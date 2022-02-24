After losing my daughter, I found the light of purpose

Excerpted from The Other Side of Yet: Finding Light in the Midst of Darkness by Michelle Hord. Published with permission of Atria Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster Inc. Copyright © 2022 by Michelle Hord.

This article appears in the March 2022 issue of Connecticut Magazine. You can subscribe to Connecticut Magazine here, or find the current issue on sale here. Sign up for our newsletter to get our latest and greatest content delivered right to your inbox. Have a question or comment? Email editor@connecticutmag.com. And follow us on Facebook and Instagram @connecticutmagazine and Twitter @connecticutmag.