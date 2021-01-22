Munsons Chocolates WEB.jpg

Munson’s Chocolates

Munson’s Chocolates, multiple locations

Triple Chocolate Layered Truffles 5 oz. — Three layers of milk and dark chocolate infused with filbert praline. $11.25.

Pecan Caramel Patties 7 oz. — Munson’s famous “turtles” are handmade with generous amounts of pecans and chewy vanilla caramel in milk chocolate. $17.25.

Assorted Chocolates 8 oz. — Every piece is hand-packed to create an assortment that includes a variety of milk and dark chocolate pieces, like triple-chocolate layered truffles, almond toffee butter crunch, award-winning vanilla caramels, sea salt caramels, butterscotch caramels, peanut butter centers, almond, coconut clusters, orange cream, raspberry jelly, and more. $16.50.

Bridgewater Chocoolate WEB.jpg

Bridgewater Chocolate

Bridgewater Chocolate, Brookfield

19-piece Bridgewater Valentine Assortment — Bestselling assortment of caramels, toffees and nuts. All confections are dipped in their own blend of milk and/or dark chocolate. $49.95.

Tschundin Chocolates WEB.jpg

Tschundin Chocolates

Tschundin Chocolates & Confections, Middletown

Garam Masala White — Chocolate ganache infused with rose petals, black cumin, black turmeric and coconut. Hand-painted dark chocolate shell. 12 for $35, 24 for $65.

A Night in Tunisia — Dark ganache infused with red chilis, fenugreek, cardamon, coriander and ajowan. Hand-painted dark chocolate shell. 12 for $35, 24 for $65.

Sweetheart White Raspberry Ganache — Hand-painted white chocolate shell. 12 for $35, 24 for $65.

Le Rouge Chocolate WEB.jpg

Le Rouge Chocolates by Aarti

Le Rouge Chocolates by Aarti, Westport

Painted Dark Chocolate Guitar + Tennis Racquet — $15 each.

Hand-painted Antique Buggies — $15 each.

Le Rouge Open Truffle Flower — $3.50 (comes in multiples of 4); make-your-own bar $15.

Give a Little Love Dark Chocolate Heart — $8 — and Give a Little Love Dark Chocolate Puzzle — $20 (10% from sales of these hearts has been donated to various charities since launching this campaign in 2016).

Assorted Truffles — Offered in packs of 6, 9, 16 and 25 pieces.

Fascias Chocolates WEB.jpg

Fascia's Chocolates

Fascia's Chocolates, Waterbury

Fascia's Cordial Cherries Cordial — Cherries are enrobed in milk or dark chocolate with a maraschino cherry floating in a cordial syrup that naturally breaks down from a sugar coating. $30 per pound.

Mystic River Chocolate WEB.jpg

Mystic River Chocolate

Mystic River Chocolate, Mystic

Limited-Edition Hawaiian 72% Cacao Bar — Crafted from bean-to-bar from a small farm with nibs grown on the side of a volcano on Hawaii's Hamakua Coast. $16.

55% Brown Sugar Cinnamon Organic Chocolate Bar — Chocolate, brown sugar and cinnamon with creamy white chocolate swirl. Gluten and dairy-free. $8.

Isabelle et Vincent WEB.jpg

Isabelle et Vincent

Isabelle et Vincent, Fairfield

Chocolate Lips — $5/each.

Bon Bons — Assorted. 1 for $3, 6 for $16, 12 for $30.

Dutch Epicure Shop WEB.jpg

The Dutch Epicure Shop

The Dutch Epicure Shop, Litchfield

Disco Rum Runners and Golden Ginger Jewel Chocolates — Handmade chocolate truffles, one with Meyers rum filling and the other with ginger brandy with a piece of crystallized ginger. $40 per lb.

Castle Hill Chocolate WEB.jpg

Castle Hill Chocolate

Castle Hill Chocolate, Newtown

Handcrafted Artisanal Bonbons — $25–$90.

Noteworthy Chocolates WEB.jpg

Noteworthy Chocolates

Noteworthy Chocolates, Bethel

Engraved Chocolate Medallion — Custom-engraved chocolate medallion with logo. $20 for a box of 3.

Deborah Anns Homemade Chocolates WEB.jpg

Deborah Ann's Homemade Chocolates

Deborah Ann's Homemade Chocolates, Ridgefield

Giant Chocolate Covered Pretzels — Extra-large pretzels coated in milk or dark chocolate, plain or topped with toasted coconut, mini-dark chocolate chips, mini-M&Ms, or white nonpareils. $3 each ($3.50 for M&M/chocolate chip).

Wood Buttercrunch Box — Small-batch English toffee, covered in premium chocolate and fresh chopped almonds, in a signature wood box. $38.95.

12-piece Truffle Gift Box — Chocolate ganache made with fresh cream in small batches is flavored and hand rolled in different premium toppings. Flavors include raspberry, coconut, Irish cream, amaretto, rum, Grand Marnier, champagne, chocolate and coffee. Comes in a signature burgundy gift box. $18.95.

Mystic Sweet Shoppe WEB copy.jpg

Mystic Sweet Shop, Mystic

Favor Anchor + Starfish — $4.50.

Hot chocolate bomb — $5.99.

Fridas Fluttering Heart — $4.

Chocolate covered Oreo — $1.80.

Assorted Chocolates — Honeycomb, champagne jelly, coconut cluster, cherry cordials, orange jelly, cashew cluster and marshmallow chocolates. $15 per 1/2 pound.

Thorncrest Farm & Milk House Chocolates, Goshen

Individual chocolate bars — $9.95 and up.

Lemon caramels — $9.95.

The Ultimate Gift Box of Chocolates — Fresh handmade signature artisanal chocolates and a layer of single cow-origin "Daydreams" buttery milk and dark sea salt caramels. Packaged in a generous keepsake box with a silk bow. Flavors vary seasonally. $158.

