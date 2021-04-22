5 more secret hiking spots in the Northwest Corner

White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield, Steep Rock Preserve in Washington, and other premier Litchfield County hiking destinations can leave visitors feeling like commuters in rush-hour traffic, and COVID exacerbated the crush. Those looking for a solitary walk in the woods are in luck, however, because Northwest Connecticut boasts dozens of under-the-radar trails. Here’s the scoop on five worth seeking out.
WHERE THE MOOSE ROAM
The Great Mountain Forest spans more than 6,000 acres of contiguous forestland in Norfolk and Falls Village, and its trails are open to the public. Besides enjoying unspoiled wilderness in arguably the wildest area of Connecticut, a big draw for discovering the expanse is a chance to see an exotic resident — moose. According to a 2020 census, the forest is home to no fewer than 21 moose who live and raise families there. Information on access and obtaining detailed trail maps is under the “Recreation” tab at greatmountainforest.org.
SCOUT IT OUT
The former Girl Scouts Camp Francis in Kent is now the 263-acre East Kent Hamlet Nature Preserve of the Kent Land Trust. Even in the height of summer, it seems there’s always parking available and few others on the trails — despite the appeal of the 50-foot “stepped” waterfall. Check out kentlandtrust.org for a trail map and more.
LOVELY LAKE LAPS
Flanders Nature Center & Land Trust in Woodbury and its core trails are very popular, but far fewer find the Whittemore Preserve off Route 64 on the Middlebury line. There are never more than a few cars in the parking area, so you might not encounter other hikers — but you will be rewarded with nearly eight miles of terrific trails, some with views of Lake Quassapaug. Information and maps are online at flandersnaturecenter.org/hiking.
VINEYARD STROLL
Despite the popularity of White Memorial, there’s a way to experience its charms — and the historic center of town — in one adventure. A little-known, non-contiguous 90-acre preserve near Haight-Brown Vineyard features a loop of about 1.3 miles with a pretty segment alongside the Bantam River, and a footbridge over the river that brings you out between two stone pillars on South Street, just a short stroll to the great food and shopping in town. See the “entire property” map at whitememorialcc.org/trail-maps and look for the “Vineyard” and “River” trails, with access at West Chestnut Hill Road and South Street.
VALLEY VIEWS
Mattatuck State Forest is a popular hiking destination, largely for the trail leading to the Old Leatherman’s Cave in Watertown, but the nearly 4,700-acre forest spans six towns and is filled with trails less traveled. One is located in what some would consider an unlikely place for a great hike, the Waterville section of Waterbury. The 2.6-mile Hancock Brook Trail is a linear loop running parallel to Hancock Brook, and includes the Lion Head summit with nice views west along the Naugatuck Valley. Parking is at the end of Sheffield Street in Waterville. More information is online under “Blue Blazed Hiking Trails” at ctwoodlands.org.