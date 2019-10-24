When you think of great writers from our state, Mark Twain is undoubtedly the first name to come to mind. But the "father of American literature" is just the first page in the story of Connecticut writers, a canon which is much wider, more diverse and yes, more revolutionary than many of us are aware. Also in this issue: If you're dreading the coming snow, start planning a respite now with a Caribbean island getaway; and an essay by a Vietnam veteran who, a half century after dropping out of college, fulfilled a promise to himself to return and finish his degree.
Recent Issues
Select a cover to read all articles from that issue