Five Trends in Cosmetic Dentistry

A big part of feeling good is looking good. To keep your mouth, teeth and smile looking their best, you should know the latest advancements in cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Francesco Maratta, a prosthodontist practicing in New Haven and Stamford, shares some of the newest and most-requested procedures and services performed in his offices. 

Digital impressions

In simple terms, it’s the ability to take oral images with a camera. It’s not always practical with bigger cases, but great for most. High-resolution cameras work in concert with digital software, and allow for 3D printing or milling of dental casts and models. It’s more accurate and comfortable than a traditional mold.

Dental implants

This is the most authentic way to replace missing teeth. Today’s materials of choice are titanium or non-metal white zirconia. Options include replacing one tooth, a segment of teeth, a combination with dentures, or an entire arch or mouth with fixed bridges.

Clear aligners

Also popularly branded as Invisalign, this is a more cosmetic replacement for traditional braces. Teeth are straightened with composite brackets and clear trays.

Minimally invasive soft and hard grafting

This technique replaces missing bone or gingival tissue. Tunneling, reduced use of large flaps, and better grafting materials reduce the chance of disease and offer shorter procedure times. Also, the use of a patient’s own blood in platelet-rich fibrin accelerates healing time. 

Non-metal restorations

Materials for veneers, crowns and bridges are metal-free to create fewer dark shadows and lines, rebuilding and replacing teeth with enhanced aesthetics. It’s often employed in conjunction with bleaching to really brighten a smile.

BONUS: A trend in necessary dental care

Microscope and laser-assisted root canals

Root canals are probably the least-favorite reason to visit a dentist, and the one associated with the most pain. Advances in technology have produced this minimally invasive treatment, allowing for better and faster disinfection of a decayed tooth.

