Connecticut Magazine's Top Dentists 2019

  • 12 min to read

Which Connecticut dentists do other dentists recommend? 

Below are the results of our 2019 exclusive poll, featuring 360 dentists in seven specialties as chosen by a survey of their peers.

Find the Top Dentists nearest to you by searching our interactive map: 

General Dentistry • Endodontics • Oral Surgery • Orthodontics • Pediatric Dentistry • Periodontics • Prosthodontics • Search the entire list including all specialties 

You can filter the results to show dentists in each specialty located within a specified distance from your zip code. 

The dentists are not ranked. However, Featured Profile listings — marked with a green star, and containing a photo and biographical information provided by the dentists — which fall within your search parameters will appear at the top of your results. This is an advertising option made available after the survey results are completed to dentists who have made the list. Dentists do not, and cannot, pay to be included on the list.

How are Top Dentists chosen?

They are voted onto the list by their peers. For 2019, we sent questionnaires to every dentist licensed in Connecticut — well over 3,000 — asking them to recommend a dentist to whom they would send a loved one for care in seven categories. We received about 400 completed questionnaires, a very good return rate. Thus, every dentist listed has been recommended by a significant number of his or her peers; indeed, the only way to make the list is through these peer recommendations.

We like to say that every dentist who makes the list is a good one, or at least a recommended one, but not every good dentist makes the list. You should use it as a reference, not the final word, as you search for someone to help you with your dental needs. You must ultimately do your own due diligence in order to decide which dentist is right for you or your loved ones.

The full 2019 Connecticut Magazine Top Dentists list:

General Dentistry

Aledort, Robert, 36 Padaranam Road, Danbury, 203-748-5717

Amaro, Matthew D., 17 Lafayette St., Norwich, 860-886-2497

Babushkin, Jeffrey A., 888 White Plains Road, Trumbull, 203-268-5881

Black, Janette A., 69 Sherman St., Fairfield, 203-255-1545

Braverman, Carlos, 686 East Main St., Torrington, 860-489-9091

Cambria, Nicole, 85 Church St., Middletown, 860-344-0004

Campbell, Jason, 177 Boston Post Road, Waterford, 860-447-2235

Christian, Lawrence, 625 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, 860-658-1991

Costantino Finiasz, Alejandra, 1081 Hope St., Stamford, 203-329-8444

Defina, Vincent, 4 Dearfield Drive, Greenwich, 203-629-9009

Desai, Amit V., 435 Highland Ave., Cheshire, 203-272-7271

DiBenedetto, Stephen, 497 Main St., Ansonia, 203-735-4701

Dolan, Brendan, 1160 Silas Deane Hwy , Wethersfield, 203-427-0868

Doran, A. Liam, 44 Dale Road, Avon, 860-677-6405

Dworkin, Jay L., 497 Main St., Ansonia, 203-735-4701

Fantarella, David, 127 Washington Ave., North Haven, 203-239-1155

Freeman, Adam J., 329 Riverside Ave., Westport, 203-227-3709

Galella, Robert, 36 Padanaram Road, Danbury, 203-748-5717

Garaffa, Michael, 127 Washington Ave., North Haven, 203-239-1155

Ghomi, Taha, 36 Padanaram Road, Danbury, 203-748-5717

Gibson, Pamela, 15 Imperial Ave., Westport, 203-227-2520

Goldberg, Alan, 1825 Barnum Ave., Stratford, 203-375-6090

Golia, Robert T., 2319 Whitney Ave., Hamden, 203-248-7400

Goodwin, Danielle, 31 River Road, Cos Cob, 203-869-2552

Gopalakrishna, Aadarsh, 300 UConn Health Blvd., Farmington, 844-388-2666

Gross, Aaron M., 1240 Whitney Ave., Hamden, 203-287-0666

Hausman, Sheldon S., 44 Dale Road, Avon, 860-677-6405

Helms, Kristin W., 55 Old Gate La., Milford, 203-878-6699

Herbstman, Matthew, 36 Padanaram Road, Danbury, 203-748-5717

Hergott, David K., 166 S. Broad St., Meriden, 203-235-3738

Holzhauer, Elizabeth, 65 Memorial Drive, West Hartford, 860-233-9300

Holzhauer, Timothy, 65 Memorial Drive, West Hartford, 860-233-9300

Hylton, William, 654 Savin Ave., West Haven, 203-933-7135

Jensen, Rachel, 921 State St., New Haven, 203-865-2245

Kelly, Edward, 100 Asylum Ave., Hartford, 860-714-4995

Kessler, David, 11 Church Hill Road, Newtown, 203-426-5891

Kievit, Robert, 901 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-232-4511

Lazaroff, Stuart, 17 Broadway, North Haven, 203-239-7645

Lupini, Stephen, 359 Farmington Ave., Plainville, 860-479-1500

Marcus, Andrew M., 1825 Barnum Ave., Stratford, 203-375-6090

Merkelson, Scott J., 34 Jerome Ave., Bloomfield, 860-242-0590

Monteiro, Carla, 1825 Barnum Ave., Stratford, 203-375-6090

Oberhand, Jason, 6500 Main St., Trumbull, 203-261-8749

Parets, Joe, 928 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-233-7514

Phadnis, Ukti, 55 Town Line Road, Wethersfield, 860-969-2281

Quintner, Alexander, 55 Old Gate Lane, Milford, 203-878-6699

Quintner, Mitchell I., 55 Old Gate Lane, Milford, 203-878-6699

Ragoza, Dennis, 8 John St., Southport, 203-319-1300

Raynor, Matthew, 1022 Storrs Road, Mansfield, 860-429-6406

Reamer, Ernest D., 62 Main St., Centerbrook, 860-767-0639

Robson, James E., 273 Boston Post Rd., East Lyme, 860-739-3881

Rosenlieb Jr., John, 928 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-233-7514

Rubin, Todd B., 469 Buckland Road, South Windsor, 860-644-2136

Samuels, Mark S., 88 Ryders Lane, Stratford, 203-742-1027

Sanfilippo, Donna J., 643 Route 184, Groton, 860-445-8569

Scoles, Marc H., 416 New London Tpke., Glastonbuiy, 860-633-3671

Shin, Francis, 40 E. Putnam Ave., Cos Cob, 203-625-0301

Solomons, Scott, 36 Padanaram Road, Danbury, 203-748-5717

Stebbins, David R., 148 East Ave., Norwalk, 203-866-0415

Stein, Michael B., 1081 Hope St., Stamford, 203-329-8444

Tamucci, Jeffrey, 5 Eversley Ave., Norwalk, 203-853-0669

Vincent, Amy L., 415 Highland Ave., Cheshire, 203-272-9694

Vora, Carina, 12 Cast St., Norwich, 860-319-0470

Wohl, David J., 111 Beach Road, Fairfield, 203-255-4001

Wooley, Brian, 888 White Plains Road, Trumbull, 203-268-5881

You, Jennifer, 921 State St., New Haven, 203-865-2245

Zelmanow, Phillip S., 319 Flanders Road, East Lyme, 860-739-6915

Endodontics 

Abedi, Mehran, 836 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-232-0033

Ahmed, Moin, 429 New Haven Ave., Milford, 203-877-2707

Alliger, Jason D., 1389 W. Main St., Waterbury, 203-757-1287

Amaro, Amy D., 130 New London Tpke., Norwich, 860-248-4143

Amoroso, Brian, 259 Stillson Road, Fairfield, 203-333-3636

Balla, Robert A., 928 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-563-5786

Burkard, David H., 928 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-233-2322

Byrne, Alexandra, 5 Eversley Ave., Norwalk, 203-803-1849

Cabral-Burke, Ema M., 928 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-233-2322

Cha, Bruce Y., 60 Washington Ave., Hamden, 203-281-6574

Chasen, Joel B., 95 Armory Rd., Stratford, 203-377-1331

Christensen, Evan, 61 Sherman St., Fairifield, 203-255-3636

Christian, Arabella, 625 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, 860-658-1991

Cotter, Michael, 23 Maple Ave., Greenwich, 203-900-2220

Dembsky, Joshua L., 546 S. Broad St., Meriden, 203-237-7449

Filbert, Elizabeth A., 1389 W. Main St., Waterbury, 203-757-1287

Fong, David T., 1081 Hope St., Stamford, 203-329-8444

Gentile-Fiori, Andrea, 95 Armory Road, Stratford, 203-377-1331

Gjertsen, Anjanette W., 10 Berkeley St., Norwalk, 203-899-1636

Goebel, Thomas M., 491 Gold Star Hwy., Groton, 860-446-2357

Granados, Jeremiah, 360 Tolland Tpke., Manchester, 860-646-4811

Herceg, Agnes, 44 Strawberry Hill Ave., Stamford, 203-324-9239

Hohmann, Edmund G., 850 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, 203-284-9945

Janicek, Milos R., 70 Howard St., New London, 860-447-2572

Jiang, Jin, 60 Washington Ave., Hamden, 203-281-6574

Kabakoff, Seth L., 928 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-233-2322

King, Yiming, 123 York St., New Haven, 203-624-5181

Kowalski, Kenneth F., 6 Park Place, New Britain, 860-225-5555

Marinescu, Daniela, 1291 Boston Post Road, Madison, 203-245-0409

Marinescu, Marius A., 26 Elm St., Old Saybrook, 860-395-0602

Mascia, Philip R., 360 Federal Road, Brookfield, 203-775-3344

Melnick, Mark, 836 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-232-0033

Morant, Ricardo D., 1358 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook, 860-388-3522

Nedeltchev, Ivan, 22 Prospect St., Ridgefield, 203-244-5308

Pawar, Rekha, 6 Park Place, New Britain, 203-269-0885

Pipher, Denis L., 120 East Ave., Norwalk, 203-853-0880

Quatrocelli, Stephen R., 360 Tolland Tpke., Manchester, 860-646-4811

Reid, Lester, 225 N Main St., Bristol, 860-583-8379

Rifaey, Hisham, 928 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-233-2322

Saidon, Danna R., 231 Farmington Ave., Farmington, 860-284-1032

Saidon, Yaacov “Jacob”, 231 Farmington Ave., Farmington, 860-284-1032

Samadzadeh, Ashkan, 836 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-232-0033

Wong, Irene, 999 Summer St., Stamford, 203-325-3636

Zerella, Joseph A., 1275 Post Road, Fairfield, 203-553-9700

Zhu, Qiang, 300 UConn Health Blvd., Farmington, 844-388-2666

Oral Surgery

Ablow, Karen S., 145 Durham Road, Madison, 203-245-7926

Affenito, James D., 391 Main St., Bristol, 860-589-1055

Alkhatib, Abed, 1305 Post Road, Fairfield, 203-371-5595

Ansari, Ryaz, 483 Middle Tpke. W., Manchester, 860-649-2272

Badwal, Roger S., 107 Newtown Road, Danbury, 203-797-0012

Bangiyev, Simon, 346 Main Ave., Norwalk, 203-939-9391

Bergen, Michelle S., 49 Lake Ave., Greenwich, 203-661-4231

Berkley, Jeffrey S., 323 Main St., West Haven, 203-937-7181

Bloom, Todd E., 1305 Post Road, Fairfield, 203-259-2227

Boucher, Marie-Christine, 10 Higgins Hwy., Mansfield Center, 203-239-7181

Carney, Steven, 583 Saybrook Road, Middletown, 860-346-6060

Ciuci, Paul M., 1 Golden Hill St., Milford, 203-734-2523

Engel, Kirk F., 314 Flanders Road, East Lyme, 860-739-3133

Fenton, David, 33 High St., Bristol, 860-540-4220

Ferneini, Elie M., 435 Highland Ave., Cheshire, 203-573-1427

Fishbein, Gary, 32 Church Hill Road, Newtown, 203-426-5891

Fletcher, Mark C., 34 Dale Road, Avon, 860-674-8079

Florio, Salvatore J., 115 Technology Drive, Trumbull, 203-261-7800

Gady, Jacob, 80 S. Main St., West Hartford, 860-278-0777

Gibbs, Ian, 375 Willard Ave., Newington, 860-665-0444

Gill, Daniel, 34 Dale Road, Avon, 860-674-8079

Greenberg, Jordan, 1423 Chapel St., New Haven, 203-787-6581

Hakimizadeh, Babak, 546 S. Broad St., Meriden, 203-539-0800

Hillgen IV, John J., 1389 W. Main St., Waterbury, 203-573-1427

Horne, Robert, 4747 Main St., Bridgeport, 203-371-5595

Howard, Joseph R., 836 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-586-8507

Johnson, Michael P., 2560 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, 203-281-3737

Kressley, Andrew J., 1480 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook, 860-388-5745

Kurtz, Marshall D., 129 Park Ave., Danbury, 203-790-0183

Lane, Christopher J., 1081 Hope St., Stamford, 203-329-8444

Lee, Susan, 323 Main St., West Haven, 203-937-7181

Lieblich, Stuart E., 34 Dale Road, Avon, 860-674-8079

Lowlicht, Roger A., 185 Maple Ave., North Haven, 203-234-8888

Martin II, Richard J., 159 Sachem St., Norwich, 860-885-0444

McGuire, Barry R., 291 Farmington Ave., Farmington, 860-678-7528

McLaughlin, Kevin S., 148 East Ave., Norwalk, 203-866-0061

McNeish, Lee W., 650 Chase Pky., Waterbury, 203-734-2626

Meriam, Bryan, 1423 Chapel St., New Haven, 203-787-6581

Pacelli, Philip F., 166 Cherry St., New Canaan, 203-972-1581

Peracchio, Paul C., 945 Main St., Manchester, 860-647-9926

Perrone, Joseph, 1 Golden Hill, Milford, 203-874-1664

Reiner, Steven, 131 New London Tpke., Glastonbury, 860-347-6939

Rissolo, Alan R., 10 Mott Ave., Norwalk, 203-853-0500

Rosenlicht, Joel L., 483 Middle Tpke. W., Manchester, 860-649-2272

Safian, Michael J., 2 Trap Falls Road, Shelton, 203-925-9900

Salomon, David, 2560 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, 203-281-3737

Sanfilippo, Ross J., 4 Shaw’s Cove, New London, 860-443-3619

Sayles, Erik, 546 S. Broad St., Meriden, 203-639-0800

Stasulis, Craig A., 291 Farmington Ave., Farmington, 860-678-7528

Tingey, Ian C., 291 Farmington Ave., Farmington, 860-678-7528

Trofa, Michael, 148 East Ave., Norwalk, 203-326-9244

Wachs, Kenneth, 36 Padanaram Road, Danbury, 203-748-5717

Wallace, Joseph F., 23 Maple Ave., Greenwich, 203-661-5858

Weyman, Brett A., 507 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, 860-658-0046

Wilson, Thomas B., 23 Maple Ave., Greenwich, 203-661-5858

Yudell, Robert M., 90 Morgan St., Stamford, 203-327-9966

Zuckman, Brett, 23 Maple Ave., Greenwich, 203-661-5858

Orthodontics

Baum, Joshua E., 241 Monroe Tpke., Monroe, 203-261-0650

Baydur, Figen A., 1817 Black Rock Tpke., Fairfield, 203-333-0050

Bendick, Patricia A., 111 Beach Road, Fairfield, 203-256-9500

Berger, Debi, 4702 Main St., Bridgeport, 203-371-8282

Bilous, Oresta L., 52 Beach Road, Fairfield, 203-255-2677

Burrell, Cass D., 1476 Boston Post Road, Fairfield, 203-292-9595

Burzin, Jeffrey, 151 Main St., Old Saybrook, 860-388-1182

Caporusso, Philip A., 1 Golden Hill, Milford, 203-874-5400

Christensen, Tiffany, 4 Dearfield Drive, Greenwich, 203-869-2044

Clauss, Mark, 51 Depot St., Watertown, 860-274-6625

Cohen, Adam, 112 Deming St., South Windsor, 860-644-0863

Cohen, Lori, 1 Mill Lane, Farmington, 860-677-8031

Conroy, John J., 465 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield, 860-529-7200

Cos, Edward, 365 Willard Ave., Newington, 860-667-8277

Crew, Alika, 1081 Hope St., Stamford, 203-329-8444

Daniels, Adam S., 219 Talcottville Road, Vernon, 860-872-8361

Daniels, David, 575 Highland Ave., Cheshire, 203-271-1829

DePascale, Michael, 190 Hempstead St., New London, 860-442-4421

Desai, Shyam, 3741 Main Street, Bridgeport, 203-374-1911

Dobie, Thomas, 5 Durham Road, Guilford, 203-288-0900

Drayer, Jeffrey, 999 Summer St., Stamford, 203-325-3331

Drew, Donald J., 345 N. Main St., West Hartford, 860-236-6888

Driesman, Emily, 24 Imperial Ave., Westport, 203-227-6061

Feeney, Austin W., 45 Pine St., New Canaan, 203-966-3049

Feinberg, Mark, 4 Corporate Drive, Shelton, 203-513-2014

Feldman, David G., 435 Highland Ave., Cheshire, 203-272-0900

Feldman, Jonathan A., 435 Highland Ave., Cheshire, 203-272-0900

Fischman, Steven A., 9 Dale St., West Hartford, 860-236-8376

Fisk, Jonathan, 179 E. Main St., Branford, 203-488-6616

Friedman, Katherine, 895 E. Main St., Torrington, 860-626-8800

Friedman, Michael L., 650 Chase Pky., Waterbury, 203-573-8034

Geiman, Robert, 25 Durham Road, Madison, 203-245-2600

Giannoutsos, Efstathios “Steve”, 73 Redding Road, Georgetown, 203-544-9338

Gilman, Aaron S., 11 Church Hill Road, Newtown, 203-426-5891

Griffin, Deborah, 351 Merline Road, Vernon, 860-875-1886

Gund, Erol, 19 Padanaram Road, Danbury, 203-748-8055

Hack, Gregory A., 196 Waterford Pkwy. S., Waterford, 860-443-1827

Kelly, Gillian, 561 Saybrook Road, Middletown, 860-346-9259

Kelly, Michael, 561 Saybrook Road, Middletown, 860-346-9259

Kesselman, Scott L., 1171 E. Putnam Ave., Riverside, 203-698-0045

Kozlowski, Jeffrey T., 190 Hempstead St., New London, 860-442-4421

Kuhlberg, Andrew J., 70 W. Avon Road, Avon, 860-673-5081

Landin, Melissa, 111 Beach Road, Fairfield, 203-256-9500

Lashgari, Michael D., 95 S. Main St., West Hartford, 860 308-1476

Maraj, Baliram, 6 Sparrow Lane, Unionville, 860-678-7899

McKenna, Gregory A., 131 Deer Hill Ave., Danbury, 203-790-9155

McKenna Jr., Paul, 619 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, 860-651-9391

Menjivar, Natalia, 20 W. Avon Road, Avon, 860-673-6105

Morrison, Kelly S., 435 Highland Ave., Cheshire, 203-272-0900

O’Keiff, Emily R., 30 Bridge St., New Milford, 860-354-6006

O’Leary, James M., 196 Parkway South, Waterford, 860-443-1827

Opin, Gary, 266 Broad St., Milford, 203-877-3231

Previtt, Mark E., 676 New Haven Ave., Derby, 203-734-1411

Raney, Jason T., 10 Wall St., Hebron, 860-228-9800

Reluga, Kathryn, 546 S. Broad St., Meriden, 203-235-5563

Risinger, Richard “Rick” T., 88 Citizens Drive, Glastonbury, 860-633-8321

Ritter, Mary E., 4702 Main St., Bridgeport, 203-371-8282

Rollins, Douglas A., 2560 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, 203-288-0900

Romeo, Gary, 1460 Post Rd. E., Westport, 203-226-9579

Rosenberg, Barry M., 55 Town Line Road, Wethersfield, 860-529-9555

Ryan, Rosemary, 4 Dearfield Drive, Greenwich, 203-869-2044

Weeks, Robin A., 2 Hanks Hill Road, Storrs, 860-928-4088

Wong, Garrick F., 40 E. Putnam Ave., Cos Cob, 203-625-9888

Yadav, Sumit, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington, 844-388-3666

Pediatric Dentistry

Ahn, Hannah, 329 Riverside Ave., Westport, 203-227-3709

Albert, Ronald J., 360 Tolland Tpke., Manchester, 860-649-5000

Bilman, Elina, 1 Pomperaug Office Park, Southbury, 203-264-1497

Bloom, Justin, 137 Prospect Hill Road, East Windsor, 860-254-5840

Brein, Daniel, 4702 Main St., Bridgeport, 475-422-5193

Brennan, Garrett T., 392 Salem Tpke., Bozrah, 860-886-5576

Chisholm, Elizabeth, 798 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-233-1589

Cipes, Monica H., 798 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-233-1589

Clark, C. Brett, 392 Salem Tpke., Bozrah, 860-886-5576

Corriel, Jessica, 4702 Main St., Bridgeport, 475-422-5193

Cosgrove, Jeanmarie A., 44 Dale Road, Avon, 860-674-8417

Damascus, Alexi, 18 Harrison Ave., New Canaan, 203-973-0533

DeLessio-Matta, Annemarie “Mimi”, One Pomperaug Office Park, Southbury, 203-264-1497

Epstein, Jennifer, 54 Meadow Court, Fairfield, 203-255-6851

Fatone, Melanie J., 392 Salem Tpke., Bozrah, 860-886-5576

Fox, Stephen N., 546 S. Broad St., Meriden, 203-886-0028

Glazer, Kathryn M., 934 Boston Post Road, Guilford, 203-533-5050

Guzzardi, Joseph, 25 Quarry Knoll Circle, Manchester, 860-877-5437

Haim, Tiffany, 828 Newfield St., Middletown, 860-613-0553

Huling, Laura, 32 Church Hill Road, Newtown, 203-426-5891

Iwasaki, John, 19 Padanaram Road, Danbury, 203-748-8055

Kabakoff, Mitra Y., 101 Main St., Unionville, 860-673-3900

Katechia, Bina S., 379 Naubuc Ave., Glastonbury, 860-633-5246

Kong, Colin, 149 Durham Road, Madison, 203-245-1454

Lee, Eunice, 321 Boston Post Road, Milford, 203-433-5439

Lee, Gordon K., 305 Post Road E., Westport, 203-226-5500

Lee, Lawrence Y., 148 Migeon Ave., Torrington, 860-482-9578

Lepore Jr., Antonio, 1 Pomperaug Office Park, Southbury, 203-264-1497

Leung, Jason, 264a Queen St., Southington, 860-426-2643

Madhu, Meenakshi, 55 Old Gate Lane, Milford, 203-878-6699

Maltz, Kevin, 101 Main St., Unionville, 860-673-3900

Mokotoff, Gregory S., 1478 Post Road, Fairfield, 203-255-6851

Napierala, Amy A., 392 Salem Tpke., Bozrah, 860-443-2734

Nghiem, Anne T., 219 Talcottville Rd., Vernon, 860-875-0769

O’Callaghan, Amy, 1180 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook, 860-510-0260

Pitera, Erica, 583 Saybrook Road, Middletown, 860-347-4681

Religa, Z. Christopher, 828 Newfield St., Middletown, 860-613-0553

Rosenstein, Andrew, 345 N. Main St., West Hartford, 860-523-4213

Santos-Tomas, Cristina, 435 Willard Ave., Newington, 860-372-4600

Schulman, Gary S., 379 Naubuc Ave., Glastonbury, 860-633-5246

Soria, Sharon, 192 Main St., Manchester, 860-649-4655

Spadinger, Andrew, 4702 Main St., Bridgeport, 203-371-8282

Tauber, Magdalena, 379 Naubuc Ave., Glastonbury, 860-633-5246

Tsuyuki, Hiroshi, 149 East Ave., Norwalk, 203-838-4191

Ureles, Steven D., 392 Salem Tpke., Bozrah, 860-886-5576

Wegrzyn, Celeste, 1115 West St., Southington, 860-426-1470

Wrubel, Jeffrey A., 345 N. Main St., West Hartford, 860-523-4213

Wu-Scigliano, Lucille, 2 Ledgebrook Drive, Mansfield, 860-423-5437

Ysaac-Garcia, Sara, 999 Silver Lane, Trumbull, 203-590-1588

Zarakiotis, Anastasia “Stacy”, 42 Sherwood Place, Greenwich, 203-422-5437

Periodontics

Amato, Richard F., 324 Elm St., Monroe, 203-803-4688

Barasz, Jonah, 546 S. Broad St., Meriden, 203-630-1312

Baxter, Ksenia, 2 Stony Hill Road, Bethel, 203-792-2263

Bierly, John A., 625 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, 860-658-5552

Cantner, Ira Lee, 744 Broad St. Ext., Waterford, 860-444-0601

Cantner, Matthew S., 97 Elm St., Old Saybrook, 860-388-4439

Carnevale, Robert S., 2 Shaws Cove, New London, 860-443-1114

Chung, Robert, 4 Dearfield Drive, Greenwich, 203-661-3733

DeLibero, Lawrence A., 115 Technology Drive, Trumbull, 203-459-1210

Evans, Brian L., 60 Washington Ave., Hamden, 203-288-5916

Flora, Bianca, 36 Padanaram Road, Danbury, 203-748-5717

Foisie, Craig, 97 Elm St., Old Saybrook, 860-388-4439

Goldschmidt, Jeffrey D., 6 Park Place, New Britain, 860-224-7751

Guida, Peter, 469 Buckland Road, South Windsor, 860-644-2340

Holzinger, John K., 410 Saybrook Rd., Middletown, 860-347-8457

Holzinger, Michele, 410 Saybrook Road, Middletown, 860-347-4620

Israel, Michael, 26 Lakeside Blvd. E., Waterbury, 860-496-0311

Jackson, Terence S., 47 Oak St., Stamford, 203-252-2252

Kaplan, Selma, 10 Mott Ave., Norwalk, 203-857-4840

Kiel, Robert A., 281 Hartford Tpke., Vernon, 860-871-1311

Lahey, Brenton J., 1185 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield, 860-563-2331

Lanzone Hannigan, Wanda, 71 Beach Road, Fairfield, 203-255-7771

LaPorta, Vincent N., 360 Tolland Tpke., Manchester, 860-506-3564

Levinbrook, Howard S., 6 Park Place, New Britain, 860-224-7751

Ma, Rui “Ray”, 1047 Old Post Road, Fairfield, 203-254-2006

Meltzer, Steven L., 3 Northwestern Drive, Bloomfield, 860-688-5595

Miller, Alan, 1081 Hope St., Stamford, 203-329-8444

Moran, Brete D., 5 S. Main St., Branford, 203-483-8656

Oks, Tatyana, 97 Elm St., Old Saybrook, 860-388-4439

Parnoff, John F., 419 Whalley Ave., New Haven, 203-777-5385

Peterson, Peter J.M., 291 Farmington Ave., Farmington, 860-658-5552

Pucci, James E., 2499 Main St., Stratford, 203-378-5588

Purviance, Kevin C., 61 S. Main St., West Hartford, 860-236-2566

Rubin, Satoko, 928 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-233-6266

Scotto, Jamison, 1080 Day Hill Road, Windsor, 860-521-3958

Sonick, Michael K., 1047 Old Post Road, Fairfield, 203-254-2006

Sorrentino, Jesse, 291 Farmington Ave., Farmington, 860-658-5552

Tanzilli, John, 1825 Barnum Ave., Stratford, 203-375-6090

Tarasuk, William E., 1064 Chase Pky., Waterbury, 203-597-0055

Thacker, Sejal, 360 Tolland Tpke., Manchester, 203-380-0660

Toback, Gregory A., 190 Hempstead St., New London, 860-443-2428

Trailor, Christopher T., 130 New London Tpke., Norwich, 860-889-3889

Traynor, Eman J., 56 Lafayette Place, Greenwich, 203-661-5885

Urbanski, Marianne, 190 Hempstead St., New London, 860-443-2428

Valluzzo, Thomas A., 57 North St., Danbury, 203-794-0419

Volchonok, Alexander, 10 Mott Ave., Norwalk, 203-853-1120

Wasserlauf, Perry A., 71 Beach Road, Fairfield, 203-255-7771

Weiss, Barry J., 60 Washington Ave., Hamden, 203-288-5916

Wiener, Michael J., 55 Old Gate Lane, Milford, 203-878-6699

Williams, Michael, 965 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, 860-658-7833

Prosthodontics

Christian, Michael, 625 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, 860-658-1991

Corino, John, 10 Mott Ave., Norwalk, 203-854-9565

Cuevas, Pablo J., 111 Beach Road, Fairfield, 203-254-0545

DeGrado, Jack, 47 Oak St., Stamford, 203-325-4700

Dhingra, Ajay, 263 Farmington Ave., Farmington, 860-679-7600

Falcone, Marie E., 24 Old Kings Hwy. S., Darien, 203-655-1541

Farrell, Kimberly, 263 Farmington Ave., Farmington, 860-679-7600

Frank, Benjamin, 105 Newtown Road, Danbury, 203-744-7317

Horblitt, Gary E., 2226 Black Rock Tpke., Fairfield, 203-366-7600

Jenkins, Damon, 2991A South St., Coventry, 860-742-6665

Kowalczyk, Stephen, 57 North St., Danbury, 203-744-7310

Landy, Frederick S., 1420 Main St., Glastonbury, 860-659-0278

Lee, Christine, 10 Berkeley St., Norwalk, 203-853-4088

Lomartire, Amalie, 5 Durham Road, Guilford, 203-865-2245

Maratta, Francesco, 2 Church St. S., New Haven, 203-773-1701

Na, Michelle, 2 Pomperaug Office Park, Southbury, 203-264-1620

Nghiem, Bruce M., 625 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, 860-658-1991

O’Connell, Jeffrey, 1177 Post Road, Fairfield, 203-292-9292

Perdikis, Dimitri, 820 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-232-3211

Ponichtera, Andrew J., 373 Hopmeadow St., Weatogue, 860-651-3319

Rich, Benedict, 6 Eversley Ave., Norwalk, 203-838-2588

Rothenberg, Steven J., 24 Old Kings Hwy. S., Darien, 203-655-1541

Rungruanganunt, Patchanee, 300 UConn Health Blvd., Farmington, 844-388-2666

Simanovich, Polina, 727 Broad St., Meriden, 203-235-1415

Simms, Darryl A., 281 Hartford Tpke., Vernon, 860-871-2618

Sindel, Dennis W., 112 Cross Road, Waterford, 860-447-1787

Zapata, Guillermo “William,” 24 Old Kings Highway S., Darien, 203-655-1541