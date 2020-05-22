Driftwood Whale.jpg

Driftwood carvings

Artist Andy Tera carves whales and fish from Connecticut driftwood, with notes on the back saying where each piece was found. $80. You, Me & The Sea, Essex 

Billy Belt Blue.jpg

Royal blue belt

Stretchy and easy to wear, and stitches allow adjustment with millimeter accuracy. $47, Billy Belt. The Perfect Provenance, Greenwich

Razor 1.jpg

Razor and stand set

Wooden parts are turned on a lathe, and feature chrome-plated accents. Made for Mach 3 or Fusion blades. $70, Norman WoodcraftsTrish’s, Seymour 

Tustin_Shuffleboard_Matte Weathered Oak.jpg

Olhausen Tustin shuffleboard

Available in many styles and sizes for any room decor and budget. Bowling pins, customization and branding options available. $2,800 and up, Olhausen. Encore Billiards & Gameroom, Milford

Americas Cup Columbia Sailboat.jpg

America’s Cup Columbia sailboat

Model 1901 “Columbia” yacht, a historic America’s Cup racer. 35 inches high, plank-on-frame build, cotton hand-stitched sails, brass hardware and table stand. $199, Authentic Models. Fairhaven Furniture, New Haven

posters.jpg

Connecticut-themed art prints

Miss the Whalers hockey team? Bring ’em back to your living room or man cave with this three-color print. $40. Or celebrate Connecticut’s many breweries with an illustrated map by Jillian Goeler (JAG Ink Studio). $50. Hartford Prints!, Hartford 

