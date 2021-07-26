Handwoven Berber rug Made in a Berber style with Romney wool to evoke a clean sense of design. Available in six designs. $250, Henny Penny Farm, Ridgefield. hennypennyfarmct.com
Duet rug Can a rug be both round and rectangle? Sure can! This wool rug is made in India and GoodWeave certified. $1,625, Company C. Fairhaven Furniture, New Haven. fairhaven-furniture.com
Maharam multitone rug Handwoven wool flatweave with lavish use of color. $2,195 (5x7 feet), Maharam. Design Within Reach, Stamford and Westport. dwr.com
Woven nautical doormat Made in Mystic Knotwork’s workshop with 100 feet of manila rope. Designed to last for years outside, and will turn silver with age like cedar shingles. $130, Mystic Knotwork, Mystic. mysticknotwork.com
Armenian floor mat Classic European tile-inspired design vinyl mat featuring a repeating eight-point-star motif with ornate detailing in shades of electric blue, light blue and white. $85/small, $130/large, Beija Flor. The Perfect Provenance, Greenwich. theperfectprovenance.com
Canvas floor cloth Acrylic-painted and sealed with three coats of polyurethane to preserve the design and color, and make it easy to clean. Ideal for doorways, bathrooms and kitchens. $300 (2x3 feet), Stillman Moffett Floor Cloths, Branford. stillmanmoffett.com