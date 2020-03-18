The headlines appear contradictory. Some suggest drinking red wine is good for our hearts, and alcohol intake in general can increase longevity. Others say alcohol increases cancer risk.
Does drinking cause cancer?
“This is not an easy answer to give,” says Vasilis Vasiliou, professor of epidemiology and chair of the Environmental Health Sciences Department at the Yale School of Public Health. “If you just have a drink here and there, there is no evidence it causes cancer.”
Vasiliou, the son of a vineyard owner, organized the fourth International Conference on Alcohol and Cancer last year in Newport, Rhode Island, which drew 75 international scholars. “I say to people to be cautious. I would not suggest daily drinking,” he says. “Occasional social drinking should be fine.”
The World Health Organization declared alcohol a carcinogen in 1988. No amount of alcohol is healthy, conclude the authors of a worldwide study published in 2018 in the peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet.
What about that research suggesting drinking red wine can lower heart-attack risk? The antioxidants in red wine may increase levels of the “good” cholesterol, or high-density lipoprotein (HDL), and protect against cholesterol buildup, the Mayo Clinic reports. That said, doctors and the American Heart Association wouldn’t advise someone to start drinking to help their heart. In fact, according to the Lancet study, the benefits to the heart were offset by the risk of developing cancer.
While more research needs to be done, one thing is clear. “When you look at the association between alcohol and cancer,” says Dr. Wendy Chen, a breast cancer medical oncologist and epidemiologist at Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, “it’s a straight diagonal line, zero drinks being zero risk and going up diagonally from there.”
When looking at populations on a large scale, in general, people who are moderate drinkers are healthier and more affluent, Chen says. This raises the question of correlation versus causation, since research shows that people who are better off financially generally eat healthier and exercise more.
According to multiple published studies in cancer journals, drinking alcohol increases the risk of cancer of the mouth and throat, voice box (larynx), esophagus, colon and rectum, liver and breast. There is also growing evidence that alcohol is linked with other cancers, such as pancreatic, prostate and melanoma, the British Journal of Cancer reported.
Drinking alcohol increases the risk of mouth cancers because these tissues come into direct contact with the alcohol when someone drinks it, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology. The increased risk may be linked to two chemicals that can damage the DNA of healthy cells — ethanol and acetaldehyde, the ASCO says. Alcohol contains ethanol, a cancer-causing compound, and the body makes acetaldehyde, a known carcinogen, when digesting alcohol. As the body processes the alcohol, it increases the amount of estrogen in the blood, and having elevated estrogen levels increases the risk for breast, ovarian and uterine cancers, ASCO says.
Drinking may weaken the body’s ability to absorb and process nutrients, including vitamins A, C, D and E, folate and carotenoids, the ASCO says. Alcohol can cause weight gain, which also raises cancer risk.
People who drink and smoke cigarettes are at increased risk for cancer, studies show. Animal studies revealed that the combination of cigarettes and alcohol caused the cancer, Vasiliou says.
To know for sure about the link between alcohol and cancer, we need larger studies involving hundreds of thousands of people that factor in each person’s lifestyle, he says. Many of the existing studies are flawed because they’re based on questionnaires that ask participants how many drinks they had per week, he says. They may say they had one or two drinks a week when they really had three a day.
Rates of liver cancer in younger people are increasing throughout the U.S., and while researchers don’t know why, they are looking at whether the rise in binge drinking among teenagers and young adults could be a cause. (Binge drinking is defined as five drinks or more for men and four drinks or more for women in two hours.)
The American Cancer Society’s guidelines for cancer prevention suggest no more than light drinking, Chen says. “For most women, we recommend [no more than] a few servings per week.”
Even public health entities’ advice is contradictory. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s dietary guidelines suggest women have no more than one drink a day and men limit it to two a day. The National Cancer Institute says that, even at low levels, alcohol raises breast-cancer risk.
If you’re confused or question the findings, some researchers say that’s by design: the alcohol industry, just like the tobacco industry, has engaged in efforts to mislead the public, according to a report in Drug and Alcohol Review, a peer-reviewed medical journal. Representatives of the alcohol industry have denied this, claiming bias by the report’s authors.
Cancer survivors or those with a family history of cancer are advised to talk with their doctors, as studies conducted to date are based on large populations, not individuals. Just as there are people who have never smoked who get lung cancer, Chen says, there are teetotalers who develop cancer.
It comes down to what we’ve heard all our lives: everything in moderation. Sure, we can drink a bit more on special occasions like holidays and vacations. “You have to think about what someone’s been doing over a lifetime,” says Chen.
What about Chen and Vasiliou? Both say they enjoy the occasional drink.