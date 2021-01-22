Munson’s Chocolates, multiple locations
Triple Chocolate Layered Truffles 5 oz. — Three layers of milk and dark chocolate infused with filbert praline. $11.25.
Pecan Caramel Patties 7 oz. — Munson’s famous “turtles” are handmade with generous amounts of pecans and chewy vanilla caramel in milk chocolate. $17.25.
Assorted Chocolates 8 oz. — Every piece is hand-packed to create an assortment that includes a variety of milk and dark chocolate pieces, like triple-chocolate layered truffles, almond toffee butter crunch, award-winning vanilla caramels, sea salt caramels, butterscotch caramels, peanut butter centers, almond, coconut clusters, orange cream, raspberry jelly, and more. $16.50.
Bridgewater Chocolate, Brookfield
19-piece Bridgewater Valentine Assortment — Bestselling assortment of caramels, toffees and nuts. All confections are dipped in their own blend of milk and/or dark chocolate. $49.95.
Tschundin Chocolates & Confections, Middletown
Garam Masala White — Chocolate ganache infused with rose petals, black cumin, black turmeric and coconut. Hand-painted dark chocolate shell. 12 for $35, 24 for $65.
A Night in Tunisia — Dark ganache infused with red chilis, fenugreek, cardamon, coriander and ajowan. Hand-painted dark chocolate shell. 12 for $35, 24 for $65.
Sweetheart White Raspberry Ganache — Hand-painted white chocolate shell. 12 for $35, 24 for $65.
Le Rouge Chocolates by Aarti, Westport
Painted Dark Chocolate Guitar + Tennis Racquet — $15 each.
Hand-painted Antique Buggies — $15 each.
Le Rouge Open Truffle Flower — $3.50 (comes in multiples of 4); make-your-own bar $15.
Give a Little Love Dark Chocolate Heart — $8 — and Give a Little Love Dark Chocolate Puzzle — $20 (10% from sales of these hearts has been donated to various charities since launching this campaign in 2016).
Assorted Truffles — Offered in packs of 6, 9, 16 and 25 pieces.
Fascia's Chocolates, Waterbury
Fascia's Cordial Cherries Cordial — Cherries are enrobed in milk or dark chocolate with a maraschino cherry floating in a cordial syrup that naturally breaks down from a sugar coating. $30 per pound.
Mystic River Chocolate, Mystic
Limited-Edition Hawaiian 72% Cacao Bar — Crafted from bean-to-bar from a small farm with nibs grown on the side of a volcano on Hawaii's Hamakua Coast. $16.
55% Brown Sugar Cinnamon Organic Chocolate Bar — Chocolate, brown sugar and cinnamon with creamy white chocolate swirl. Gluten and dairy-free. $8.
Isabelle et Vincent, Fairfield
Chocolate Lips — $5/each.
Bon Bons — Assorted. 1 for $3, 6 for $16, 12 for $30.
The Dutch Epicure Shop, Litchfield
Disco Rum Runners and Golden Ginger Jewel Chocolates — Handmade chocolate truffles, one with Meyers rum filling and the other with ginger brandy with a piece of crystallized ginger. $40 per lb.
Castle Hill Chocolate, Newtown
Handcrafted Artisanal Bonbons — $25–$90.
Noteworthy Chocolates, Bethel
Engraved Chocolate Medallion — Custom-engraved chocolate medallion with logo. $20 for a box of 3.
Deborah Ann's Homemade Chocolates, Ridgefield
Giant Chocolate Covered Pretzels — Extra-large pretzels coated in milk or dark chocolate, plain or topped with toasted coconut, mini-dark chocolate chips, mini-M&Ms, or white nonpareils. $3 each ($3.50 for M&M/chocolate chip).
Wood Buttercrunch Box — Small-batch English toffee, covered in premium chocolate and fresh chopped almonds, in a signature wood box. $38.95.
12-piece Truffle Gift Box — Chocolate ganache made with fresh cream in small batches is flavored and hand rolled in different premium toppings. Flavors include raspberry, coconut, Irish cream, amaretto, rum, Grand Marnier, champagne, chocolate and coffee. Comes in a signature burgundy gift box. $18.95.
Mystic Sweet Shop, Mystic
Favor Anchor + Starfish — $4.50.
Hot chocolate bomb — $5.99.
Fridas Fluttering Heart — $4.
Chocolate covered Oreo — $1.80.
Assorted Chocolates — Honeycomb, champagne jelly, coconut cluster, cherry cordials, orange jelly, cashew cluster and marshmallow chocolates. $15 per 1/2 pound.
Thorncrest Farm & Milk House Chocolates, Goshen
Individual chocolate bars — $9.95 and up.
Lemon caramels — $9.95.
The Ultimate Gift Box of Chocolates — Fresh handmade signature artisanal chocolates and a layer of single cow-origin "Daydreams" buttery milk and dark sea salt caramels. Packaged in a generous keepsake box with a silk bow. Flavors vary seasonally. $158.