What to buy for your loved ones this holiday season that they couldn't (and maybe already have) gotten themselves online or at a big-box store? Consider a one-of-a-kind gift made by one of these Connecticut artisans whose hand-crafted products include toys, cooking utensils, jewelry and more. (And if you need more ideas, as always you can find some great locally produced options in our annual holiday gift guide.) Plus: We have tips for decorating the holiday table (as well as a tasty Gingerbread spice cake recipe to serve on it), and see our profile of West Hartford native Jessica Rosenworcel, an FCC Commissioner with an unusually high profile who is using her position to try and bridge the digital divide.
