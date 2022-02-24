After losing my daughter, I found the light of purpose

The Hord name has long been synonymous with charity and hope in Connecticut and beyond. More than 25 years ago, Noel and Cora Hord of Danbury founded the Hord Foundation, which has given more than $5 million in scholarships to local students of African descent pursuing higher education. The Hords’ daughter, Michelle, a writer and former media executive at NBCUniversal and ABC News, has been involved with the charity since an early age.
After her estranged husband murdered their 7-year-old daughter, Gabrielle, in 2017, Michelle realized she needed a new blueprint to live a life she never imagined. Michelle came to believe that the only way out of pain is through service to others. Service became the key to her survival. Continuing her family’s legacy, she has since founded Gabrielle’s Wings to help provide educational and cultural opportunities to children of color in need. (Learn more at gabrielleswings.org and michelledhord.com.)
Now living in Stamford, Michelle has written a book, The Other Side of Yet: Finding Light in the Midst of Darkness (Atria Books, March 15). In these excerpts, she explores her relationship with her ex-husband, recalls lessons learned from her late mother, and tells of how stories have the power to heal.
I am floating in the ocean. It is here I can feel her presence most often. I feel her in the white sand where her feet once touched earth; where her fingers once dug for shells or built temporary monuments out of sand. There is nothing but palm trees and clear blue skies above me. An attractive stillness. I keep coming back to this place where we shared so many wonderful memories. It is magical. The place where our souls can commune once again. It serves as a dimension in my universe where there is no “before” or “after.” A space in time when the blue of the ocean and the blue of the sky are only cut through by my still brown body. My eyes are closed and my heart is full. The warmth of the morning sun shines upon my face. As I let the water move me at its will, I hear faintly but insistently over the crashing waves at shore, “Keep going, Mommy. You can do it. Tell them our story.”
It can happen anytime or anywhere. I’ll find myself carefully reading through my old journals or pulling together words for a speaking engagement. I could be sitting with pictures of Gabrielle or silently tracing the lines of drawings made with her tiny fingers. Her favorite dolly, Barbara, is always watching from the shelf nearby. Pictures of cardinals surround me on the walls. An open window allows me to hear the real birds outside. Her presence is palpable. The rush of sorrow overwhelms me.
On this particular day, I was rebuilding the Gabrielle’s Wings website. I did something I rarely do. Something I will probably not do again. I wanted to find some positive articles or media about the work I’d been doing with the foundation. So I Googled myself. I knew the potential to be triggered would be great. I suppose I hoped that if my search was narrow, the right stuff would show up first. It did not. The headlines pummeled me. Article after article about my daughter’s murder and her father’s sentencing filled the screen. In the pop-up window, the questions of the public about my private pain were clear.
“How did Gabrielle White die?”
“What happened to Michelle Hord’s daughter?”
I don’t claim to fully understand Google’s algorithms, but these questions were evidence that my name had become synonymous with the worst tragedy of my life. It felt invasive. Even if I wanted to be anonymous, that was clearly not an option. Like the sudden rush of the tide, we all may find ourselves being knocked over by a pain so deep we cannot fathom its end. An unexpected riptide that despite our best efforts for safety and protection is capable of pulling us under.
I realize the duality of my journey. I made a conscious choice to not hide. I could have chosen to fade into the background. I could have chosen to try to quiet the noise of what he did. But I didn’t and I won’t. I will not shrink. I will not whisper. Stories have the power to heal. This story certainly does. My story matters because Gabrielle mattered. It matters because hope matters. Resilience matters. The realization that there is something bigger than us in the universe matters. I couldn’t have survived this if I didn’t believe that I am tethered to something higher and greater. There is absolutely a God who is holding together the spiritual realm and the earthly one. One who occasionally sends little golden miracles to remind us of who we were before we came to this place and who we will be again once we return home.
Many of us have been blindsided by a loss so great it thrashes our hearts, whether we’ve lost relationships, careers, potential or confidence. For me, there are days when it feels like I will never be able to “see” my way through. I’m learning to accept that my life from before will never return. I’m embracing the fact that my life after is yet to be discovered. And in the meantime, I’m still becoming. And that is truly a gift. If the emotional eons that have transpired between the day I lost her and today are any indication, the depth of my fortitude is still unknown.
I will never be the same. I will never stop missing my daughter. I will never see a golden-brown girl with cotton-candy puffs of hair and not feel the ache in my heart and bones. And still somehow, at the same time, I am still me. Changed? Yes. Reimagined? Yes. But still me. And if anything, I learned how to choose joy from my before self. That Michelle knew joy intimately. She loved the ocean. She loved hip-hop. She loved children. She loved to cook and entertain. She loved an off-color joke. These were things I got to carry into my yet, my new and uncharted world.
Hank and I always relished telling the story of our romance. How we first met when he served as my brother’s resident assistant at the University of Connecticut. The instant attraction we felt whenever we saw each other. Just looking at him sent my stomach into full-out somersaults. He was attractive beyond his looks. Always the life of the party, he was a man with a great sense of humor and manners. My mother once asked if he was from the South because he was so polite. This, despite his strong Bronx accent.
We had an instant chemistry. I used to jokingly say that we were the Black When Harry Met Sally. We didn’t begin our romantic relationship immediately. He was still in school in Connecticut and I was working in Washington, D.C. But we kept in touch over the years as friends, sharing our lives and relationship woes. A decade later, when I moved to New York, we connected and started dating.
There was a security in marrying Hank. Not because he was my soul mate, a concept I’m not sure I ever fully embraced. It was more about having a friend and partner. I’d grown up in a loving home with stories of my parents’ friendship and romance. That was my norm. Hank and I fell in love because of our mutual love for hip-hop, writing and reading great poetry and literature, and desire to build a family. We were friends who shared with each other our hopes and dreams. That seemed like enough at the time. And because we met in the early days of my career when I was making close to minimum wage, my career trajectory did not seem as intimidating to him as it did to other men I’d dated.
Hank and I got married Sept. 29, 2007. We were married at the historic Riverside Church in upper Manhattan. It was a fairy tale come to life. Because I handled bridal segments at Good Morning America, I had incredible relationships with the most exclusive wedding vendors — including the owners of the now famous Kleinfeld store. When I was trying on gowns, there was even talk of a reality show. The idea had just been pitched and the concept was still in its infancy. Of course, Say Yes to the Dress has become a classic since then.
My wedding day, like most major life events, had a duality. I was excited to begin my new life. The TV producer in me had planned an incredible wedding. I had unbelievable support and love from family and friends. However, my mother wasn’t there. She’d passed away 13 years earlier, and it was still hard to imagine going through that day without her. Her death became a glaring reminder of the loss that undergirded every major decision of my life. Having to tell associates and wedding vendors that she was gone and would not be able to provide any input devastated me on a daily basis.
On the morning of my wedding, I asked my father and brother to have breakfast with me in my hotel room. I wanted my original family, minus the fourth leg of our family chair, near me. Their love would stabilize me. Calm my racing heart and mind. I’ll never forget that perfect crisp, blue September morning. There wasn’t a single cloud in the sky. I could not have asked for a better day. Despite the typical wedding jitters, the ceremony was beautiful and was followed by an amazing honeymoon in Italy.
It is complicated and heartbreaking now to look back at those photos. I cannot deny that the day happened. I cannot deny that any of it was real. I cannot deny that the joy on the faces was real. I can’t even deny that the love was real. But what I do know is that he is no longer real to me. As part of my own grieving process, friends and loved ones have helped me sift through those photos and carefully cut him out in order to preserve other friends and family in the pictures.
Hank was charming and charismatic like my dad, but the comparison ends there. Hank always had anger issues, but it wasn’t until our relationship evolved into a romantic one that I saw the first glimpses of it. I worried about many things in our relationship. I worried about him finding a steady career path — something that was a pervasive struggle for the length of our marriage. It wasn’t until years later during our divorce proceedings that my physical safety ever crossed my mind. And even then, the one thing I thought I knew for sure was that he would never do anything to hurt our baby. In my mind, it wasn’t even in the realm of possibility.
It couldn’t happen here.
When I was pregnant, we mutually decided that we would wait until the baby was born to find out its sex. Because we didn’t want to refer to the baby as it, we called Gabrielle “Baby Bear” before she was born. We would jokingly call each other Mama Bear and Papa Bear during that time as well.
Gabrielle was due on Aug. 3, 2009. Because of my high-risk pregnancy at the age of 39, I was told they may induce a few days early. I used every old wives’ tale in the book to try to induce labor. I was literally swimming the day before she was born. On Aug. 1, the contractions began. We followed them at home, nervous and excited, and then, in the middle of the night, headed to the hospital. With no anesthesia, Gabrielle was born on Aug. 2 at 9:59 p.m. She was 8 pounds, 2 ounces. My miracle baby was here. She was a dream come true.
Like most little girls, Gabrielle loved her dad. Between dancing with him on Saturday mornings, playing video games, and watching our favorite family shows together, they had a bond. Planning her birthday was such a thing for us. Hank loved it. Despite the deep fault lines I grew to see in his character, as his insecurities began to reveal themselves, the safety and well-being of our daughter was never a concern.
On the outside, our lives were a model of the American Dream. Many women ponder if they can have it all — the career, the man, the children. From the outside, I had it. On the inside, though, there were cracks in the foundation of what we were building. Mostly from his inability to stabilize himself in a career path. In 2012, I made a few phone calls and he began working on the Obama re-election campaign. I was so proud of him. I was also relieved that he seemingly had found his place in the sun. When we later found out that we would be able to attend two of the inaugural balls, it was an amazing dream come true. My heart swelled with pride. We took tons of pictures on that cold evening. It was one of those brag moments to post on social media. I kept treasures and souvenirs from the events for Gabrielle. It was historic, and when she was older, I wanted her to know that her parents were part of this great moment.
My mom was everything. She was my protector. I was sensitive and shy, and it was “behind her skirt” that I found a safe place to cry and hide.
I eventually grew out of my shy phase as a child, becoming an outgoing teenager and young adult. I started playing the drums only because, when I asked about it, the band director didn’t think it was something for girls to do. I never learned how to play basketball because, due to my height, people would ask me if I did my whole life. There has always been this rebel-without-a-pause part of my personality. My defiant faith was just straight-up defiance for a long time! But my rebellion was kept in check because the worst thing in the world I could hear was my mother saying, “I’m disappointed.” That was a dagger to the heart. So yes, I snuck and wore makeup in middle school and got in trouble when I forgot to take it off, but it was all so benign. I knew she loved me, but I was always seeking my mother’s approval.
This is why, as a young woman, not being like her and wanting to please her were very complicated for me. I thought the world revolved around her — and my world certainly did. It is also why I carried such an enormous fear of her dying. I remember several times, as both a child and young adult, dreaming that she would die. When I read stories that involved losing one’s mother, they shook me to my core. In those panicked late-night terrors, I’d rush into the room she and my father shared to ensure she was still breathing.
I was never able to shake those awful nightmares. I sometimes wonder if there was a part of my spirit that knew she would leave us too soon. It was as if my spiritual self was trying to prepare my human self for an inevitable yet unimaginable loss at a fairly early age. There was a kind of foreshadowing in my subconscious that fueled the dreams I would have. I’m aware that, for some, that doesn’t make sense. But based on what experience has taught me, I believe there was something in my body that sensed a shift coming, even when I didn’t know it intellectually, and kept me close to her as a result.
In truth, the hardest part of watching my grandmother get sick was processing the impact her illness was having on my mother as a caregiver and daughter. It felt surreal. I watched my mother experience my worst nightmare, losing her mother, and that prompted me to stick even closer to her. I flew to be with my mother as my grandmother went through chemo. I was a 23-year-old producer still living in Washington, D.C., and still attached to my Howard University “umbilical cord” of friends and surroundings. My parents had moved to Ohio from Connecticut that year. I would meet my mom in Houston, where her oldest sister lived and where my grandmother would convalesce while going through chemo and surgery at MD Anderson. One of my dear college friends, Camille, who later became the first Black female plastic surgeon in the state of Texas, was a young, exhausted medical school resident at the time. She always found time, though, to research my grandmother’s doctors and offer any information she could to my mom and our family.
I sent my mom a card two days before she died. We never got a chance to talk about it but the card basically said, “I can’t imagine what it’s like dealing with an aging parent. I’m here for you and I love you.” I was so afraid that she would leave, so I made sure that I always let her know that I would be there for her. So imagine getting that call from my dad: “Your mother’s gone.” My world shattered. My worst nightmare had come to pass. The shock to our family and community of losing my mother so suddenly, as she and my dad became empty-nesters and started a new life in Ohio, was staggering. Even after she died, furniture and fixtures she had ordered for their new house continued to arrive. A reminder of a before that had disappeared before our eyes.
I’d just come into my womanhood when I lost my mom to a cerebral aneurysm. We’d only recently gotten to the point of being comfortable having adult conversations. My time with her by my grandmother’s side allowed me to be there for her for the first time as a woman versus her child.
After she died, I thought about the many times I called home from college or my first apartment distraught by a dream where I’d lost her.
Her response was classic and cool: “Girl, I’m not going anywhere.”
But she did.
She was perfectly healthy, and by the time I was 24, she was gone.
Within a week of my mother dying, I had one of those dreams again that didn’t feel like a dream. She was wearing her University of Michigan nightgown that, though frayed and in pieces, I still have to this day. In the dream she said, “It feels so good to be home.”
I asked, “Why did you leave me?”
She responded, “I had to go, but you have everything you need.”
I wanted to believe her when she said that I had everything I needed, but I didn’t understand what that meant exactly. I couldn’t see it and so I disagreed. What do you mean, Mom? I’m 24 years old. I have to deal with your 47-year-old husband and your 21-year-old son. I have to watch your mother die. I don’t know how to handle this. I don’t even know how you make your pot roast. I literally don’t have everything I need.
But when I lost Gabrielle, I understood what she meant. First, I’m so grateful my mother did not have to live through this horrible thing happening to her grandchild, to her daughter. I also found comfort in imagining in my mortal mind, their meeting at the gates of Glory, having met there in the spirit before Gabrielle was sent to me. I imagine my mother’s open arms and precious smile, taking my sweet girl in.