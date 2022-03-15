Christine Salerno has faced depression and anxiety since her teenage years, but the pandemic isolation made everything worse. To get through it, she tapped into coping techniques that worked for her during high school and college, and found new ones. “I’ve had to come up with new ways for how to handle my own anxiety and depression and not allow it to affect my day-to-day life,” says Salerno, 24, who is finishing up an online graduate program and lives with her parents in Fairfield County.
Salerno is not alone. Rates of mental illness, anxiety, depression, trauma, increased substance use and suicide ideation have spiked during the pandemic, reports the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of adults with symptoms of depression or anxiety jumped from 36 to 42 percent, with young adults ages 18 to 29 reporting the largest increase, according to an April 2021 CDC study. While there’s no single solution to address anxiety and depression, there are many small self-care steps that can add up to improved mental health.
Those already dealing with anxiety and depression have felt them exacerbated by living through a prolonged pandemic, says Laura Saunders, a psychologist with the Hartford HealthCare Institute of Living. While it’s hard on people of all ages, she says, it’s worse for younger people because they don’t have the perspective of those who have lived longer.
“Teens and young adults were the most acutely aware of the things they lost and the changes in their lives,” Saunders says. They’ve faced regression in their independence, added restrictions for their health and safety “as they’re launching their lives. Social isolation is gasoline on the fire of depression. So, when a global pandemic caused complete and utter social isolation, it only fueled the sense of loss and lack of purpose.”
When it comes to self-care, the lifestyle practices you’ve heard about before hold true — seven to eight hours of sleep, exercise, healthy diet and social interaction. “While it sounds overly simple, the steps to improving your social-emotional and physical health come with activity,” Saunders says. “The basic steps we always talk about — get fresh air, go for a walk, talk to a friend, engage in an activity you find enjoyable — whether it’s reading a book, doing yoga, a puzzle — doing those things we enjoy are the steps toward improving one’s sense of well-being.”
People struggling with anxiety may find it hard to sleep. Set aside 20 minutes to write in a journal or list things you’re worrying about before going to bed, says Marney White, professor of social and behavioral sciences at the Yale School of Public Health. Trying to suppress negative thoughts is ineffective; learning to reframe them and assess the likelihood of catastrophe helps manage them, she says.
It doesn’t help that so much is out of our control and many of us are grieving the loss of a loved one, a job, goals or activities. Research shows altruism can help lift one’s mood, White says. “It helps you take control in some small way of a seemingly out-of-control situation,” says White, whose online course, designed to prevent mental health decline, improved the physical and mental health of students, reports an article published in the American Journal of Health Education.
Canton resident Bryan Adams has made a practice of doing favors for neighbors and family members. “Finding people I could help has buoyed my happiness. As I struggle with my depression and connect with individuals, helping others feels good,” says the 50-something IT director. He has also found that sharing his mental health challenges with others has helped his coworkers feel comfortable disclosing their own issues.
“The more we talk about these things, the more people realize they’re not alone,” Saunders says. “As we strip away stigma, we open the door to more discussion, which will reduce barriers to seeking help.”
When facing stress and anxiety, one simple step is a daily practice called “SOS,” says Julian Ford, professor of psychiatry at UConn Health. It involves stepping back from what you’re doing, orienting yourself to whatever is most important and doing a self-check. This pause can be as short as 10 seconds, Ford says. He suggests doing it throughout the day, and before long, it becomes second nature.
Another proven way to boost your mood is through social connections, Saunders says. Find a way to connect that works for you, such as a virtual book club or game night. “The only way to get through this is to just take one step at a time. Do one thing each day to foster a sense of connection outside of yourself,” she says.
During the pandemic, people instinctively turned to pets, which were shown in a 2021 study to reduce anxiety and depression and improve overall well-being. When she considered taking her own life as a teenager, “the major thing that kept me afloat was my pets,” Salerno says, thinking, “ ‘I need to be here. My animals need me.’ ”
She also uses aromatherapy and listens to soothing piano music. “My spiritual practice has become more in depth since COVID started,” she says. “I’ve used that as an outlet to connect with myself, with the Earth, with my outside environment.”
Psychologist-recommended self-care steps
Sleep: Get 7–8 hours a night.
Plan fun: Make it part of your routine.
Laugh: Watch pet videos, comedies or stand-up specials.
Give: Volunteer or help others.
Connect: In person, by phone or video-chat.
Fake it: Shower, brush your teeth, get dressed and move your body even if you’d rather stay in bed.
SOS: Step back, orient yourself to what’s most important, and self-check on your ability to think clearly.
Seek therapy: Everyone deserves it.