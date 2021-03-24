How to get your home ready to sell

Getting ready to put your home on the market can trigger a roller coaster of emotions. It’s natural to want to showcase items and features of your home that are special and unique to you and your family, but Taylor Spellman, who, along with fellow Wethersfield product Kate Wasserman Dicken, stars in the discovery+ original series One Week to Sell, reminds her clients that the fewer personal touches in your home, the further it will go with future buyers.
The goal is to sell your house, which means making a few sacrifices in your personal taste and style. It might be hard to think about making changes for someone else, but there are small changes you can easily make to have your home appeal to a wider market, without completely having to renovate your home, says Liz Pensiero of Fairfield County firm Liz Pensiero Staging + Design. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, tackle one room at a time, Spellman suggests. Here, Spellman and Pensiero share tips to help your house appeal to buyers.
Slap on some paint
There is no better return on investment than afresh coat of paint. “Whether the homeowner needs to completely change the color scheme in the home or just touch up the base boards from wear and tear, investing in a good paint job before hitting the market is a must,” Pensiero says. It’s relatively easy and worth every penny. While you might think white is a good color, Spellman suggests opting for a light gray. “It is a misconception that painting everything white is the way to go. A light gray or tan will be fresh and light and adds warmth to the space,” she says.
Clear all clutter
This can be anything from excess decor to bulky furniture. Your rooms should be styled with functional and intentional furniture, but any extras should be stored away. “Ensure that doorways and windows are free and clear,” Pensiero says. “Extra tables, chairs and ottomans that may be staples for your family will just get in the way and make the room feel smaller.”
Remove all personal memorabilia
This is not the time to flaunt your children’s accomplishments and family photos. “Buyers don’t want to know who actually lives in the home, so family photos, diplomas, memorabilia from your trips along the years and religious decor should all be tucked away,” Pensiero recommends. Buyers want to envision themselves living in your space, which can be difficult when they’re staring down a gallery wall of family photos from your summer in Nantucket.
Call in reinforcements
If this is all too overwhelming, hire a stager. You will feel a personal attachment to your belongings and style, so bringing in a fresh, unattached pair of eyes can be extremely helpful. A stager will evaluate each room, reposition your furnishings and make suggestions on paint colors. They might even bring in complimentary furnishings to enhance the space to its full potential for buyers.
Bonus tip: Picture perfect
Everyone is judging your house by the photos in your listing. “Buyers are shopping online and through photos before they even step into your home,” Pensiero says. “You want to make sure your home is showing its best through the camera lens and not your personal feelings.” Spellman suggests hiring a professional photographer to capture your space.