salad * Noodle * Curry * Sushi * Dumpling by Jennifer Joyce. $29.99, Murdoch Books

11. New York:  Capital of Food by Lisa Nieschlag and Lars Wentrup. $29.99, Murdoch Books

12. Carpathia: Food from the Heart of Romania by Irina Georgescu. $35, Interlink Books

books13-16.jpg

13. Cuba: The Cookbook by Madelaine Vázquez Gálvez and Imogene Tondre. $49.95, Phaidon

14. North Wild Kitchen: Home Cooking from the Heart of Norway by Nevada Berg. $35, Prestel Publishing

15. The Food of Argentina: Asado, Empanadas, Dulce de Leche & More by Ross Dobson and Rachel Tolosa Paz. $35, Smith Street Books

16. Dalmatia: Recipes from Croatia’s Mediterranean Coast by Ino Kuvačić. $40, Hardi Grant Books

books17-19.jpg

17. Jikoni: Proudly Inauthentic Recipes from an Immigrant Kitchen by Ravinder Bhogal .$36, Bloomsbury Publishing

18. Bangkok Local: Cult Recipes from the Streets that Make the City by Sareen Rojanametin and Jean Thamthanakorn. $35, Smith Street Books

19. A Taste of AlUla by Ferrandi Paris. $85, Rizzoli

