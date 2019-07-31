Connecticut Magazine's Top Dentists 2019

Which Connecticut dentists do other dentists recommend?
Below are the results of our 2019 exclusive poll, featuring 360 dentists in seven specialties as chosen by a survey of their peers.
Find the Top Dentists nearest to you by searching our interactive map:
General Dentistry • Endodontics • Oral Surgery • Orthodontics • Pediatric Dentistry • Periodontics • Prosthodontics • Search the entire list including all specialties
You can filter the results to show dentists in each specialty located within a specified distance from your zip code.
The dentists are not ranked. However, Featured Profile listings — marked with a green star, and containing a photo and biographical information provided by the dentists — which fall within your search parameters will appear at the top of your results. This is an advertising option made available after the survey results are completed to dentists who have made the list. Dentists do not, and cannot, pay to be included on the list.
How are Top Dentists chosen?
They are voted onto the list by their peers. For 2019, we sent questionnaires to every dentist licensed in Connecticut — well over 3,000 — asking them to recommend a dentist to whom they would send a loved one for care in seven categories. We received about 400 completed questionnaires, a very good return rate. Thus, every dentist listed has been recommended by a significant number of his or her peers; indeed, the only way to make the list is through these peer recommendations.
We like to say that every dentist who makes the list is a good one, or at least a recommended one, but not every good dentist makes the list. You should use it as a reference, not the final word, as you search for someone to help you with your dental needs. You must ultimately do your own due diligence in order to decide which dentist is right for you or your loved ones.
Related stories:
How Your Oral Health is Tied to Overall Wellness
A New Alternative to Opioids Provides a Safer Post-Oral Surgery Alternative
Five Trends in Cosmetic Dentistry
The full 2019 Connecticut Magazine Top Dentists list:
General Dentistry
Aledort, Robert, 36 Padaranam Road, Danbury, 203-748-5717
Amaro, Matthew D., 17 Lafayette St., Norwich, 860-886-2497
Babushkin, Jeffrey A., 888 White Plains Road, Trumbull, 203-268-5881
Black, Janette A., 69 Sherman St., Fairfield, 203-255-1545
Braverman, Carlos, 686 East Main St., Torrington, 860-489-9091
Cambria, Nicole, 85 Church St., Middletown, 860-344-0004
Campbell, Jason, 177 Boston Post Road, Waterford, 860-447-2235
Christian, Lawrence, 625 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, 860-658-1991
Costantino Finiasz, Alejandra, 1081 Hope St., Stamford, 203-329-8444
Defina, Vincent, 4 Dearfield Drive, Greenwich, 203-629-9009
Desai, Amit V., 435 Highland Ave., Cheshire, 203-272-7271
DiBenedetto, Stephen, 497 Main St., Ansonia, 203-735-4701
Dolan, Brendan, 1160 Silas Deane Hwy , Wethersfield, 203-427-0868
Doran, A. Liam, 44 Dale Road, Avon, 860-677-6405
Dworkin, Jay L., 497 Main St., Ansonia, 203-735-4701
Fantarella, David, 127 Washington Ave., North Haven, 203-239-1155
Freeman, Adam J., 329 Riverside Ave., Westport, 203-227-3709
Galella, Robert, 36 Padanaram Road, Danbury, 203-748-5717
Garaffa, Michael, 127 Washington Ave., North Haven, 203-239-1155
Ghomi, Taha, 36 Padanaram Road, Danbury, 203-748-5717
Gibson, Pamela, 15 Imperial Ave., Westport, 203-227-2520
Goldberg, Alan, 1825 Barnum Ave., Stratford, 203-375-6090
Golia, Robert T., 2319 Whitney Ave., Hamden, 203-248-7400
Goodwin, Danielle, 31 River Road, Cos Cob, 203-869-2552
Gopalakrishna, Aadarsh, 300 UConn Health Blvd., Farmington, 844-388-2666
Gross, Aaron M., 1240 Whitney Ave., Hamden, 203-287-0666
Hausman, Sheldon S., 44 Dale Road, Avon, 860-677-6405
Helms, Kristin W., 55 Old Gate La., Milford, 203-878-6699
Herbstman, Matthew, 36 Padanaram Road, Danbury, 203-748-5717
Hergott, David K., 166 S. Broad St., Meriden, 203-235-3738
Holzhauer, Elizabeth, 65 Memorial Drive, West Hartford, 860-233-9300
Holzhauer, Timothy, 65 Memorial Drive, West Hartford, 860-233-9300
Hylton, William, 654 Savin Ave., West Haven, 203-933-7135
Jensen, Rachel, 921 State St., New Haven, 203-865-2245
Kelly, Edward, 100 Asylum Ave., Hartford, 860-714-4995
Kessler, David, 11 Church Hill Road, Newtown, 203-426-5891
Kievit, Robert, 901 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-232-4511
Lazaroff, Stuart, 17 Broadway, North Haven, 203-239-7645
Lupini, Stephen, 359 Farmington Ave., Plainville, 860-479-1500
Marcus, Andrew M., 1825 Barnum Ave., Stratford, 203-375-6090
Merkelson, Scott J., 34 Jerome Ave., Bloomfield, 860-242-0590
Monteiro, Carla, 1825 Barnum Ave., Stratford, 203-375-6090
Oberhand, Jason, 6500 Main St., Trumbull, 203-261-8749
Parets, Joe, 928 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-233-7514
Phadnis, Ukti, 55 Town Line Road, Wethersfield, 860-969-2281
Quintner, Alexander, 55 Old Gate Lane, Milford, 203-878-6699
Quintner, Mitchell I., 55 Old Gate Lane, Milford, 203-878-6699
Ragoza, Dennis, 8 John St., Southport, 203-319-1300
Raynor, Matthew, 1022 Storrs Road, Mansfield, 860-429-6406
Reamer, Ernest D., 62 Main St., Centerbrook, 860-767-0639
Robson, James E., 273 Boston Post Rd., East Lyme, 860-739-3881
Rosenlieb Jr., John, 928 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-233-7514
Rubin, Todd B., 469 Buckland Road, South Windsor, 860-644-2136
Samuels, Mark S., 88 Ryders Lane, Stratford, 203-742-1027
Sanfilippo, Donna J., 643 Route 184, Groton, 860-445-8569
Scoles, Marc H., 416 New London Tpke., Glastonbuiy, 860-633-3671
Shin, Francis, 40 E. Putnam Ave., Cos Cob, 203-625-0301
Solomons, Scott, 36 Padanaram Road, Danbury, 203-748-5717
Stebbins, David R., 148 East Ave., Norwalk, 203-866-0415
Stein, Michael B., 1081 Hope St., Stamford, 203-329-8444
Tamucci, Jeffrey, 5 Eversley Ave., Norwalk, 203-853-0669
Vincent, Amy L., 415 Highland Ave., Cheshire, 203-272-9694
Vora, Carina, 12 Cast St., Norwich, 860-319-0470
Wohl, David J., 111 Beach Road, Fairfield, 203-255-4001
Wooley, Brian, 888 White Plains Road, Trumbull, 203-268-5881
You, Jennifer, 921 State St., New Haven, 203-865-2245
Zelmanow, Phillip S., 319 Flanders Road, East Lyme, 860-739-6915
Endodontics
Abedi, Mehran, 836 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-232-0033
Ahmed, Moin, 429 New Haven Ave., Milford, 203-877-2707
Alliger, Jason D., 1389 W. Main St., Waterbury, 203-757-1287
Amaro, Amy D., 130 New London Tpke., Norwich, 860-248-4143
Amoroso, Brian, 259 Stillson Road, Fairfield, 203-333-3636
Balla, Robert A., 928 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-563-5786
Burkard, David H., 928 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-233-2322
Byrne, Alexandra, 5 Eversley Ave., Norwalk, 203-803-1849
Cabral-Burke, Ema M., 928 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-233-2322
Cha, Bruce Y., 60 Washington Ave., Hamden, 203-281-6574
Chasen, Joel B., 95 Armory Rd., Stratford, 203-377-1331
Christensen, Evan, 61 Sherman St., Fairifield, 203-255-3636
Christian, Arabella, 625 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, 860-658-1991
Cotter, Michael, 23 Maple Ave., Greenwich, 203-900-2220
Dembsky, Joshua L., 546 S. Broad St., Meriden, 203-237-7449
Filbert, Elizabeth A., 1389 W. Main St., Waterbury, 203-757-1287
Fong, David T., 1081 Hope St., Stamford, 203-329-8444
Gentile-Fiori, Andrea, 95 Armory Road, Stratford, 203-377-1331
Gjertsen, Anjanette W., 10 Berkeley St., Norwalk, 203-899-1636
Goebel, Thomas M., 491 Gold Star Hwy., Groton, 860-446-2357
Granados, Jeremiah, 360 Tolland Tpke., Manchester, 860-646-4811
Herceg, Agnes, 44 Strawberry Hill Ave., Stamford, 203-324-9239
Hohmann, Edmund G., 850 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, 203-284-9945
Janicek, Milos R., 70 Howard St., New London, 860-447-2572
Jiang, Jin, 60 Washington Ave., Hamden, 203-281-6574
Kabakoff, Seth L., 928 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-233-2322
King, Yiming, 123 York St., New Haven, 203-624-5181
Kowalski, Kenneth F., 6 Park Place, New Britain, 860-225-5555
Marinescu, Daniela, 1291 Boston Post Road, Madison, 203-245-0409
Marinescu, Marius A., 26 Elm St., Old Saybrook, 860-395-0602
Mascia, Philip R., 360 Federal Road, Brookfield, 203-775-3344
Melnick, Mark, 836 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-232-0033
Morant, Ricardo D., 1358 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook, 860-388-3522
Nedeltchev, Ivan, 22 Prospect St., Ridgefield, 203-244-5308
Pawar, Rekha, 6 Park Place, New Britain, 203-269-0885
Pipher, Denis L., 120 East Ave., Norwalk, 203-853-0880
Quatrocelli, Stephen R., 360 Tolland Tpke., Manchester, 860-646-4811
Reid, Lester, 225 N Main St., Bristol, 860-583-8379
Rifaey, Hisham, 928 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-233-2322
Saidon, Danna R., 231 Farmington Ave., Farmington, 860-284-1032
Saidon, Yaacov “Jacob”, 231 Farmington Ave., Farmington, 860-284-1032
Samadzadeh, Ashkan, 836 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-232-0033
Wong, Irene, 999 Summer St., Stamford, 203-325-3636
Zerella, Joseph A., 1275 Post Road, Fairfield, 203-553-9700
Zhu, Qiang, 300 UConn Health Blvd., Farmington, 844-388-2666
Oral Surgery
Ablow, Karen S., 145 Durham Road, Madison, 203-245-7926
Affenito, James D., 391 Main St., Bristol, 860-589-1055
Alkhatib, Abed, 1305 Post Road, Fairfield, 203-371-5595
Ansari, Ryaz, 483 Middle Tpke. W., Manchester, 860-649-2272
Badwal, Roger S., 107 Newtown Road, Danbury, 203-797-0012
Bangiyev, Simon, 346 Main Ave., Norwalk, 203-939-9391
Bergen, Michelle S., 49 Lake Ave., Greenwich, 203-661-4231
Berkley, Jeffrey S., 323 Main St., West Haven, 203-937-7181
Bloom, Todd E., 1305 Post Road, Fairfield, 203-259-2227
Boucher, Marie-Christine, 10 Higgins Hwy., Mansfield Center, 203-239-7181
Carney, Steven, 583 Saybrook Road, Middletown, 860-346-6060
Ciuci, Paul M., 1 Golden Hill St., Milford, 203-734-2523
Engel, Kirk F., 314 Flanders Road, East Lyme, 860-739-3133
Fenton, David, 33 High St., Bristol, 860-540-4220
Ferneini, Elie M., 435 Highland Ave., Cheshire, 203-573-1427
Fishbein, Gary, 32 Church Hill Road, Newtown, 203-426-5891
Fletcher, Mark C., 34 Dale Road, Avon, 860-674-8079
Florio, Salvatore J., 115 Technology Drive, Trumbull, 203-261-7800
Gady, Jacob, 80 S. Main St., West Hartford, 860-278-0777
Gibbs, Ian, 375 Willard Ave., Newington, 860-665-0444
Gill, Daniel, 34 Dale Road, Avon, 860-674-8079
Greenberg, Jordan, 1423 Chapel St., New Haven, 203-787-6581
Hakimizadeh, Babak, 546 S. Broad St., Meriden, 203-539-0800
Hillgen IV, John J., 1389 W. Main St., Waterbury, 203-573-1427
Horne, Robert, 4747 Main St., Bridgeport, 203-371-5595
Howard, Joseph R., 836 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-586-8507
Johnson, Michael P., 2560 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, 203-281-3737
Kressley, Andrew J., 1480 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook, 860-388-5745
Kurtz, Marshall D., 129 Park Ave., Danbury, 203-790-0183
Lane, Christopher J., 1081 Hope St., Stamford, 203-329-8444
Lee, Susan, 323 Main St., West Haven, 203-937-7181
Lieblich, Stuart E., 34 Dale Road, Avon, 860-674-8079
Lowlicht, Roger A., 185 Maple Ave., North Haven, 203-234-8888
Martin II, Richard J., 159 Sachem St., Norwich, 860-885-0444
McGuire, Barry R., 291 Farmington Ave., Farmington, 860-678-7528
McLaughlin, Kevin S., 148 East Ave., Norwalk, 203-866-0061
McNeish, Lee W., 650 Chase Pky., Waterbury, 203-734-2626
Meriam, Bryan, 1423 Chapel St., New Haven, 203-787-6581
Pacelli, Philip F., 166 Cherry St., New Canaan, 203-972-1581
Peracchio, Paul C., 945 Main St., Manchester, 860-647-9926
Perrone, Joseph, 1 Golden Hill, Milford, 203-874-1664
Reiner, Steven, 131 New London Tpke., Glastonbury, 860-347-6939
Rissolo, Alan R., 10 Mott Ave., Norwalk, 203-853-0500
Rosenlicht, Joel L., 483 Middle Tpke. W., Manchester, 860-649-2272
Safian, Michael J., 2 Trap Falls Road, Shelton, 203-925-9900
Salomon, David, 2560 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, 203-281-3737
Sanfilippo, Ross J., 4 Shaw’s Cove, New London, 860-443-3619
Sayles, Erik, 546 S. Broad St., Meriden, 203-639-0800
Stasulis, Craig A., 291 Farmington Ave., Farmington, 860-678-7528
Tingey, Ian C., 291 Farmington Ave., Farmington, 860-678-7528
Trofa, Michael, 148 East Ave., Norwalk, 203-326-9244
Wachs, Kenneth, 36 Padanaram Road, Danbury, 203-748-5717
Wallace, Joseph F., 23 Maple Ave., Greenwich, 203-661-5858
Weyman, Brett A., 507 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, 860-658-0046
Wilson, Thomas B., 23 Maple Ave., Greenwich, 203-661-5858
Yudell, Robert M., 90 Morgan St., Stamford, 203-327-9966
Zuckman, Brett, 23 Maple Ave., Greenwich, 203-661-5858
Orthodontics
Baum, Joshua E., 241 Monroe Tpke., Monroe, 203-261-0650
Baydur, Figen A., 1817 Black Rock Tpke., Fairfield, 203-333-0050
Bendick, Patricia A., 111 Beach Road, Fairfield, 203-256-9500
Berger, Debi, 4702 Main St., Bridgeport, 203-371-8282
Bilous, Oresta L., 52 Beach Road, Fairfield, 203-255-2677
Burrell, Cass D., 1476 Boston Post Road, Fairfield, 203-292-9595
Burzin, Jeffrey, 151 Main St., Old Saybrook, 860-388-1182
Caporusso, Philip A., 1 Golden Hill, Milford, 203-874-5400
Christensen, Tiffany, 4 Dearfield Drive, Greenwich, 203-869-2044
Clauss, Mark, 51 Depot St., Watertown, 860-274-6625
Cohen, Adam, 112 Deming St., South Windsor, 860-644-0863
Cohen, Lori, 1 Mill Lane, Farmington, 860-677-8031
Conroy, John J., 465 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield, 860-529-7200
Cos, Edward, 365 Willard Ave., Newington, 860-667-8277
Crew, Alika, 1081 Hope St., Stamford, 203-329-8444
Daniels, Adam S., 219 Talcottville Road, Vernon, 860-872-8361
Daniels, David, 575 Highland Ave., Cheshire, 203-271-1829
DePascale, Michael, 190 Hempstead St., New London, 860-442-4421
Desai, Shyam, 3741 Main Street, Bridgeport, 203-374-1911
Dobie, Thomas, 5 Durham Road, Guilford, 203-288-0900
Drayer, Jeffrey, 999 Summer St., Stamford, 203-325-3331
Drew, Donald J., 345 N. Main St., West Hartford, 860-236-6888
Driesman, Emily, 24 Imperial Ave., Westport, 203-227-6061
Feeney, Austin W., 45 Pine St., New Canaan, 203-966-3049
Feinberg, Mark, 4 Corporate Drive, Shelton, 203-513-2014
Feldman, David G., 435 Highland Ave., Cheshire, 203-272-0900
Feldman, Jonathan A., 435 Highland Ave., Cheshire, 203-272-0900
Fischman, Steven A., 9 Dale St., West Hartford, 860-236-8376
Fisk, Jonathan, 179 E. Main St., Branford, 203-488-6616
Friedman, Katherine, 895 E. Main St., Torrington, 860-626-8800
Friedman, Michael L., 650 Chase Pky., Waterbury, 203-573-8034
Geiman, Robert, 25 Durham Road, Madison, 203-245-2600
Giannoutsos, Efstathios “Steve”, 73 Redding Road, Georgetown, 203-544-9338
Gilman, Aaron S., 11 Church Hill Road, Newtown, 203-426-5891
Griffin, Deborah, 351 Merline Road, Vernon, 860-875-1886
Gund, Erol, 19 Padanaram Road, Danbury, 203-748-8055
Hack, Gregory A., 196 Waterford Pkwy. S., Waterford, 860-443-1827
Kelly, Gillian, 561 Saybrook Road, Middletown, 860-346-9259
Kelly, Michael, 561 Saybrook Road, Middletown, 860-346-9259
Kesselman, Scott L., 1171 E. Putnam Ave., Riverside, 203-698-0045
Kozlowski, Jeffrey T., 190 Hempstead St., New London, 860-442-4421
Kuhlberg, Andrew J., 70 W. Avon Road, Avon, 860-673-5081
Landin, Melissa, 111 Beach Road, Fairfield, 203-256-9500
Lashgari, Michael D., 95 S. Main St., West Hartford, 860 308-1476
Maraj, Baliram, 6 Sparrow Lane, Unionville, 860-678-7899
McKenna, Gregory A., 131 Deer Hill Ave., Danbury, 203-790-9155
McKenna Jr., Paul, 619 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, 860-651-9391
Menjivar, Natalia, 20 W. Avon Road, Avon, 860-673-6105
Morrison, Kelly S., 435 Highland Ave., Cheshire, 203-272-0900
O’Keiff, Emily R., 30 Bridge St., New Milford, 860-354-6006
O’Leary, James M., 196 Parkway South, Waterford, 860-443-1827
Opin, Gary, 266 Broad St., Milford, 203-877-3231
Previtt, Mark E., 676 New Haven Ave., Derby, 203-734-1411
Raney, Jason T., 10 Wall St., Hebron, 860-228-9800
Reluga, Kathryn, 546 S. Broad St., Meriden, 203-235-5563
Risinger, Richard “Rick” T., 88 Citizens Drive, Glastonbury, 860-633-8321
Ritter, Mary E., 4702 Main St., Bridgeport, 203-371-8282
Rollins, Douglas A., 2560 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, 203-288-0900
Romeo, Gary, 1460 Post Rd. E., Westport, 203-226-9579
Rosenberg, Barry M., 55 Town Line Road, Wethersfield, 860-529-9555
Ryan, Rosemary, 4 Dearfield Drive, Greenwich, 203-869-2044
Weeks, Robin A., 2 Hanks Hill Road, Storrs, 860-928-4088
Wong, Garrick F., 40 E. Putnam Ave., Cos Cob, 203-625-9888
Yadav, Sumit, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, 844-388-3666
Pediatric Dentistry
Ahn, Hannah, 329 Riverside Ave., Westport, 203-227-3709
Albert, Ronald J., 360 Tolland Tpke., Manchester, 860-649-5000
Bilman, Elina, 1 Pomperaug Office Park, Southbury, 203-264-1497
Bloom, Justin, 137 Prospect Hill Road, East Windsor, 860-254-5840
Brein, Daniel, 4702 Main St., Bridgeport, 475-422-5193
Brennan, Garrett T., 392 Salem Tpke., Bozrah, 860-886-5576
Chisholm, Elizabeth, 798 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-233-1589
Cipes, Monica H., 798 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-233-1589
Clark, C. Brett, 392 Salem Tpke., Bozrah, 860-886-5576
Corriel, Jessica, 4702 Main St., Bridgeport, 475-422-5193
Cosgrove, Jeanmarie A., 44 Dale Road, Avon, 860-674-8417
Damascus, Alexi, 18 Harrison Ave., New Canaan, 203-973-0533
DeLessio-Matta, Annemarie “Mimi”, One Pomperaug Office Park, Southbury, 203-264-1497
Epstein, Jennifer, 54 Meadow Court, Fairfield, 203-255-6851
Fatone, Melanie J., 392 Salem Tpke., Bozrah, 860-886-5576
Fox, Stephen N., 546 S. Broad St., Meriden, 203-886-0028
Glazer, Kathryn M., 934 Boston Post Road, Guilford, 203-533-5050
Guzzardi, Joseph, 25 Quarry Knoll Circle, Manchester, 860-877-5437
Haim, Tiffany, 828 Newfield St., Middletown, 860-613-0553
Huling, Laura, 32 Church Hill Road, Newtown, 203-426-5891
Iwasaki, John, 19 Padanaram Road, Danbury, 203-748-8055
Kabakoff, Mitra Y., 101 Main St., Unionville, 860-673-3900
Katechia, Bina S., 379 Naubuc Ave., Glastonbury, 860-633-5246
Kong, Colin, 149 Durham Road, Madison, 203-245-1454
Lee, Eunice, 321 Boston Post Road, Milford, 203-433-5439
Lee, Gordon K., 305 Post Road E., Westport, 203-226-5500
Lee, Lawrence Y., 148 Migeon Ave., Torrington, 860-482-9578
Lepore Jr., Antonio, 1 Pomperaug Office Park, Southbury, 203-264-1497
Leung, Jason, 264a Queen St., Southington, 860-426-2643
Madhu, Meenakshi, 55 Old Gate Lane, Milford, 203-878-6699
Maltz, Kevin, 101 Main St., Unionville, 860-673-3900
Mokotoff, Gregory S., 1478 Post Road, Fairfield, 203-255-6851
Napierala, Amy A., 392 Salem Tpke., Bozrah, 860-443-2734
Nghiem, Anne T., 219 Talcottville Rd., Vernon, 860-875-0769
O’Callaghan, Amy, 1180 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook, 860-510-0260
Pitera, Erica, 583 Saybrook Road, Middletown, 860-347-4681
Religa, Z. Christopher, 828 Newfield St., Middletown, 860-613-0553
Rosenstein, Andrew, 345 N. Main St., West Hartford, 860-523-4213
Santos-Tomas, Cristina, 435 Willard Ave., Newington, 860-372-4600
Schulman, Gary S., 379 Naubuc Ave., Glastonbury, 860-633-5246
Soria, Sharon, 192 Main St., Manchester, 860-649-4655
Spadinger, Andrew, 4702 Main St., Bridgeport, 203-371-8282
Tauber, Magdalena, 379 Naubuc Ave., Glastonbury, 860-633-5246
Tsuyuki, Hiroshi, 149 East Ave., Norwalk, 203-838-4191
Ureles, Steven D., 392 Salem Tpke., Bozrah, 860-886-5576
Wegrzyn, Celeste, 1115 West St., Southington, 860-426-1470
Wrubel, Jeffrey A., 345 N. Main St., West Hartford, 860-523-4213
Wu-Scigliano, Lucille, 2 Ledgebrook Drive, Mansfield, 860-423-5437
Ysaac-Garcia, Sara, 999 Silver Lane, Trumbull, 203-590-1588
Zarakiotis, Anastasia “Stacy”, 42 Sherwood Place, Greenwich, 203-422-5437
Periodontics
Amato, Richard F., 324 Elm St., Monroe, 203-803-4688
Barasz, Jonah, 546 S. Broad St., Meriden, 203-630-1312
Baxter, Ksenia, 2 Stony Hill Road, Bethel, 203-792-2263
Bierly, John A., 625 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, 860-658-5552
Cantner, Ira Lee, 744 Broad St. Ext., Waterford, 860-444-0601
Cantner, Matthew S., 97 Elm St., Old Saybrook, 860-388-4439
Carnevale, Robert S., 2 Shaws Cove, New London, 860-443-1114
Chung, Robert, 4 Dearfield Drive, Greenwich, 203-661-3733
DeLibero, Lawrence A., 115 Technology Drive, Trumbull, 203-459-1210
Evans, Brian L., 60 Washington Ave., Hamden, 203-288-5916
Flora, Bianca, 36 Padanaram Road, Danbury, 203-748-5717
Foisie, Craig, 97 Elm St., Old Saybrook, 860-388-4439
Goldschmidt, Jeffrey D., 6 Park Place, New Britain, 860-224-7751
Guida, Peter, 469 Buckland Road, South Windsor, 860-644-2340
Holzinger, John K., 410 Saybrook Rd., Middletown, 860-347-8457
Holzinger, Michele, 410 Saybrook Road, Middletown, 860-347-4620
Israel, Michael, 26 Lakeside Blvd. E., Waterbury, 860-496-0311
Jackson, Terence S., 47 Oak St., Stamford, 203-252-2252
Kaplan, Selma, 10 Mott Ave., Norwalk, 203-857-4840
Kiel, Robert A., 281 Hartford Tpke., Vernon, 860-871-1311
Lahey, Brenton J., 1185 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield, 860-563-2331
Lanzone Hannigan, Wanda, 71 Beach Road, Fairfield, 203-255-7771
LaPorta, Vincent N., 360 Tolland Tpke., Manchester, 860-506-3564
Levinbrook, Howard S., 6 Park Place, New Britain, 860-224-7751
Ma, Rui “Ray”, 1047 Old Post Road, Fairfield, 203-254-2006
Meltzer, Steven L., 3 Northwestern Drive, Bloomfield, 860-688-5595
Miller, Alan, 1081 Hope St., Stamford, 203-329-8444
Moran, Brete D., 5 S. Main St., Branford, 203-483-8656
Oks, Tatyana, 97 Elm St., Old Saybrook, 860-388-4439
Parnoff, John F., 419 Whalley Ave., New Haven, 203-777-5385
Peterson, Peter J.M., 291 Farmington Ave., Farmington, 860-658-5552
Pucci, James E., 2499 Main St., Stratford, 203-378-5588
Purviance, Kevin C., 61 S. Main St., West Hartford, 860-236-2566
Rubin, Satoko, 928 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-233-6266
Scotto, Jamison, 1080 Day Hill Road, Windsor, 860-521-3958
Sonick, Michael K., 1047 Old Post Road, Fairfield, 203-254-2006
Sorrentino, Jesse, 291 Farmington Ave., Farmington, 860-658-5552
Tanzilli, John, 1825 Barnum Ave., Stratford, 203-375-6090
Tarasuk, William E., 1064 Chase Pky., Waterbury, 203-597-0055
Thacker, Sejal, 360 Tolland Tpke., Manchester, 203-380-0660
Toback, Gregory A., 190 Hempstead St., New London, 860-443-2428
Trailor, Christopher T., 130 New London Tpke., Norwich, 860-889-3889
Traynor, Eman J., 56 Lafayette Place, Greenwich, 203-661-5885
Urbanski, Marianne, 190 Hempstead St., New London, 860-443-2428
Valluzzo, Thomas A., 57 North St., Danbury, 203-794-0419
Volchonok, Alexander, 10 Mott Ave., Norwalk, 203-853-1120
Wasserlauf, Perry A., 71 Beach Road, Fairfield, 203-255-7771
Weiss, Barry J., 60 Washington Ave., Hamden, 203-288-5916
Wiener, Michael J., 55 Old Gate Lane, Milford, 203-878-6699
Williams, Michael, 965 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, 860-658-7833
Prosthodontics
Christian, Michael, 625 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, 860-658-1991
Corino, John, 10 Mott Ave., Norwalk, 203-854-9565
Cuevas, Pablo J., 111 Beach Road, Fairfield, 203-254-0545
DeGrado, Jack, 47 Oak St., Stamford, 203-325-4700
Dhingra, Ajay, 263 Farmington Ave., Farmington, 860-679-7600
Falcone, Marie E., 24 Old Kings Hwy. S., Darien, 203-655-1541
Farrell, Kimberly, 263 Farmington Ave., Farmington, 860-679-7600
Frank, Benjamin, 105 Newtown Road, Danbury, 203-744-7317
Horblitt, Gary E., 2226 Black Rock Tpke., Fairfield, 203-366-7600
Jenkins, Damon, 2991A South St., Coventry, 860-742-6665
Kowalczyk, Stephen, 57 North St., Danbury, 203-744-7310
Landy, Frederick S., 1420 Main St., Glastonbury, 860-659-0278
Lee, Christine, 10 Berkeley St., Norwalk, 203-853-4088
Lomartire, Amalie, 5 Durham Road, Guilford, 203-865-2245
Maratta, Francesco, 2 Church St. S., New Haven, 203-773-1701
Na, Michelle, 2 Pomperaug Office Park, Southbury, 203-264-1620
Nghiem, Bruce M., 625 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, 860-658-1991
O’Connell, Jeffrey, 1177 Post Road, Fairfield, 203-292-9292
Perdikis, Dimitri, 820 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-232-3211
Ponichtera, Andrew J., 373 Hopmeadow St., Weatogue, 860-651-3319
Rich, Benedict, 6 Eversley Ave., Norwalk, 203-838-2588
Rothenberg, Steven J., 24 Old Kings Hwy. S., Darien, 203-655-1541
Rungruanganunt, Patchanee, 300 UConn Health Blvd., Farmington, 844-388-2666
Simanovich, Polina, 727 Broad St., Meriden, 203-235-1415
Simms, Darryl A., 281 Hartford Tpke., Vernon, 860-871-2618
Sindel, Dennis W., 112 Cross Road, Waterford, 860-447-1787
Zapata, Guillermo “William,” 24 Old Kings Highway S., Darien, 203-655-1541