We all know that we need to eat right and maintain healthy habits to live longer, but did you know that even your specific neighborhood can affect your life expectancy? That's the surprising finding from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whose U.S. Small-Area Life Expectancy Project has created a detailed look at patters down to the level of census tracts. We take a look at what the findings have shown for our state. We also profile seven social media influencers whose impacts stretch well beyond the Nutmeg State, and take a look at some gorgeous bathroom upgrade options for your home.
Recent Issues
Select a cover to read all articles from that issue